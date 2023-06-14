James Ellis Adams
James Ellis Adams, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Scarlett Michelle Bailey
Scarlett Michelle (Garrett) Bailey, 48, of McDowell, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bailey Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hattie Rose Wells Branham
Hattie Rose Wells Branham, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, June 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Linda Sue Carroll Conn
Linda Sue Carroll Conn, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Damron
Billie “Sissy” L. Damron, 73, of Long Fork, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on November 14, 1949, to the late William “Bill” Lewis and Viola Tackett Lewis. She was of the Christian Faith. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Damron. She is survived by her husband, Bennie Damron; one son, Buddy (Josh) Damron of Jonancy; two brothers: Wendle (Karen) Lewis of Virgie, Jessie (Janice) Lewis of Virgie; two sisters: Brenda (Mitch) Mitchell of Macon, Georgia, Cynthia (Reggie) Tackett of Long Fork; two grandchildren: Andrea (Christian) Ratliff, Amanda Nicole Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Liam Ratliff.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Virgie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at the church, with Greg White and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Damron-Fleming Cemetery at Jonancy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jackson Crewe Hamilton
Jackson Crewe Hamilton, 29 day old infant son of Justin Corey Hamilton and Barbara Thomas Hamilton, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on May 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Paul Thomas; maternal great-grandmother, Helen Thomas. Other than his parents he is survived by his twin sister: Melanie Pauline Hamilton; two sisters: Courtney Faye Hamilton, Quinlyn Marie Neiland; two brothers: Emmett Valor Thomas, Jacob Paul Hamilton; paternal great-grandparents, Claudie and JoAnn Little of Bowling Fork; paternal grandparents: Phyllis (Terry Michael) Newsome of Long Fork, Jimmy Hamilton of Shelbiana; maternal great-grandparents: Lowell Thomas of Beattyville; maternal grandparents: Wanda Faye Thomas of Berea. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, a the Beattyville First Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at the church with Garrett Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow in the Thomas Family Cemetery at Beattyville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joan Marie Hamilton
Joan Marie Hamilton, 59, of Mousie, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Graveside services were held Sunday, June 11, at the Witten Cemetery, Sitka.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sarah Jo Hamilton
Sarah Jo Hamilton, 80, of Weeksbury, died Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Burial will follow in the John Meade Community Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Lee Hurt
Jerry Lee Hurt, 63, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, at the Weeksbury Pentecostal Church of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the Weeksbury Community Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffrey Johnson
Jeffrey Johnson, 53, of Virgie, died Friday, June 9,2023, at UK Medical Center.
He was born on August 22, 1969, to Willis Johnson of Virgie and Donna Sue Tackett Doughton of Virgie. Other than his parents he is survived by two daughters: Alicia Johnson of Virgie and Chasity (Jewell) Lawson of Lexington; his wife, Tina Anderson of Bowling Green; one brother, Jody (Amanda) Johnson of Virgie; one sister, Katie (Junior) Justice of Shelbiana; eight grandchildren: Aliyah, Kaylee, Brooklynn, Auriana, Justice, Terronica, Tralainna, Terry; three nephews: Braxton, Bryson and Trenton; one niece, Kailee; and two great-nieces: Emmy and Everleigh. Memorial services were held Sunday, June 11, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Eric Fleming officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patty Conley Jones
Patty Conley Jones, 93, of Banner, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Turner Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gangadhar Laxman Maddiwar
Gangadhar Laxman Maddiwar, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and community servant, was born on January 21, 1936, and passed away with family by his side on May 24, 2023, at the age of 87.
Dr. Gan Maddiwar was born and educated in Maharashtra, India, where he attended medical school.
He initially moved to the United States in early 1963 and completed his surgical residency at Wyckoff Heights Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, in 1968. During this time, in late 1966, he went back to India to get married, winning Surekha Ainapure over with his charm and wonderful singing voice. The couple spent the next ten years in Queens where they welcomed three children while Gan continued to practice in New York. Then, in 1977, he moved the family to Eastern Kentucky to provide much needed care as the sole surgeon at Our Lady of the Way Hospital where he served until his retirement in 1998.
Even while practicing surgery, Gan always sought additional ways to provide for others. He helped family and friends financially, sponsored multiple family members to resettle in the US, and founded Chandrabhaga L. Maddiwar Primary School, an elementary school in his hometown of Aheri, Maharashtra, India, named for his birth mother, whom he lost as an infant.
