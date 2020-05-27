Deliah E. Conley
Deliah Elizabeth Conley, 89, of North Baltimore, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore, Ohio. The oldest daughter of the late William L. and Elizabeth (Perkins) Triplett, she was born on December 8, 1930. in Garrett. On September 29, 1950, Deliah and her husband Dewey A. Conley were married and he preceded her in death.
Deliah was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She worked building semi-conductors for RCA in Findlay and owned the Factory Fashions Clothing Store in Prestonsburg. She was a past member of Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Dendara Chapter and former Director of the Dolls Unit. She loved her dogs, enjoyed crafting and ceramics, reading, cooking and crocheting, and traveling with the Shriners.
Deliah is survived by her son, Danny R. Conley of Findlay, Ohio; blessed with two grandchildren, Laura A. and Michael R. Conley, both of Findlay, Ohio; and brother, James R. Triplett of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Debra S. Conley; and sister, Mary L. Slough.
Visitation was held at Hufford Family Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio.
A funeral service followed Saturday, May 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Klausing officiating. Deliah was laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park in Paintsville.
Memorial contributions in Deliah’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at, www.huffordfh.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hufford Family Funeral Home of Findlay, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
George Bevins
George Bevins, 82, of Harold, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackson Michael Cole
Jackson Michael Cole, infant son of Jordan Cole and Hannah Hatfield of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Burial will follow in the Dotson Cemetery, Ruff and Tuff, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Campbell
Mary S. Campbell, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dallas Conn
Dallas Conn, 60, of Martin, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John B. Conn Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Fred R. Cottrell, Jr.
Fred R. Cottrell, Jr., 65, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Wallace Keathley
Wallace Keathley, 85, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tonda Keens
Tonda Keens, 48, of McDowell, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dorlas Gail Lawson
Dorlas Gail Lawson, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donnie Estill May
Donnie Estill May, 65, of McDowell, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joyce Ousley
Joyce Ousley, 72, of Martin, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stephens-Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lucille Ousley Prater
Lucille Ousley Prater, 86, of Hueysville, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 25, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Deane Reid
Deane Reid, 72, of Allen, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Timothy Smith
Timothy Adam Smith, 54, of Garner, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teresa Lynn
Stapleton
Teresa Lynn Stapleton, 51, of Harold, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Osalene Triplett
Osalene Triplett, 89, of Wheelwright, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
