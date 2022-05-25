Wanda Akers
Wanda Akers, 89, of Virgie, died Monday, May 23, 2022.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Jenita Boyd
Jenita Boyd, 49, of East Point, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 28, with memorial services folling at 2 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Barry Loran Campbell
Barry Loran Campbell, 55, of Banner, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Everet Dale Carroll
Everet Dale Carroll, 54, of Betsy Layne, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Phillip Ray Caudill
Phillip Ray Caudill, 56, of Wayland, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 27, at the Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Estill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 29, at the church.
Burial will follow in Howard Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.
Thelma Cawood
Thelma Wilson Cawood, 87, of East Point, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in St. Charles, Virginia, June 16,1934.
She lived the first part of her life in Michigan working as a waitress in a luxurious hotel. Thelma moved to Kentucky with her husband, Green, and children over 30 years ago and has lived in East Point until the time of her passing a few days ago. She was the matriarch of a big, affectionate, fun-loving family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Eva Campbell Wilson and one daughter, Lucendia Sue Cawood.
She is survived by one son, Green Cawood, Jr. of Arizonia; and one daughter, Kila Denise Wells of East Point. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Thelma is also survived by a sister, Jimmie Wolf of Michigan.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 24, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Josh Hayton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family has suggested that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Sheldon Vernal Cox
Sheldon Vernal Cox, 64, of Garrett, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 23, at the Rockfork Bible Church, Garrett.
Cindy Lane Estepp
Cindy Lane Akers Estepp, 63, of East Point, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, at Ne3lson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Akers Family Cemetery, East Point.
Ethel Hall
Ethel Hall, 80, of Kite, died Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, at the Rebecca Old Regular Baptist church, Kite.
Burial will follow in the Wilburn Hall Cemetery, Arnold Fork, Kite.
Lester Layne Johnson
Lester Layne Johnson, 68, of Hi Hat, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 21, at the Drift Independent Freewill Baptist Church, Drift.
Burial followed in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Stephen Keith Newsome
Stephen Keith Newsome, 58, of Jenkins, died Monday May 16, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1964, to the late Manford and Norma Wright Newsome.
Besides his parents he was preceded in by one brother, Joe Newsome.
He is survived by two sons: Stephen (Stephanie) Michael Newsome of Indian Creek, Samuel (Nikki) Keith Newsome of Dorton; two brothers: Jamie Newsome of Dorton, Jeff Newsome of Jackson; one sister, Jennifer Tackett of Jackson; four grandchildren: Hunter Newsome, Larra Shae Newsome, Gage Newsome, Jax Newsome.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Leonard Lowery officiating.
Beverly Smallwood
Sgt. Beverly Smallwood, 51, of Dorton, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center/
She was born on August 8, 1970, to David Junior Smallwood of Brushy Fork and Mae Smallwood of Brushy Fork.
She was a disabled U.S. Army Veteran, earned a badge for truck driving and mechanics while serving two tours. Bev was also an outstanding basketball player at Dorton High School.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilburn and Grace Elkins; paternal grandparents, Boyd and Bertha Smallwood; and one niece, Destiny Jade White.
Other than her parents she is survived by one brother, David Smallwood II of Dorton; two sisters: Karen (Jeff) White of Dorton, Kyra (Mikie) Smallwood-Johnson of Dorton; along with her nieces and nephews: Courtney (Chris) Horton, Trevor Scott White, Dakota Potter, Emilee White, Makayley Smallwood, Jaeden Smallwood, Trenton Smallwood and Kaitlyn Johnson.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., May 27, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at the funeral home with Shelby Valley Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Smallwood Cemetery at Brushy Fork.
Randall Stanley
Randall Stanley, 74, of Russell Springs, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Paul Edward Varney
Paul Edward Varney, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
