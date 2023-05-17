Johnnie Burchett
Johnnie Lee Burchett, 51, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Living Water Ministries, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.

Jimmy Cable
Jimmy Cable, 84, of Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, died Thursday May 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 16, 1938, to the late Hassel and Cora Jane Mullins Cable. He was a member of the Dorton Freewill Baptist Church but attended New Haven Church in Tennessee. He was also member of the United Mine Workers of America. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Ray Cable and one sister, Lillie Mae McGuire. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice Wright Cable; two sons: Timothy Darrell (Dana) Cable of Owl Branch, Tony Gerald (Jorja-Carole) Cable of Limestone, Tennessee; two brothers: Bobby Joe Cable of Little Rock, Arkansas, Delmer Doyle Cable of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two grandchildren: Jeremy D. Cable and Michael Shawn Cable; three great-grandchildren: John Luke Cable, Allie Brooke Cable and Rylan Cable. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 14, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Keith Williams, Jay Davidson, and Tim Tackett officiating.
Burial followed in the Gerald Wright Memorial Cemetery at Owls Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

James Daughtery
James Austin Daughtery, 20, of Dry Fork, died Friday May 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born February 27, 2003 to James Donald Daughtery and Darryl Shannon Gillespie. Besides his parents, he is survived by his dad, Mike Gillespie of Greasy Creek; one brother, Addison Gillespie of Greasy Creek; three sisters: Brenda Louise Taylor, Kiara Bailey of Greasy Creek, Aliyah Daughtery; and one son, Waylon James Daughtery. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 16, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Gillespie Family Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Juanita Goble
Juanita Ratliff Goble, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Kathie Hale
Kathie Muriel Hale, 60, of Gunlock, die4d Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hale Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Clark Halstead
Ernest Clark Halstead, 88, of Indian Creek of Virgie, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on August 29, 1934, to the late Ernest and Maude Marie Hix Halstead. He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA, member of the Church of Christ, and a U.S. Army Veteran. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan Halstead; two sisters: Willie Damron and Phyllis Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Janet Owens Halstead of Virgie; one daughter, Thelma Lee (John) Vinson of Dandridge, Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Tyler Lee Vinson. Graveside services were held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ray Cemetery on Indian Creek.
John Creek Chapter 140 D.A.V. services were conducted at the cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Craig Hubbard
Craig Eugene Hubbard, 41, of Langley, died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Turkey Creek, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Stephen Jenkins
Stephen Gazay Jenkins, 72, of Martin, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery, Cracker Bottom, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

June Martin
June Claudette Martin, 79, of Garrett, died Friday, May 12, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at a later date and announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Mary Music
Mary Kathryn Prater Music, 93, of Georgetown, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed at the Conley Fork Cemetery, Bonanza.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.

Naomi Samons
Naomi Mullins Samons, 63, of Martin, died Friday, May 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Green Samons Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Evelyn Sloan
Evelyn Ovene Sloan, 83, of Harold, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at the church.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

James Slone
James Gleason “Jimmy” Slone, died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Kenneth Stewart
Kenneth E. Stewart, 61, of Tram, died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stewart Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

William Working
William Working, 35 years of age of Phelps passed away Friday May 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 04, 1988, to John Working and Joyce Justice. He was preceded in death by grandparents; William Working, Dewey T. Justice, Bessie Justice. Besides his parents he is survived by his wife; Tiffiney Working of Phelps, grandparent; Edna Working, one sister; April Asbury of Freeburn, two that he loved as sisters; Layla, Athena, and survived by a host of nieces and nephews as well as two fur babies that he loved like children. Funeral services will be at 12:00PM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Cornerstone Apostle Church in Phelps with Richard McKenny officiating. Burial will Follow in the Working Family Cemetery at Stopover, KY. Visitation will begin after 6:00PM Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Cornerstone Apostle Church with services starting nightly beginning at 7:00PM.