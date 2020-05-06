Alec Grey Bailey
Alec Grey Bailey, known by many as Gary, father, husband and Cracker, departed this earth surrounded by his loving family, friends and his beloved furry children, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home on Maple Ave., Prestonsburg.
Gary grew up in Maytown and attended Maytown Grade School and Maytown High School. Gary attended Spencerian College in Louisville, where he developed his keen business acumen which lead to many successful opportunities throughout his life.
Gary began his career as Vice President of B and B Engineers, under his mentor Howard Doss Blackburn. When the 1977 flood hit his beloved Big Sandy region, he served as Regional Manager of FEMA overseeing grant lending and home restorations, helping to rebuild the area he so loved. When FEMA left the region, he then served as a coal broker for Placer Coal of Canada, he travelled daily from Prestonsburg to Cattlesburg.
When coal began to decline, Gary, along with three of his close friends, decided to start the first independent medical equipment business in the area. In 1982 in partnership with three close friends, Cooley Medical Equipment went from an idea to a large multi-state in-home provider of durable medical equipment. Cooley Medical provided care for many patients and employed hundreds of local people during his leadership. Gary was very proud to be a part of the health care community serving the people he loved.
Gary was 12 years old when he lost his father Delmont to an accident in 1959. He was raised by his 36-year-old widowed mother, as he lovingly referred to as “Mur.” They were very close until her passing in May 2016.
Gary joined the Boy Scouts of America where he advanced to become an Eagle Scout. Gary was a member of the Oder of Arrow, which is the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America composed of Scouts and Scouters who best exemplified the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives and are elected by their peers.
Gary was a member of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce and served on the board for a period of time. He also served on the Albert Chandler Hospital Housing Board to provide housing for East Kentucky patients and their families. He was a member of the Thoroughbred Club of America.
Gary was a board member of Hospice of Big Sandy and was instrumental in supporting Hospice to assist them in becoming a Medicare and Medicaid certified provider. He facilitated in the merger of Big Sandy and Hospice of Pike County to form the local regional provider, Appalachian Hospice Care. Believing in the philosophy of hospice care and knowing the benefit of the care, it was Gary’s request to be served by hospice his last weeks of life.
Gary’s friends remember him as being a lover of fast cars, music, travel, fine food, designer clothes, shoes and his deep love of his German Shepherds. He leaves behind, Estaban, Ellie May and his Mur’s guardian angel dog, Macy, in the loving care of his wife.
Gary was born at Paintsville Hospital on Aug. 19, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Holbrook Bailey, his daughter Ashley Grey Bailey of Lexington, his son, Hunter Rice of Lexington and his loyal and faithful friend and cousin Vicki Spencer.
Gary was proceeded in death by his father, Delmont Grey, his mother, Nancy Vivian Spencer, his son Alec Spencer and a group of loving supportive family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Tracey and his family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gary’s honor to Appalachian Hospice Care, for the support and caring provided by his long-time friend, Dr. Bill Fannin, medical director and the caring staff of Appalachian Hospice Care. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Appalachian Hospice Care, Inc. 1414 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Lee
Limburg
Dorothy Lee Ward Sturgill Limburg, 93, of West Orange, New Jersey, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, following a short illness.
A native of River, Kentucky, Dorothy was born on February 27, 1927, to the late Virgil Ward and Lula Van Hoose Ward of River.
Following her graduation from Meade Memorial High School, she married the late Dr. Edgar Gordon Sturgill of Harold in 1948 and was a loving wife, mother and homemaker until his death on May 4, 1975.
She met and married the late Samuel Limburg of New Paris, Ohio, and they spent nine wonderful years together until his death on Jan. 14, 1994.
Dorothy is survived by her loving son Dr. Marcus Gordon Sturgill of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; her stepdaughter Tina Stuart of New Paris, Ohio; two stepsons: Doug Limburg of Richmond, Indiana and Kenny Limburg of Potts Camp, Mississippi and her sister Alice Smith Ritchie of Brandenburg, Kentucky.
