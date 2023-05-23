Beverly Moore
Beverly Carol Fleming Moore, 55, of Long Fork, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 7, 1967, to Joyce Ann Little Fleming, of Long Fork, and the late Ernie Fleming.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Alton Moore; one son, Shane Moore; one sister, Stephanie Johnson (Keith), of Virgie; and three nephews, Blake Adkins (Kalee), Andrew Daniels and Brandon Bray.
A memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Ronnie Mullins
Ronnie Joe Mullins, 54, of Dorton, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 2, 1968, to Carlos and Blanche Davis Mullins.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lee Davis and George and Derotha Bentley; and his paternal grandparents, Patton and Mountie Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Ronald Joseph Mullins (Chanel), of Wellington, Fla., Dusty Goff, of Ashville, N.Car., and Lincoln Mullins, of Robinson Creek; three brothers, Roger Mullins (Frankie), Mike Mullins (Rhonda) and Freddie Mullins (Alisa), all of Dorton; five grandchildren, Caleigh Grace, Ryleigh Shay, Hunter Carson, Olivionna Brielle and Makena Haley; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Pilgrims Prayer Church with Darryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Mullins Cemetery, Dorton Creek.
Louvina Ratliff
Louvina Ratliff, 84, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Louvina was born in Pike County, Oct. 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Ruie P. Coleman and Anna Charles Coleman.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God In Jesus Name.
She was the wife of Teddy Ratliff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert Dompke, in April 2001.
She was also preceded in death by an infant grandson, Cameron Collins; one son, Michael A. Dean; a son-in-law, Edward Meyer; a brother-in-law, Virgil Neace; four brothers, Lonnie L. Coleman, Melvin Coleman, Ruie Coleman and Johnny Coleman; and two sisters, Connie Bentley and Lois Banks.
She is survived by her husband, Teddy Ratliff; four daughters, Louann Reynolds (Matt), Helen Harmon (Kevin), Connie Meyer and Tammy Bowman (James); one brother, Tony Coleman (Jewell); two sisters, Sylvia Neace and Mae Sanders (Bill); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Church services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the funeral home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek, Pikeville.
“Kenny” Small
Kenneth Reginald “Kenny” Small, 75, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Belfry and Pikeville, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Scioto Pointe Nursing Home in Columbus, Ohio.
Kenny was born in Birmingham, Ala., March 29, 1948, the son of the late Benny and Nettie Small Houston.
Kenny grew up in the Belfry area where he played football for and graduated from Belfry High School. During the Vietnam Conflict, Kenny served in the United States Army from Jan. 17, 1967 until Jan. 10, 1969.
Kenny lost one of his legs when he was struck by a hit and run vehicle in West Virginia. Kenny’s family said he was a believer in Christ.
Kenneth Reginald Small was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Reginald Small Jr.; his sister, Linda Houston; and his parents.
Kenny has a son, Demetrius Small, who lives in Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Demetrius Seante Small Jr., Catier Small, Zaria Small and Mijazz Litzy; one brother, Benny Houston, of Virginia Beach, Va., and an aunt, Virginia Crawley, of Columbus, Ohio.
Kenny will be missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at the funeral home with Scott Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Danielle Taylor
Danielle Preston Taylor, 49, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, May 19, 2023.
A celebration of her life was held at 5 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2023, at the McVeigh Missionary Baptist Church with Paul David King officiating.
