Russell Isaac
Russell “Henry” Isaac, 58, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 10, 1961, to Elfreda Kohler Isaac and the late Russell Isaac. He was an electrical technician/maintenance worker for Amazon.
He is survived by his wife, Levella Lynn Edwards Isaac of Mt. Sterling; one son: Brad Isaac of South Haven, Mississippi; three brothers: Bobby Isaac (Ginny), Doug Isaac (Kim) and Johnny Isaac (Denise), all of Floyd County; three grandchildren: Keegan Isaac, Riley Isaac and Paisley Isaac; seven nieces; two nephews and three great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Taul Funeral Home of Mount Sterling.
Shelia Rose
Bartley Case
Sheila Rose Bartley Case, 66, of Harold, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Modell Cooley
Modell Cooley, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teddy Cordial
Teddy Cordial, 86, of Banner, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in the Conn Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ida M. Dotson
Ida M. Dotson, 83, of Akron, Indiana, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Private graveside services were held at the Dotson Family Cemetery, Ruff and Tuff, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joan Davis
Gibson
Joan Davis Gibson, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Funeral services are private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Corbit Hall
Corbit Hall, 79, of Harold, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nickie Carol Hall
Nickie Carol Hall, 71, of Harold, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Josephine Bryant Henson
Josephine Bryant Henson, 82, of Floyd County, died Monday, May 17, 2020.
Funeral services are private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Robert Kanable
Michael Robert Kanable, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Gavin
Lafferty-Osborne
Robert Gavin Lafferty-Osborne, 26, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clara Edith
Bentley Tackett
Clara Edith Bentley Tackett, 78, of Beaver, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
