Paul Bryan Baker
Paul Bryan Baker, 74, of Wayland, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at the Lackey Freewill Baptist Church, Lackey.
Burial will follow in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Phillip Reed Banks
Phillip Reed Banks, 79, of London, died Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aril 4, at Tolson Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, Blackey.
Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Premium.
Avenell Bentley
Avenell Lewis Bentley, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 5, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Danny Lee Bryant
Danny Lee Bryant, 71, of Drift, died Friday, April 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Banner L. Conn
Banner L. Conn, 87, of Vermillion, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home in charge.
Frank X. R. Delzer
Frank Delzer, 85, died April 1, 2021, at Highland A R H, Prestonsburg.
He was born in Zeeland, N.D. December 6, 1935, the son of Rhinee and Madeleine Levesque Delzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Bitsey Delzer.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Reynolds Delzer; one brother, Lewis Carroll Delzer, Long Beach, California; one sister, Jeanne Larita Haney, Durham, North Carolina; two sons: Francis Warren, Camillus, New York, Timothy Delzer, Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters: Julianne Burgess, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Susan Raye Knight, Paintsville; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
After graduation from University of North Dakota, and completing his fulbright studies in Germany, he worked for U.S. Steel in South America eighteen years and later in Canada. Then in coal, gold and silver operations in the United States before taking the position of Land Manager and Chief Engineer of Elkhorn Coal Corporation in Wayland and Prestonsburg. He worked for Staff Engineering of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, in their international operations in China and Myanmar. He later served as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.
Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Michaels Catholic Church on Washington Avenue, Paintsville at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with Rev. Terrance Hoppenjans, Pastor officiating.
Guest book may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Roberta Hamilton
Roberta “Rose” Hamilton, 74, of Grethel, died Friday, April 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Georgia Lee Hunt
Georgia Lee Hunt, 68, of Tram, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
David Arnold Hunter
David Arnold Hunter, 77, of Honaker, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 29, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Deawanna Justice
Deawanna Justice, 72, of Melvin, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 1, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Ligon.
Jerry Miles
Jerry Thomas Miles, 73 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Adams, Tennessee, on May 11, 1947, to the late Thomas and Billie Smith Miles. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 23 years of service and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he spent two years. He was also a police officer in Clarksville, Tennessee, and served as Military Police in the army. After his retirement, he was employed by and retired from the Nashville office of Veterans Administration as a Veterans Service Representative.
Jerry loved fishing, ginseng hunting, playing corn hole and playing Rook at the family reunions that he loved so much. He was loving, caring and loyal. He possessed one of the most generous hearts you will ever find and was an amazing man and the best husband that every person should live by. Jerry loved Jesus and read his Bible daily, reading it completely through at least ten times.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Scottie Miles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Zelda Anne Prater Miles; sister-in-law, Jeanne Miles, as well as his wife Zelda’s family who he loved as his own: Kernie and Tammy Prater, Charles and Donna Prater, Wayne and Linda Simmons, Bill and Glenda Ungerbuhler, Bobby and Virgie Mosley, Ida Adkins, James and Rosie Skeens, Thurman and Alecia Carroll.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday April 7, at the Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church with Eric Fleming and Rev. Bobby Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Memorial Donations can be made to Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of
Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Osborne
Wanda Osborne, 64, of Caney Creek, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on April 8, 1956, to Florine Bowling Osborne of Rockhouse Road and the late Allard Osborne. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dorton General Baptist Church.
Other than her father she was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Osborne.
Besides her mother she is survived by two sons: Shawn (Shavon) Osborne of Lancaster, Shannon Osborne of Rockhouse Road; one daughter, Stephanie Dawn (Timmy) Maynard of Little Creek; three brothers: Steven Don Osborne of Rockhouse Road, Doyle (Christy) Osborne of Elkhorn Creek, Chad (Jammie) Osborne of Shelby Gap; three sisters, Welma (Daryl) Caudill of Elkhorn Creek, Deretha Holland of Caney, Deronda (Gary) France of Caney; three grandchildren: McKenzi Dawnelle Maynard, Sadie Rayne Osborne and Sawyer Reese Osborne.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3, at the Dorton General Baptist Church with James Johnson, Tim Tackett, Morgan Chapman, Jordan Bradley and Chad Osborne officiating.
Burial followed in the Rockhouse Cemetery Caney.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Sherry Potter
Sherry Ruth Potter, 73, of Hopkins Fork, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on January 18, 1948 to the late Shellie and Nancy Damron Tackett. She was a factory worker at Brian Manufacturing and of the Baptist Faith.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Potter; sister, Monica T. Wright; sister-in-law, Billie Newsom and brother-in-law, Jimmy Potter.