A private entombment will take place at Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Jo Ann Osborne
Jo Ann, (nee Johnson) Osborne, 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on April 25, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Osborne and loving mother of Cathy (Bob) Hicks, John (Patti) Little and Delzie (Evelyn) Osborne. She was the cherished grandma of Jody (Matt) McCrady, Jennifer Calloway, Scott (Jodi) Little, Justin (Brandi) Hicks, Roxie Hicks (Derek Smith) and Ruben Lima and the great-grandma of Christopher, Allie, Colin, Kai and Teagan. She was the dear sister of Bob Johnson, and she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willy and Grace Johnson and six sisters and one brother.
Visitation and funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home of Cincinnati, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Foster
Tackett, Sr.
Robert Foster Tackett, Sr., 68, formerly of Prestonsburg, passed away May 2, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, South Carolina, following a brief illness.
Robert was born May 5, 1951, to Foster and Grace Wallen Tackett of West Prestonsburg.
Robert attended Prestonsburg High school and was part of the graduating class of 1969.
He attended Eastern and Western Kentucky Universities before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1973. There he was a Vietnamese and Russian linguist and retired after 23 years of service. He then worked for IBM and HP companies as a computer systems analysis for several years before retiring in 2017.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Judy Vance Tackett of St. Helena, South Carolina; his son Robert Foster Tackett, Jr., of Winchester and his mother Kathy Rutherford Tackett of Prestonsburg; two stepsons: Aaron Kanoski of Omaha, Nebraska and Tyler Kanoski of St. Helena, South Carolina; a brother, Rodney Tackett of West Prestonsburg; three sisters: Sue Tackett Andrews of Jacksonville, Florida, Ollie Tackett Bowling of Louisville and Janet Tackett St. Charles of Winston Salem, North Carolina; five grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews and a host of living friends.
His family has lost a husband, father, brother, bubby, nephew and a grandpa. The world has lost a veteran, best friend, neighbor and a joyful spirit. He truly will be missed by all who knew him and whose life he touched.
While funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, a memorial service is planned for later in the year.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chislon Galloway Funeral Home of Beaufort, South Carolina.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Lee Wells
Nancy Lee Wells, 92, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Strongsville, Ohio.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1928, in West Prestonsburg. Nancy retired from Ford Motor Company and will be remembered for her love of gardening, cooking and shopping. She was also an active member of Eastern Star. She was the beloved wife of Robert Wells (deceased); loving mother of Gayle Wells and Barbara Barniak; cherished grandmother of Nathan (Kaycee) Barniak, Brittany Barniak, Cynthia (Tony) Barba and Nancy Hasman; dear great-grandmother of Anthony, Evan, Quinton, Lincoln and Braxton; and sister and aunt to many.
Our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation is not in the best interest of every one’s health. Please be with us in prayer and reflection as we hold a private visitation and graveside services.
Interment will take place at Hope Memorial Gardens in Hinckley, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Rd STE 110, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waite and Son Funeral Home of Brunswick, Ohio.
Online condolences may be left at, waitefuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Delores Carpenter
Delores Gale Chaffins Carpenter, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 1, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna May Conn
Anna May Conn, 67, of Banner, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joe Henry Garrett
Joe Henry Garrett, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bossie Hunter Hall
Bossie Hunter Hall, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gertrude Hall
Gertrude Hall, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Caiden Lee Howell
Caiden Lee Howell, infant son of Dustin Lee Howell and Breanna Collins, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffery Murphy
Jeffery Murphy, 54, of Harold, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frank Ratliff
Frank Ratliff, 71, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Willard Rogers
Willard Rogers, 73, of Galveston, died Friday, May 1, 2020.
Funeral services are private due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lacy Shepherd
Lacy David Shepherd, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hershell Dean
Yates
Hershell Dean Yates, 52, of Louisa, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
