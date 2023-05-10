Tammy Adkins
Tammy Adkins, 58, of Greasy Creek diued Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 12, 1964, to the late Thomas Edgar and Lenora “Dorie” Adkins Robinson. She was a member of the Greasy Creek Church of God. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Joe Slone, Bobby Ray Robinson; and one sister, Judy Gail Adams. She is survived by her husband, Ricky “Red” Adkins of Greasy Creek; three daughters: Shenoa (Tommy) Austin Adkins of Greasy Creek, Jenny Justice of Hopkins Fork, Tosha (Larry) Little of Penny Road; two sons: Joseph Robinson of Greasy Creek, Ricky Lee Adkins of New Lexington, Ohio; three brothers: Miles (Polly) Robinson of Greasy Creek, Jimmy (Sheila) Robinson of Michigan, Allen Robinson of Greasy Creek, three sisters; Kathy (Doug) Kendrick of Greasy Creek, Debbie (Wayne) Slone of Pond, Belinda (Stacy) Fouts of Virgie; two sister in-laws: Judy Carol Robinson of Greasy Creek, Shirley Slone of Greasy Creek; nine grandchildren: Analynea Austin, Gabby Adkins, Gracie Adkins, Cameron Adkins, Houston “Houie” Tackett, Jayden Robinson, Michael Stewart, Haylee Stewart, Jackson Adkins; and one great grandson, Dennis “Bubba” Helton and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, May 8, at the Greasy Creek Church of God with Doug Kendrick, Doug Marshall and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Adkins Family Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Ralph Joseph Bryant
Ralph Joseph “Joe” Bryant, 45, of Beaver, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Priscilla Blair Chaffin
Priscilla Blair Chaffin, 80, of Martin, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chaffins Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Carl Gene Cole
Carl Gene Cole, 78, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Smallwood Family Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Clara Sue Hall
Clara Sue Hall, 73, of Harold, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 5, at Pilgrim’s Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Eddie Hopkins
Eddie Hopkins, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Tammy Wynett Jarrell
Tammy Wynett Jarrell, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jarrell Cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Avonelle Justice
Avonelle Justice, 89, of Long Fork, formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Landmark Nursing Home of Elkhorn City.
She was born on November 6, 1933, and raised by her late grandparents, George and Carrie France. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Justice; one sister, Anita Sue Justice; and one daughter-in-law: Alice Justice. She is survived by three sons: James (Charlotte) Justice of Pikeville, Don Justice of Virgie, William Justice of Virgie; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at the Main Street Church of Christ with Josh Allen and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Billy Branch Cemetery at Island Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Beverly Kay Martin-Newsome
Beverly Kay Martin-Newsome, 55, of Martin, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservices.com
Lesley Erin Mullins
Lesley Erin Mullins, 36, of Bypro, died Friday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Connie Lee Ramey
Connie Lee Ramey, 53, of Allen, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallfuneralservice.com
Ciara Ellen Serrano
Ciara Ellen Serrano, 15, of Wayland, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook maybe signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Matthew Edward Smith
Matthew Edward Smith, 56, of Martin, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the DeVore-Smith Cemetery, Leburn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Kenneth E. Stewart
Kenneth E. Stewart, 61, of Tram, died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Larry Donald Williams
Larry Donald Williams, 69, of Auxier, fied Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Memorial services were held Sunday, May 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
David Young
David Young, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Funeral serv ices were held Friday, May 5, at Hindman Funeral Home, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services of Hindman.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hindmanfuneralservices.com.