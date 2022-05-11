O. Sam Blankenship
O. Sam Blankenship, 75, of Thelma, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his home.
Sam was born April 5, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of the late Rev. Oscar Blankenship and Bertha Estep Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Von See and Gene Blankenship; and one sister, Linda Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Burke Blankenship of Thelma; three sons: Steve Blankenship (Shonnia) of Thelma, Matt Blankenship (Katie) of Louisa and Andy Blankenship (Missy) of Thelma; one daughter, Lisa Blankenship of Thelma; one brother, Richard Blankenship of Thelma; two sisters: Jettie Sue Fairchild of Thelma and Carol Sue Guffey of North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Nichole, Katie, Steven, Dylan, A. J., Amelia, Reagan, Wyatt and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Joey.
What do you call a man who was born to a humble preacher and homemaker in Columbus, Ohio and then dedicated his entire life to watching over his parents, siblings, and extended family?.........You call that man a Family Man!
What do you call a man who rose from such humble beginnings only to leave home as a young man to defend his country in Vietnam, surviving the horrors and direct hits of battle?
You call that man a Courageous Marine!
What do you call a man who returned home from Vietnam with the souvenirs of war in and on his body, to complete college and work his way up from the bottom, to become President of a bank?... You call that man a Successful Business Man!
What do you call a man who spent the majority of his career developing and empowering veterans and other groups to help his community?... You call that man a Socially Responsible Citizen!
What do you call a man who gave birth to 4 beautiful and kind children who are all gifted with his character and who blessed him with multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved him and his wife Jeanne more than life itself?... We called him the names he cherished most, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Neighbor, Friend, and SAM!
Funeral services were held Friday, May 6, in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel, with Harry Neal Frisby officiating.
Burial followed at Blankenship Family Cemetery, Thelma. Full military honors were conducted by Auxier Chapter 18 D.A.V. The guestbook may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Clarence Burke
Clarence Burke, 76, of Marion, Ohio, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on June 15, 1945, to the late Willie and Hazel Johnson Burke. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church at Marion.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Net and Polly.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Elswick Burke; two sons: Tony (Shannon) Burke of Marion, Ohio, Clifton Burke of Marion, Ohio; three brothers: Bo Burke of Virgie, Burton (Delorah) Burke of Virgie, Jeffy (Gail) Burke of Elyria, Ohio; two sisters: Dansie Mullins of Warren, Michigan, Lucy Tackett of Marion, Ohio; and one grandchild, Jayden Burke.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, at the church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Eli Elswick Cemetery at Marshalls Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Paul Vernon Dove
Paul Vernon Dove, 83, of Martin, died Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hale Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pamela Sue Hall
Pamela Sue Hicks Hall, 60, of Topmost, died Monday, April 11, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at the Garrett Church of God, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Virginia Pearl Hall
Virginia Pearl Morrison Hall, 85, of Grethel, died Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger Meade
Roger Meade, 88, of New London, Ohio, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Laurels of New London with his family by his side.
Roger was born on January 1, 1934, in Floyd County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Roberts) Meade.
Roger moved to Ohio when he was 18 and spent most of his life in New London. He worked for the Sterling Foundry in Wellington, the Norwalk and New London Foundry, the New London Tile Yard and retired from U-Brand in Ashland. He enjoyed gardening and his beagles, all of which were named Lucy. Roger wed Fay (Dudley) Meade and together they shared 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.
Roger is survived by his children: Roger (Angie) W. Meade of New London, John Meade, of Bellevue, Mary McCallister, of Clarksfield and Dorothy (Darrell) Sword, of New London; grandchildren: Valerie (Rick) Houghtland, Freeman (Ravyn) Parsons III, Jared (Robyn) Parsons, Todd, Tyler (Lauren), Trent and Timothy McCallister, Brittney (Adam) Gullett, Josh (Morgan) Copas and Matt Copas; eight great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Freeman Parsons; sisters, Velma Miller and Glenna Slone. In addition to his parents and wife, Roger was preceded in death by his children, Barb Parsons, Alex Meade, Rose Marie Meade; grandson, Thomas Elec McCallister and siblings, Maxi Tackett, Walter Meade, Howard “Drake” Meade, Charlene Spurlock, Alex Meade and Gail Parsons.
Roger’s family greeted friends Sunday, May 8, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, at the funeral home.
Burial followed at Grove Street Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Eastman Funeral Home of New London, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Violet Mae Spurlock
Violet Mae Adkins Spurlock, 83, of Spurlock, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Meade Cemetery, Spurlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sharon Ruth Stegall
Sharon Ruth Stegall, 74, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 10, at the River of Life Free Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Trump
Ronald Trump, 64, of Greasy Creek, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on February 17, 1958, to the late Harry and Inis Robinson Trump. He was a retired welder for Ron Stepp Construction.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Ratliff Trump; two sons: Ronald Joseph Trump of Chloe, Travis Nathaniel Trump of Dry Fork; one daughter, Joanna Nashae Trump of Dorton; one brother, James Trump of Lexington; one sister, Patricia Trump of Greasy Creek; eight grandchildren: Harley Smith, Kandace Trump, Trevor Trump, Talisha Smith, Kendra Trump, Tyler Trump, Domonic Trump, Trentity Trump.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 9, at the House of Prayer and Worship Church at Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Janie Lynn Wright
Janie Lynn Wright, 45, of Martin, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.