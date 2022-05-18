Gary Wayne Carroll
Gary Wayne “Jay” Carroll, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Nelson-Frazie3r Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Earlene Caudill
Earlene Caudill, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Milford Lowell Caudill
Milford Lowell Caudill, 53, of Virgie, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on January 22, 1969, to Lois Johnson Caudill of Long Fork and the late Lowell Dean Caudill.
Other than his father he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Anita Berger Caudill.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Lisa Johnson Caudill; one son, Matt (Lexie) Caudill of Robinson Creek; three sisters: Kris Berger of Bevinsville, Phyllis (James) Bates of Long Fork, Delois (James) Stallard of Price; two grandchildren: Madelyn Caudill, Noah Caudill; and three honorary brothers: Brian Williamson, Jerry Tackett, Jimmy Reynolds.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 16, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Gilford Hall, Vernon Johnson and Brent Tackett officiating.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond E. Hall
Raymond E. Hall, 72, of Bevinsville, died Sunday May 15, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born on February 24, 1950, to the late Edward James Hall and Stella Blanche Rackley Hall. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Hall.
He is survived by one brother, Kenny (Angel) Hall of Bevinsville; two sisters: Donna (Jimmy) Rollins of Ocala, Florida, Shirley Caudill of McDowell.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Maggie Howell
Maggie Howell, 77, of Toler Creek, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 17, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Cager Branch, Toler Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Oscar Lee Jervis
Oscar Lee Jervis, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kimme Jones
Kimme Jones, 62, of Grethel, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Carol Sue Lyons
Carol Sue Lyons, 75, of Stanton, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Shirley Ann Maynard
Shirley Ann (Dillon) Maynard, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Diana Moore
Diana Newsome Moore, 59, of McDowell, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 15, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Burton Cemetery, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Phillips
James “Bubby” Phillips, 73, of Dry Fork of Marrowbone, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 18, 1948, to the late Frank Phillips and Tilda Hughes Cole.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Mike Phillips; two sisters: Phoebe Luster, Loraine Billiter.
He is survived by two sons: Shane (Pamela) Phillips of Marrowbone, Glenn (Tina) Lamb of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Matilda (Billy) Spears of Hurricane of Pikeville; one brother, Johnny (Nikki) Cole of Pensacola, Florida; one sister, Joyce Hall of Floyd Count; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Monday at the Phillips Family Cemetery, Dry Fork of Marrowbone.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jarred Lee Shoemaker
Jarred Shoemaker, 43, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on August 15, 1978, to Linda Shoemaker and the late Oakley Shoemaker.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two daughters: Savannah Shoemaker, Alexis Shoemaker; one grandchild, Locklyn.
Visitation will begin on Monday after 6:00PM at the Hall & Jones Funeral
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Wayne Smallwood
Tommy Wayne Smallwood, 74, of Dorton, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on July 31, 1947, to the late Harry “Buddy” Smallwood and Lucy Christine Smallwood. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy McPeek.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smallwood; one son, Shannon Smallwood of Dorton; two daughters: Rebecca (Dave) Bowling of Dorton, Nicole (Trevor) Harvey of Tuscon, Arizona; his brother-in-law, Jimmy McPeek of Melvindale, Michigan; six grandchildren: Olivia Christine Bowling, Isabelle Louise Bowling, Ashtyn Ballard, Austin (Elizabeth) Ballard, Sierra Harvey and Shane Harvey; five great-grandchildren and two nephews: Chris (Kim) McPeek and Neil (Sue) McPeek; great-niece, Ashley (Eric) Beauch; great-great-niece, Emma Beauch and a special friend; “Dr.” Suzanne Tackett .
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 17, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Eric Fleming and Johnnie Alvin officiating.
Burial followed in the Smallwood Cemetery, Dorton Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Remington Hunter Stevens
Remington Hunter Stevens, stillborn infant of Zachary Stevens and Christie Johnson passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Other than his parents he is survived by one brother; Ryder Stevens and two sisters; Ryleigh Stevens and Raven Stevens.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022, at 1:00PM at the B.J. Family Cemetery at Melvin.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
James Owen Sturdivant
James Owen Sturdivant, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Jayden Sword
Jayden Dakota Sword, 7, of Printer, died Monday, May 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery at Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joshua Steven Vick
Joshua Steven Vick, 37, of Allen, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, at the House of Prayer, Allen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 19, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.