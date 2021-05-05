Dixie Calhoun
Dixie E. Neeley Calhoun, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, April 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Calhoun Family Cemetery, Right Fork of Bull Creek, Prestonsburg.
Bobby Joe Hall
Bobby Joe Hall, 54, of Huntington, Indiana, died Friday, April 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 30, at Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Burke Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Rhonda Hall
Rhonda Hall, 55, of Grethel, died Monday, April 26, 2021.
Sarah Hall
Sarah Jean Newman Hall, 75, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 1, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Ronnie J. Howard
Ronnie J. Howard, 71, of Converse, Texas, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 3, at the Garrett First Baptist Church, Garrett.
Burial followed in the Hiatt Chaffins Cemetry, Garrett.
Floretta Ousley
Floretta Ousley, 65, of Allen, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Bobby Reynolds
Bobby Reynolds, 21, of Sookey's Creek died Friday April 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 22, 2000, in Pikeville, to Lonnie Randall and Lisa Dye Reynolds of Sookey's Creek. Bobby was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Dye. Besides his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Zoey Damron; one daughter, Brylee Grace Reynolds; one son on the way; one brother, Benjamin Reynolds; paternal grandparents: Bobby Gene and Wanda Goff of Raccoon; maternal grandmother, Christine Dye of Robinson Creek. Funeral services were held Monday, May 2, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with James Tackett, Leon Bolden and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Estill Reynolds
Estill Reynolds, 71, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 1, at the River Of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Reynolds Cemetery, Ligon.
Emogene Slone
Emogene Slone, 61, of Wheelwright, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, at Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 6, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Slone Family Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Shirley Smith
Shirley Renee Adkins Smith, 55, of Hippo, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 1, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Entombment followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Patricia Spath
Patricia Ann Spath, 61, of Hi Hat, died Monday, April 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 2, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burton Cemetery, Ligon.
Teresa Lynn Stewart
Teresa Lynn Stewart, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 2, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the John Kenneth Burchett Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Deborah Tackett
Deborah Tacket, 64, of Jonancy, died Monday April 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born November 30, 1956, to the late Granville D. Hall and Pauline Burke Hall of Jonancy. She was a retired EMT with the Shelby Valley Ambulance service. Besides her father she was preceded in death by her twin daughters: Martha Tackett and Rachel Tackett; and one grandchild, Abigail Marie. Besides her mother she is survived by one son, Douglas C. (Frances) Tackett, of Indian Creek; one daughter, Neisha (Adam) Osborne of Eastern; one sister, DeeDee Newsom of Jonancy; and four grandchildren: Rachel Denise, Jacoda Clark, Kearia Shae, and Raelynn Faith. Funeral services were held Friday, April 30, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Joe Trivette Cemetery at Jonancy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.