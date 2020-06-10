Craig Triplett

Craig Triplett, 59, of McDowell, passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.

He was born on January 15, 1961, to the late Virgil and Marie Moore Triplett.

He is survived by one daughter, Candace Brook Triplett of Prestonsburg; one brother, Chris Triplett of Letcher County; five sisters: Beverly Meade of Bevinsville, Felicia (Rusty) Crank of Hi Hat, Melissia (John) Hall of Bevinsville, Kathleen (Shawn Cosby) Triplett of Ashland, Penny (Jason) Cook of Lexington; four grandchildren: Wyatt, Serenity, Gabriel, Brayden.

Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 4, at the Solid Rock Church at Jacks Creek with Bo Rogers officiating.  

Burial followed in the Mullins-Triplett Cemetery at Jacks Creek.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.

This is a paid obituary.

Phoebe Michelle Blackburn

Phoebe Michelle Blackburn, 49, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Jake Bradley Cemetery, Conley Fork, Spurlock.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

John Edward Childers

John Edward Childers, 53, of Martin, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Louise Click

Compton

Louise Click Compton, 97, of Martin, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Click Cemetery, Stephens Branch, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Eric Andrew

Fitzer

Eric Andrew Fitzer, 44, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Betty Ann Goble

Betty Ann Goble, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Raymond Griffith Jr.

Raymond Griffith Jr., 73, of St. Augustine, Florida, died Monday, April 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Larry Joe Hall

Larry Joe Hall, 55, of Stanville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 8, at Games Are Us Building, Stanville.

Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Harold.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Shayne Keith

Hall

Shayne Keith Hall, 42, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 6, at Ligon Church of God of Prophecy, Ligon.

Burial followed in the Newman Stewart Cemetery, Hi Hat.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Lee Roy Hart

Lee Roy Hart, 74, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Penhook, Harold.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Gary Ray Little

Gary Ray Little, 66, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors of Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Mary Catherine

Perry

Mary Catherine Perry, 87, of Warsaw, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Patricia Ann

Ray

Patricia Ann Ray, 71, of Beaver, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 7, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.

Burial followed in the Ray Family Cemetery, Beaver.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Roy Spears

Roy Spears, 68, of Banner, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

