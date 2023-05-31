Edith Baker
Edith Gail Baker, 75, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 20, 1947, to the late Garfield and Gracie Bevins Coleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Coleman; and one sister, Phyllis Ann Kowalski.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Baker; three sons, William Brown II (LaDawn), of Pikeville, Linton Taylor Jr. (Jeannie Nunley), of Petersburg, Tenn., and James Ralph Taylor, of Milton, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Mitchell Linton Taylor (Kayla), Jordan Lee Taylor (Rachel), William Brown III and Kaitlynn Brown; and six grandchildren, Noah, Gage, Titan, Lexie, Abby and Hartley.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jason Beverly and others officiating.
Clayton Blankenship
Clayton Blankenship, 84, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Dwayne Burchett
Dwayne Burchett, 64, of Hager Hill, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, at the East Point Free Pentecostal Church, East Point.
Ida Ruth Burchett
Ida Ruth Lowe Burchett, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burchett Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Albert Collins
Albert Collins, 66, of Auxier, died Friday, May 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, 2023, at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Tommy Collins
Tommy James Collins, 80, of Drift, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin. Burial followed at Stewart Cemetery, Tram.
James Duff
James Arville Duff, 92, of Hueysville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Rob Evans
Rob Evans, 72, of Grethel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Hamilton Cemetery, Akers Branch, Grethel.
Willa Flannery
Willa Sue Flannery, 83, of East Point, died Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Spencer Family Cemetery, (Little Paint), East Point.
Elmina Hackworth
Elmina Hackworth, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, formerly Carter Funeral Home. Burial followed at Nelson Cemetery, Richardson Branch, Prestonsburg.
Jeri Hartley
Jeri Lyn Smith Hartley, 55, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Journey Church, 320 Hope Lane, Versailles, Ky., 40383.
Clyde Isaac
Clyde Isaac, 77, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 26, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro. Burial followed in the Isaac Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Gene Johnson
Gene Bow Johnson, 82, of Big Branch of Virgie, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1941, to the late Ben and Della Myrtle Fouts Johnson.
He was a member of the Church of Christ since 1966.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Johnson; and four sisters, Vonda Johnson, Annette Johnson, Croma Johnson Tackett and Violet Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Carol Adkins Johnson; one son, Jimmy Johnson (Teresa), of Robinson Creek; two daughters, Anna Melisia Stanley (Chris), of Virgie, and Aroma Lynn Johnson Bates (David), of Lexington; one sister, Inez Bentley, of Virgie; seven grandchildren, Shawn Stanley, Ashleigh Stanley, Madison Boyd, Katie Jones, Mikee Bates, Antonia Lynn Johnson and Haley Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Ryder Stanley, Alivia Meek, Baleigh Meek, MaKenzie Stanley, Jase West, Aiden Michael Johnson and Alaina Lynn Johnson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg Johnson and George Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Gene Johnson Cemetery in Virgie.
Ray Johnson
Ray Johnson, 71, of Kite, formerly of Pike County, died Monday, May 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harvey Johnson Cemetery, Arnold Fork, Kite.
David Leslie
David Richard Leslie, 84, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., died Friday, April 21, 2023. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Kenneth McGuire
Kenneth Kimber McGuire, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 27, at the First Christian Church, Prestonsburg. Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
“Luke” Meade
Luther Ray “Luke” Meade, 55, of Printer, died Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Richard Newman
Richard Greene Newman, 69, of Harold, died Monday, May 29, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel. Burial will follow at Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Deanna Ruth Reynolds
Deanna Ruth Reynolds, 77, of Allen, died Monday, May 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Christina’s Memorial Garden, Allen.
Deloris Wright
Deloris Wright, 76, of Dorton, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Leslie County, July 7, 1946, to the late Lily Johnson and Polly Joseph Johnson.
She was a longtime member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Beefhide.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wright; one daughter, Lahoma Carol Wright; four brothers, Delbert Johnson, John D. Johnson, JP Johnson and Leonard Johnson; and one sister, Doshie Johnson.
Deloris is survived by one son, Clois Wright (Selena), of Johns Fork; two daughters, Polly Stewart, of Cowen Mountain, and Donna Stewart (Tony), of Vanover Branch; three sisters, Ninevah Smith, of Shepherdsville, Josephine Stine, of Nancy, and Anna Lee Johnson, of Dayton, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Savannah, Devin, Lahoma and Tony Joe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Dorton.