She is survived by two step daughters: Donna Frazier of St. Petersburg, Florida, Sharon Vancuren of Sevierville, Tennessee; a nephew she loved as a son, Evan (Rachel) Tackett of Caney Creek; two sisters: Elizabeth Damron of Penny Road, Sheryl (T.J.) Salisbury of Boldman; five brothers: Brice (Kathleen) Bartley of Little Creek, Arthur (Stella) Tackett of Caney Creek, Dexter Tackett of Hopkins Fork, Michael (Renita) Tackett of Taylorsville, Jeffery (Karen) Tackett of Hopkins Fork; two sister-in-laws: Gerri Anderson of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Margaret Potter of Virgie; along with a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Eles Case Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Hattie Marie Reynolds
Hattie Marie Click Reynolds, 64, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday April 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, at Calvary Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery, Harold.
Bert Wayne Samons
Bert Wayne Samons, 66, of Ashland, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Lyndon Gene Stratton
Lyndon Gene Stratton, 60, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, April 2, 2021.
Memorial services were held Monday, April 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Bennie Stewart
Bennie Stewart, 88, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Whitesburg ARH.
He was born on May 12, 1932, to the late William and Delia Mullins Stewart. He was a member of the Church of Great I Am and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Kernie Stewart; and two sisters: Bertha Stewart, Minerva Blevins; and his grandson, Jeremy Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Fannie McPeek Stewart; two sons: Arnold (Kathy) Stewart of Elkhorn Creek, Audy (Marie) Stewart of Heritage Drive; one daughter, Brenda Stewart of Lick Fork; two brothers: Vernie Stewart of Bear Fork of Beefhide, Jack Stewart of Brushy Fork of Beefhide; three grandchildren: Will Stewart, Christie Edmonds, Stacy Cervantes; nine great-grandchildren: Leslie, Jaden, Austin, Jarett, Makayla, Aubree, Kolby, Aleecia, and Emma.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 2, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating.
Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery, Beefhide.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald E. Vaughan
Ronald E. Vaughan, 82, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Greenfield, Ohio, died Monday, March 29, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 14, 1938, in Prestonsburg, the son of David and Orb (Prater) Vaughan.
After graduating from Prestonsburg High School, Ron enlisted in the Air Force serving four years, including a three-year tour in Germany. Following his military service, he earned his B.A. at Morehead State University, an M.Ed. at Xavier University, and a Doctorate of Education at West Virginia University.
Ron dedicated his career to public school education. His first teaching job was in Greenfield, Ohio where years later he would return as superintendent. Ron met his wife Marlise in Bellbrook, Ohio where they were both elementary school teachers. Ron and Marlise married on February 13, 1965, and were married for 56 years.
Ron continued working as a teacher and in various administrative positions in Greene and Vinton counties before returning to Greenfield as superintendent in 1980. His tenure included successful initiatives such as reinvigorated music and fine arts programs, construction of a new vocational building, and extensive facility restoration. After retiring in 1988, Ron continued working in administrative roles in Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties. Ron was recognized as Superintendent Emeritus of Greenfield Public Schools.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield, where he served as an elder. Ron was a member of Rotary, Twentieth Century Club, and served on the Greenfield Area Medical Center Hospital Board.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marlise (Harner) Vaughan; one son, Brad (Allison) Vaughan of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Caroline (Douglas) Meeks of Bexley, Ohio, Susan (Adam) Sims of Fredericksburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Nora, David, Josh, Libby, Ella, Beatrice, Parker, Brooke and Connor; one brother, Joe (Betty) Vaughan of Lexington; several nieces and nephews; two sisters in-law, Pat Vaughan of North Carolina and Betty Vaughan of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Luke and John Vaughan; and both parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Greenfield McClain Scholarship Fund at 200 N. Fifth Street, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Russell Webb
Robert Russell Webb, 73, of Lexington, passed away March 31, 2021, in Lexington.
He was born in Prestonsburg, February 21,1948, to the late Manis and Ocie Hale Webb.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Webb Hackworth, her husband Delmer Hackworth; his brother Billy Joe Webb, his wife Marlene Webb and sister, Dorothy Webb, who died at birth.
Survivors include one sister, Phyllis Webb Allen, her husband Deloy Allen; two nieces LaDonna Hackworth Shepherd, her husband, Ronnie Shepherd and Michele Allen Cox, her husband John Cox; three nephews Brian Allen, his wife Wendi Allen; Marty Webb and Jay Webb; great-nephews Manis Del Shepherd; Dalton Shepherd, his wife Jordan; Trevor Allen and Jarod McKinney. Great- great nephew Henry Shepherd and Great- great niece Misha McKinney.
In addition he had so many friends who were like family.
He loved everyone and they loved him. Russell never met a stranger.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Adam “Demmie” Marshall officiating.
Burial followed in the Hackworth-Webb Cemetery, Ivyton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
