Robert Bowling
Robert Emery Bowling, 82, of Monroe, Georgia, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Graveside services were3 held Saturday, May 8, at the Fitzpatrick Family Cemetery, Eastern.
Charles Gordon Frye
Charles Gordon Frye, 67, of Martin, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Celebration of Life Services was held Thursday, May 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Denver Godsey
Denver Godsey, 76, of Thornton, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Eula Hall
Eula Hall, 93, of Craynor, widow of McKinley Hall, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 29, 1927. in Greasy Creek, Pike County, a daughter of the late Lee and Nannie Keene Riley. She was a member of the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church (Indian Bottom Association).
She was a prominent Appalachian activist and healthcare pioneer as she was the founder of the Mud Creek Clinic. During the Presidency of Lyndon Johnson she joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and rose to prominence as an activist as a member of the local 979 community group and the Eastern Kentucky Welfare Rights Organization (EKWRO). She created the Mud Creek Water District and served as president of the Kentucky Black Lung Association. In the early 1970's she was a people's rights activist and in 1973 she established the Mud Creek Clinic. She was a recipient of three honorary doctorate degrees from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut, University of Pikeville, and Berea College, Berea.
Eula is survived by three sons: Troy B. (Eula Dean) Hall, Jeffersonville, Indiana, Danny K (Tresia) Hall and Dean (Sheila) Hall all of Craynor; one daughter: Nanetta (Estill) Yates, Hager Hill; eight grandchildren: Randy Lee Hall, Kevin Hall, Kristi Noah, Eulana Hall, Shawn Yates, Jeremy Yates, Brad Hall and Brandon Hall; fourteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Hall; one daughter, Colene Hall and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 11, at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, with Clinton Moore and the Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Newsome Cemetery, Craynor .
This is a paid obituary.
Brittany Nicole Heinisch
Brittany Nicole Heinisch, 25, of Lake Worth, Florida, formerly of Lexington, died Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 11, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Jimmie Lou Johnson
Jimmie Lou Johnson, 82, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Lizzie Stevens McKinney
Lizzie Stevens McKinney, 90, of Pikeville, died Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Harold.
Ronnie Moore
Ronnie Moore, 61, of Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on January 31, 1960,to the late Carl Chase and Ladine Blankenship Moore. He was a mining equipment operator.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, JaneAn Moore Bevins; two sisters: Nancy Lou Moore, Jackie Givens.
He is survived by three sons: Christopher Wayne (Cindy) Moore of Robinson Creek, Robert Allen Moore of Little Creek, Derek Jones of Pikeville; two sisters: Penny Moberly Edwards of New Orleans, Louisiana, Susan Moberly Griswold of Lexington; six grandchildren: Madison (Jessica) Compton, Hailey Boyd, Tyler Marshal, Tabby Moore, Alyssa Thompson, Lily Moore; four great-grandchildren: Jason, Rylan, Reagan and Miles.
Graveside services were held Sunday, May 9, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Jerry Damron officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Theresa Slone Ousley
Theresa Laverne Slone Ousley, 60, of Martin, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Ousley Cemetery, Martin.
Opal Samons
Opal Samons, 83, of Martin, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Samons-Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Scottie Douglas Samons
Scottie Douglas Samons, 39, of Van Lear, died Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Louise Hunter Spradlin
Louise Hunter Spradlin, 91, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Jacie Rose Stanley
Jacie Rose Stanley, infant daughter of Jason Stanley and Katelin Meade, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Burial was held at Hancock Cemetery, Spurlock Creek, Printer.
Clifton Ross Stanley
Clifton Ross Stanley, 37, of Long Fork, Virgie, died Sunday, May 9, 202, at his residence.
He was born on March 8, 1984, to Clifford Stanley of Pikeville and Penny Fleming of Virgie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Marie Hopkins, paternal grandparents, Nellie and Homer Stanley and his father-in-law, Hershel Bob Sparks, great-grandmother-in-law, Leatha Tackett and special nephew, Braxton Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Fallon Sparks Stanley; his pappy, Kevin Fleming; his mother-in-law, Hannah Sue Sparks; three daughters: Cheyenne Marie Stanley, Isabelle Grace Stanley, Maggie Jo Cochran, all of Pikeville; one sister, Sasha (Adam Conley) Stanley of Winchester and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Adam Akers, Greg White, Eric Fleming officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Dennis Morgan Stephens
Dennis Morgan Stephens, 78, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
He was born on May 8, 1942, in Prestonsburg, where he lived until completing high school. He then moved to Lexington for a period of time before moving to Oklahoma and resided there for years. Eventually he found his way back to Kentucky and lived in Lexington until the time of his death. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for the U.S. Army until retirement. He was a member of the Epworth Methodist Church until 2002, at which time he moved his membership to Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan Greenville Stephens and Lydia Ball Stephens; two aunts: Elsa Mae Stephens and Linda Jane Stephens; and a cousin, Linda Sue Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Cole Stephens of Cynthiana; two daughters: Lucinda Lea Stephens of Winchester, and Stephanie Clark Stephens Combs of Spokane, Washington; two sons: Morgan Cole Stephens and Andrew Connor Stephens, both of Cynthiana. He is also survived by two first cousins: Joyce Wallen of Lexington, and Clay Stephens of Phoenix, Arizona.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Radii Sue Vinson
Raddie Sue Howell Vinson, 70, of McDowell, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.