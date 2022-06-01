Dexter Addington
Dexter Addington, 60, of Douglas Parkway, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 4, 1962, at Pikeville to the late Conley and Helen Little Addington.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hamilton Addington; one son, Michael Adams; one grandson, Lucky Bert Addington.
Dexter is survived by three sons: Matthew (Regina) Addington of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Markis Addington of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jessie Kendrick of Surgionsville, Tennessee; one daughter Anna Marie (Justin) Addington of Surgionsville; two brothers: Danny (Catherine) Addington of Mouthcard, Damon Addington of Virgie; five sisters: Anna (Juble) Hampton of Virgie, Linda (Anthony “Hodgie”) Kinney of Virgie, Connie Jackson of Pikeville; his twin sister, Dianna Newsome of Virgie, Heather Addington of Pikeville, nine grandchildren: Maverick Adams, Mylee Adams, Trajan Adams, Tony John Adams, Tiffany Adams, Austin Scott Kendrick, Kristina Marie Kendrick, Lorelei Sierra Nicole Addington, Jerry Conley Darrell Addington.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Mullins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Addington Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Geraldine Adkins
Geraldine Adkins, 87, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on August 6, 1934, to the late Miles Justice and Cora Robinson Justice.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Claymon Adkins; one son, Larry Adkins; one grandchild, Amanda Gearie Adkins; four brothers: Johnny Justice, Willie Justice, James Lloyd Justice, Ervine Keene; five sisters: Billie Goff, Genevie Adkins, Naomi Goff, Gaynell Adkins, Barbara Jo Adkins.
She is survived by one son, Barry (Kathy) Adkins of Greasy Creek; three daughters: Alice (Harvilla) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Shelia (Timothy) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Cora (Leonard Jr) Adkins of Greasy Creek; one that she loved as a son, Donnie Williams; daughter-in-law, Sheila Adkins; two sisters: Maxine Looney of Greasy Creek, Jettie Stevens of Marion, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, eleven great-great grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 27, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Teresa Bates
Teresa Sue Bates, 48, of Bypro, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the McDowell ARH.
She was born on July 13, 1973, to Sterling Slone of Bypro and Anna Sue Mitchell Slone of Bypro.
Other than her parents she is survived by her husband, Danny Bates, Jr.; two sons: Joshua (Brittany Dye) Bates of Hi Hat, Cody (Tosha Wright) Bates of Bypro; one brother, Michael Slone of Bypro; two sisters: Melissa Lovely of Wheelwright and Carolyn Asher of Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 28, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Cook Cemetery at Frozen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Emma Jean Bentley
Emma Jean Bentley, 71, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 29, at the Pilgrims Rest Old R3egular Baptist Church, Price.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnnie Walton Crider, Jr.
Johnnie Walton Crider, Jr., 68, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, May 23, 2022.
Memorial visitation was held Thursday, May 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ryan Bradford Heinisch
Ryan Bradford Heinisch, 32, of Lexington, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Geneva Johnson
Geneva Johnson, 89, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pearl Milligan
Pearl Milligan, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Carlton Roberts
Larry Carlton Roberts, 74, of Banner, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Junior Conn Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffery Samons
Jeffery Samons, 62, of Martin, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, May 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edith Mae Smith
Edith Mae Smith, 99, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, May 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Akers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Tackett
James Tackett, 65, of Drift, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Allen Williams
James Allen Williams, 80, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at the Dillon Road Baptist Church, Fostoria, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.