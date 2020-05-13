Minervia A. Pelphrey
Minervia A. (Davis) Pelphrey went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23,2020.
Minervia “Nervie” was born Dec. 3, 1931, to Johnny and Mattie Davis. She lived most of her life in Floyd County.
Minervia was preceded in death by her husband, Elder John R. Pelphrey; an infant son, Benny Allen Pelphrey; daughter, Diann Johnson; sisters: Ella Frances Giordano and Helen Picklesimer; and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Herma (Alcus) Ward of Findlay, Ohio; her children: Glenard (Sandy) Pelphrey of Garrettsville, Ohio, Joe (Susie) Pelphrey of Middleburg, Florida, and Alfred Pelphrey of Lexington. She is also survived by her pride and joy — her five granddaughters and her six great-grandchildren.
Minervia also leaves behind four nieces, two nephews, several great nieces and nephews and countless church friends.
Minervia was a member of Paintsville United Baptist Church, where she was not only the Pastor’s wife for many years, but also served the Ladies Fellowship Circle. Her cooking — and especially her fried chicken — was enjoyed by thousands of people through her years of service to the United Baptist Church. She was generous to everyone, always freely giving her time and opinions. Minervia loved the Lord, her family and her friends.
She will be remembered as spunky, fun, loyal, and strong. She spent her last three months as a resident at Briar Hill Health Care Residence. She loved her new friends and care takers at what she called her “new big house,” and her family wishes to thank them all for the love and care they showed her during her stay.
Her final moments were with an Angel on Earth, her nurse, who played Amazing Grace for her while she peacefully passed.
The Pelphrey family will miss her immensely, but hopes you will join them in seeing Minervia’s passing not as a defeat during a pandemic, but as a victory in Jesus.
Minervia will now enjoy eternal life and she was called home in God’s timing. She is where she longed to be — in Heaven by John’s side again. Due to the circumstances, the burial will be private and attended by immediate family only. When it is safe to do so, a memorial service will be held at the church in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Paintsville United Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Fred L. Goble
Fred L. Goble, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
James Brian Hunter
James Brian Hunter, 58, of Wayland, died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dennis Lafferty
Dennis Lafferty, 72, of Floyd County, died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rondell Lawson
Rondell Lawson, 84, of Bossier City, Louisiana, formerly of Garrett, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in the Lawson-Turner Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeanetta Sue Layne
Jeanetta Sue Layne, 75, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
William Leroy
Martin, Sr.
William Leroy Martin, Sr., 72, of Petersburg, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Zeda Presley Martin
Zeda Presley Martin, 79, of Langley, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in the Hayes Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Nelson Moore
Robert Nelson Moore, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlene Embry Nunn
Charlene “Charley” Embry Nunn, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rita Kay Scott
Rita Kay Scott, 64, of Garrett, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Myrtle Edna
Workman
Myrtle Edna Damron Workman, 86, of Protorville, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
