Larry Dean Akers
Larry Dean Akers, 69, of Harold, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, at Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery Harold.
Barbara Jean Castle
Barbara Jean Castle, 65, of Allen, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Angie Caudill
Angie Caudill, 45, of Brushy Fork, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Encompass Health Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born on February 28, 1976, to Kirby and Martha Caudill of Brushy Fork. She worked formerly as a Psychologist. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lillie Turner and paternal grandparents, Ada and Melvin Caudill. Other than her parents she is survived by her brother, Kevin (Ambria) Caudill of Versailles, one niece, Lindsey Caudill, one nephew, Caleb Caudill, a special family member, Lesley Ison, along with a host of family, friends and loved ones. Funeral services were held Thursday, May 20, at the Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church at Booker Fork with Eric Fleming, Randy May, John Vance, Jason Beverly, Brian Hundley and others officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Liza Ann Collins
Liza Ann Colli8ns, 90, of Floyd County, died Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 23, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Ronnie E. Combs
Ronnie E. Combs, 79, of Winchester, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 20, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Marrow Conley
Marrow Conley, 99, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away at his residence surrounded by family Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was born January 25, 1922, in Handshoe, the son of the late Crit and Minnie (Bailey) Conley. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Wilda (Brewer) Conley and daughter, Eugenia Ballinger; and wife of five years, Agnes Freeland.
Marrow is survived by his daughter, Patricia Conley; son, Buddy Conley; grandchildren, Sean (Sandy) Layne, Deanna Layne Johnson, and Tina (Tonya Jones) Wabler; great-grandchildren, Derek (Carly) Johnson, Dylan Whitt, Samantha Layne, and Savannah Layne; great-great grandchildren, Madison Layne, Hailey Rodgers, and Aubrey Finch; step-daughter, Linda Bumen; son-in-law, Mark Ballinger; four sisters; and numerous extended family members. Marrow was an avid bluegrass fan as he played the autoharp and was an expert marksman. To everyone who knew him, Marrow was an honest, dependable, trustworthy, hardworking man. He was a provider and would help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all as he touched so many people’s lives. A funeral service was held to honor Marrow, Monday, May 24, at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio.
He was laid to rest next to his wife at Byron Cemetery.
Byron Cemetery.
Wade Conn
Wade Conn, 63, of Banner, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 25, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Fred Conn Cemetery, Sampson Fork, Dana.
Tommy Fouts
Tommy D. Fouts, 54, of Virgie, died Tuesday May 18, 2021, at Pikeville.
He was born on March 26, 1967, to Connie Wayne Hall of Sergent and Anita Helen Bentley of Virgie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Sue Hall; maternal grandparents, Curt and Lizzie Fouts; stepfather who raised him, Otis Bentley. Other than his parents he is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Bentley; three sons: Tommy Dewayne (Tiffany) Fouts II of Pikeville, Douglas MacWilliam Fouts of Virgie, James Christian Bentley of Virgie; four daughters: Heather Hobson of Georgetown, Kennedy Fouts of Virgie, Madison Grace Bentley of Virgie, Marissa Bentley of Virgie; four brothers: Marty (Gina) Hall of Virgie, Jason Bentley of Virgie, John (Jamie) Bentley of Virgie, Richard (Kim) Hall of Sergent; two sisters: Sue (Josh) Bentley of Virgie, Misty (J.D.) Griffith of Neon; four grandchildren: Jolene Skye Fouts, Charlotte Rose Deroller, Lilliana Hampton and Brendan Belcher. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Neon Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the John D. Bentley Cemetery at Orchard Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Madeline Greer
Madeline “Madge” Preston Greer, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Private graveside services will be held at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Tanya Lou Hunt
Tanya Lou Scalf Hunt, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery.
Charles Edward Justice
Charles Edward Justice, 88, of Martin, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Justice Family Cemetery, Bucks Branch, Martin.
Clotine Lewis
Clotine Lewis, 79, of Stanville, died Monday, May 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorials Gardens, Ivel.
Brenda Kay Limon
Brenda Kay Limon, 61, of Martin, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Michael Little
Michael Little, 64, of Melvin passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He was born on August 14, 1956, to the late Mack and Lila Tackett Little. He was an equipment operator for the Kentucky Transportation Department.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Paul Little, Donnie Little, Leonard Little and Clifford Little; one sister, Claudine Tackett; and one grandchild, Levi Little.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson Little of Melvin; two sons: Lee (Brandy) Little of Melvin, Westley (Faith) Little of Melvin; two brothers: Hobert Little of Melvin, Clinton Little of Melvin; one sister, Arlene Wright of Michigan; along with six grandchildren: Tiana, Cameron, Conner, Canyon, Lauryn and Camryn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mike Little Family Cemetery, Melvin. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Gary Randall Ousley
Gary Randall Ousley, 74, of Langley, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Memorial services were held Sunday, May 23, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Nathan Risner
Nathan Andrew Risner, 42, of Martin, died Monday, May 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Risner Cemetery.
Joe C. Ryan
Joe “Skip” Carrol Ryan, 81, of Banner, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at Prestonsburg Church of Christ, Lancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, at the church.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Danny Sellerds
Danny Gene Sellards, “Dan” as his family called him was born on January 18, 1947, to the late James (Jim Todd) and Vanie Sellards. He passed from this life November 19, 2020.
He attended Allen Elementary School from there he went on to Martin High School and at sometime during his high school years he transferred from the Purple Flash of Martin to become a Betsy Layne Bobcat and graduated in 1965.
He moved away to find work in Ohio. He worked a few different jobs in Port Clinton, Ohio, and then he took a job with Ford Motor Company in Sandusky, Ohio, where he worked 33 years before retiring. After retirement he, his wife of 43 years, Suzanne returned to Kentucky, their children followed the move as well. Later on he and his wife moved to Beverly Hills, Florida, where they were residing at his passing.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: James Willard and Carl Ray Sellards.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; three children: David Todd Sellards, Paintsville, Jonathan Sellards, Clyde, Ohio, and Jennifer Sellards, Iverness, Florida; three grandchildren: Donald Mullins, Peyton Mullins and Logan Todd Sellards; three sisters: Margaret (Tom) Holbrook, Allen, Thursa (Bill) Sloan, Prestonsburg, and Sherri (Earl) Cline, Allen.
Dan had a brain bleed in 2013 and was on life support for 21 days by the grace of God he recovered from that but was blind. He finally recovered some vision, but in 2015 had another bleed that left him blind. On November 18, 2020, he had yet another brain bleed and did not recover. His last words before surgery that night was the Lord’s Prayer.
Memorial service will be conducted Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., the burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery, Shortwood, Allen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Don Keith Spurlock
Don Keith Spurlock, 62, of Harold, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park.