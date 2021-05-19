Patsy Jane Caudill
Patsy Jane Caudill, 84, of Auxier, died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Seth Coleman
Seth Coleman, 50, of Branham Heights, died Saturday May 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1970, to Sharon Skeens Coleman of Pikeville and the late Sherman Coleman. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Retha Coleman of Pikeville; two daughters: Elisha Akers of Pikeville, and Kandace Coleman of Pikeville; one son-in-law, Ray Akers; two brothers: Derek (Starr) Coleman of Pikeville, and Thomas Coleman of Pikeville; and two grandchildren: Raylen and Cooper Akers of Pikeville. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Upper Room Praise and Worship Center with Eric Bartley officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Eddie Arthur Conn
Eddie Arthur Conn, 72, of Drift, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 15, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Halbert Cemetery, Frogtown, Printer.
John Douglas Conn
John Douglas Conn, 64, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 15, at the Conn Cemetery, Ivel.
Jeff Goble
Jeff A. Goble, 67, of Dwale, died Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Family Cemetery, Dwale.
Barbara Sue Hackworth
Barbara Sue Hackworth, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Deborah Hedrick
Deborah Hedrick, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 14, at the First Baptist Church, Irene Cole, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Joe Holland
Joe Holland, 64, of Rockhouse of Marrowbone, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 10, 1957, in Pike County, to the late Lonnie and Mary Alice Curtis Holland. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Garnett Stewart. Joe is survived by three daughters: Tabitha Miller of Lebanon, Virginia, Amanda Holland of Louisa, Shae Osborne of Pikeville; three brothers: Mack Holland of Poor Bottom, Paul Holland of Poor Bottom, Mike Holland of Poor Bottom; five sisters: Ruby Holland of Poor Bottom, Joyce Moore of Nashville, Tennessee, Lonetta Adkins of Rockhouse, Peggy Street of Rockhouse, Rosemary Justice of Robinson Creek; two grandchildren: Samantha Muncy, Brandon Yang; one great grandson, Noah Muncy. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 16, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson and Randy Bentley officiating.
Burial followed in the Harvey Ratliff Cemetery at Poor Bottom.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Dottie Johnson
Dottie Lynn Elli8ott Johnson, 60, of Wheelwright, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 15, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Elliott Cemetery, Frasures Creek, McDowell.
Bethany Lindon
Bethany Barnett Lindon, 32, of Dema, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 16, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Whitt Martin Cemetery, Dema.
Jerry Wayne Martin
Jerry Wayne Martin, 73, of Garrett, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 18, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Janette Moore
Janette Moore, age 84, went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born on July 24, 1936, in Langley, to Manor and Fannie (Arms) Manuel and they preceded her in death. On January 21, 1956, she married the love of her life Harry Moore at the courthouse in Kentucky.
Her joy was being a mother to her four children. She was a homemaker and excellent cook. Janette was an enthusiastic Kentucky Wildcat fan, and beloved wife, mother and Nana. She praised God in song and was a member of the singing Moore family with Harry and her daughter Carla at church for the past fifteen years. She enjoyed singing Gospel music until her last days and became unable. Janette was a member of the Lima Freewill Baptist Church.
Janette is survived by her husband, Harry; her children: Roger (Melissa) Moore of Alger, Carla (Jim) Archer of Lima and Nathan (Jen) Moore of Elida; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Moore of Shawnee. Janette was a grandma to seven grandchildren and great grandma to six great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: Ralph (Glema) Manuel of Garden City, Michigan and Rev. James (Jerri) Manuel of Houston, Ohio; and two sisters: Alice Tuttle of Rockwood, Michigan and Wanda Faye Bowling of Sellersburg, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Moore; a brother, Willard Manuel; and three sisters: Mildred West, Brenda Lee Tuttle and Mary Lou Hall.
Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.
Private family services will be held at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Dave Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Janette will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Freewill Baptist Church and/or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Organization.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger, Ohio.
Aaron Joseph Patton
Aaron Joseph Patton, 31, of Garrett, died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift Hill.
Ethel Salisbury
Ethel F. Salisbury, 95, of Hunter, died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Salisbury Cemetery, Hunter.
Connie Sue Vaughn
Connie Sue Vaughn, 56, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 15, at 7 Clinic Drive, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Gladys Wolfe
Gladys (Rowe) Wolfe, of Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 17, at the Parsons Avenue Church of God, Columbus, Ohio.
Theresa Anne Young
Theresa Anne Young, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Goble Cemetery, Cow Creek.