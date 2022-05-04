Adalynn Adkins
Adalynn Adkins, infant daughter of Brody and Chaylee Owens Adkins, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Edd Bays
William Edd “Bill” Bays, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sadie Lee Chaffins
Sadie Lee Chaffins, 79, of Garrett, died Monday, April 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Hicks Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Ruth Clay
Mary Ruth Clay, 92, of Martin, died Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Michael Conley
Charles Michael Conley, 72, of Mousie, died Monday, May 2, 2022.
Visitation will be held all day Wednesday, May 4, at the Rock Ford Old Regular Baptist Church, Rock Fork.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 5, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Marion Conley Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Goldie Griffith
Goldie Griffith, 78, of David, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruby Jean Lawson
Ruby Jean Lawson, 76, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Lawson Family Cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rex McDaniels
Rex McDaniels, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born September 23, 1952, in Martin, Kentucky, to George and Vernice (Salisbury) McDaniels. They preceded him in death.
On June 8, 1973, in Kendallville he married Carol A. Tackett.
Mr. McDaniels worked for Newnam/Dalton Foundry in Kendallville for 36 years. Following Dalton’s closing, he worked at Johnson Controls (JCIM) in Kendallville until his retirement.
Rex was a master at bowling, having scored two perfect 300 games. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing softball, and working on cars. He loved to watch Westerns. One of his favorite pastimes was to go on country rides in his car with his wife, frequently ending up in Ohio or Michigan. But, his greatest enjoyment in life were his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Carol McDaniels of Kendallville; two daughters: Kari McDaniels of Kendallville and Sheila (Justin) Diehl of Kendallville; three grandchildren: Owen Diehl, Khiana McDaniels, and Emma Diehl; two brothers: Ray (Colleen) McDaniels of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Harlan McDaniels of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Rex’s funeral service will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Khiana McDaniels, Wade Short, Shelton Tackett, and Dan Denney. Active pallbearers are Owen Diehl, Justin Diehl, Ray McDaniels, Dean Salisbury, Mike Salisbury, Sam Tackett, Drew Sillaway, and Chad Conley.
Rex’s funeral service on Thursday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person beginning at 11 a.m.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Family Funeral Home of Kendallville.
This is a paid obituary.
Tracy Leigh Riddle
Tracy Riddle, 59, of Collins, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Donald Gene Rose
Donald Gene Rose, 47, of Martin, died Friday, April 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Rose Amburgey Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Birchel Sexton
Birchel Sexton, 85, of Langley, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Wade Sexton
Wade Sexton, 87, of Beefhide, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on February 7, 1935, to the late Riley and Lovenia Taylor Sexton. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Verna Dinah Lee Sexton; two sons: Kenny Sexton, Jerry Sexton; four brothers: Samual Sexton, John Sexton, Wilmer Sexton, Elmer Bates; five sisters: Darcie Mae Sexton, Leona Perry, Juanita Craft, Cora Walker, Betty Rather; one grandchild, Timothy Wade Sexton; and one deceased great-grandchild, Pacelee Faith Burchett.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Caudill Sexton; four daughters: Sheila (Harold) Sanders of Ashcamp, Tammie (Jim) Steffey of Kingsport, Tennessee, Brenda (John) Kiss of Beefhide, Diana (Danny) Tackett of Hi Hat; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-four-great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 1, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Sexton Cemetery at Brushy Fork.
Pallbearers were Big Nick Hamilton, Zack Hamilton, Bryson Sykes, Evan Sykes, Cameron Sykes, Bear Tafoya, Ryan Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were Teddy Bentley and Jack Stewart.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Wendell Tackett
Wendell Tackett, 38, of Wellington, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 1, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl Thompson
Earl Winston Thompson, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, April 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.