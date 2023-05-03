Judith Madison Adams
Judith Madison Adams, 88, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 1, at the First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pamela Lee Arnett
Pammie Lee Arnett, 58, of Shelbiana, died Saturday April 29, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on August 11, 1964, to the late Ray Allen and Linda Lou Ratliff Kendrick. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Lee Arnett. She is survived by one son, Joseph Arnett of Shelbiana; and two uncles: Richard Ratliff of Raccoon and David Joe Ratliff of Regina. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wedndesday, May 3, at the Frozen Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular ministers officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 4, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Arnett Cemetery at Frozen Creek.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hall and Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jaxon Blankenship
Jaxon Ricky Blankenship, five months old, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at McDowell ARH, McDowell.
He was born in Pikeville, Nov. 28, 2022, to Shannon Blankenship and Tara Bryant.
He is survived by one brother, Jonah Blankenship, of Weeksbury; one uncle, Kevin (Dakota) Blankenship, of Pikeville; three aunts: Mandy “Blue Eyes” Bryant, of Wheelwright, Ashley Bryant, of Weeksbury, and Courtney (Corey) Thornsberry, of Alabama; his paternal grandparents are the late Bobby Blankenship and Debbie (Adam) Waikel; his maternal grandmother, Doris Bryant; and is also the grandson of Nannie Gracie. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ricky Bryant; and paternal grandfather, Bobby Blankenship.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 3, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at the church, with Vernon Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow at the family cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Troy Gene Jarrell
Troy Gene Jarrell, 65, of Auxier, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Ruth Johnson
Betty Ruth Johnson, 79, of Kite, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elder Danny Lee Martin
Elder Danny Lee Martin, 66, of Teaberry, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nola Mayo
Nola Mayo, 101, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Stumbo Cemetery, Stumbo Hollow, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donna Newsome
Donna Gay Newsome, 74, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Violet Marie Slone
Violet Marie Slone, 73 of Virgie, died April 26, 2023, at the Logan Regional Medical Center.
She was born on June 11, 1949, to the late Gilliam and Sophia Damron. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Slone; three sisters: Pauline Humphreys, Minnie (Dennis) Carver, Louise (Trussell) Newsome. She is survived by one son, Daniel (Misty) Slone of Pikeville, one daughter, Rachel (Eric) Tackett of Robinson Creek; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Humphreys; three sisters: June (Tom) Adkins, Rose (Bill) Marks, Hilda (Ricky) Horn; two grandchildren: Chanston Cordale Slone, Madisyn Daniele Slone. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Richard Holmes and Brent Thompson officiating.
Burial followed in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Glenda Jewel Stumbo
Glenda Jewel Stumbo, 73, of Harold, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Curt Tackett Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