Gan felt such great love and gratitude for his adopted country that he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1987. During the Gulf War, in 1991, he was called to serve in Operation Desert Storm with the 47th Field Hospital. He remained in the Reserves until 1997 and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Following retirement from his surgical practice and the US Army Reserves, Gan had more time to play the roles of husband and father in addition to becoming a grandfather. He and Surekha cared for their first three grandchildren weekly for years while still finding time for adventure. Together, they saw well over 30 countries, including an epic year in 2018 when they traveled to both Poles. While on the ship to Antarctica, Gan took a polar plunge with fellow travelers to experience the frigid waters at the ripe young age of 82.
At home, Gan delighted in spending one-on-one time with his two grown sons while enjoying a burger and a beer over stories of his youth and his experiences in Greenwich Village in the early ‘60s. Gan was definitely a smooth, cool cat even if his sons didn’t want to admit it. But make no mistake! It was a poorly kept secret that the sparkle in his eye was for his daughter, his eldest child who not only followed his footsteps into the medical profession but also stayed close to home for college, medical school, residency, and her professional career. To top that off, she also was the first to provide him with highly sought-after grandchildren.
Free time and travel with his wife were not enough for Gan; he was insistent on continuing to find ways to serve humanity. He taught classes at the University of Pikeville Medical School, and he wrote an English language memoir entitled Eternal Happiness in 2011 after having published two books in his native language of Marathi: Kashyasathi-Kunasathi (translates to “For What? For Whom?”), a memoir of his experiences during the Gulf War, and Swant-Sukay (translates to “For One’s Own Happiness”), a collection of stories about being a volunteer surgeon. He was especially proud of being able to utilize his specialized skills by performing pro bono surgery and providing other medical services in well over 20 countries around the world through a variety of non-profit organizations, including Remote Area Medical, Doctors Without Borders, Rotary International, and Vivekananda Kendra, over the course of nearly 20 years. Surekha accompanied Gan on many of these medical mission trips where she often served as a triage team member to determine how best to route patients.
Gan’s medical prowess even extended to our four-legged friends when, in the absence of any veterinarians, he was asked to help several animals at a remote animal shelter in India during one of his medical trips. He performed a stomach procedure on a dog and ankle surgery on a leopard. In 2021, Gan and Surekha became aware of the growing need in Eastern Kentucky to care for people experiencing homelessness. Upon learning that the Floyd County Homeless Shelter was at risk of closing, they stepped in to purchase and donate the building outright to ensure that the future of the shelter would never be in jeopardy. The facility was subsequently re-named Maddiwar House of Hope.
Even beyond 80 years of age, Gan was in remarkable health thanks to a regular regimen of swimming and yoga throughout his life. However, in late 2018, he learned that he had Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease that causes a progressive loss of the body’s ability to extract oxygen from the air that is breathed in. V.A. doctors explained his IPF was potentially a result of waste-burning fumes he inhaled during his service in the Gulf War. For a few years, the IPF didn’t appear to have much impact or to slow him down. However, in 2021, the disease became symptomatic, and his pulmonary function started to decline.
When Gan eventually succumbed to his disease, he left behind his wife of 56 years, Surekha; three children: Leenata (Chris), Neeraj (Rupa), and Paraag (Julia); five grandchildren; one brother in the United States, two sisters in India; and an extended community of family and friends.
A small funeral ceremony with close family was performed soon after Gan passed. In an effort to honor how much his love and impact were felt all over the world, his family will be hosting a memorial gathering to remember Gan and to celebrate his life in the near future.
We will all cherish his infectious smile, the twinkle in his eyes, and the sound of his song, his appetite for adventure, and his giving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Floyd County Homeless Shelter (dba Maddiwar House of Hope; P.O. Box 1746; Prestonsburg, KY 41653 – EIN 81-1936272). Donations from those in India can be sent to Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and to the Chandrabhaga L Maddiwar Primary School in Aheri, Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra.
James Paige
James Paige, 92 of McDowell, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hazard ARH.
He was born March 15, 1931, in Floyd County, to the late Callaway and Aggie Orsborne Paige.
He was the husband of the late Maxine Gearheart Paige.
He was a retired coal miner and a U.S. veteran.
He is survived by his three sons: Phil Paige of Prestonsburg, Butch Paige of Price, and Wendell Paige of Paris; one daughter: Pam Caudill of Banner; his grandchildren: Joshua Paige, Corey Paige, Lindsey Caudill and Jake Caudill;and two brothers: Denver Paige and Delmar Paige.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson: Justin Paige; brothers and sisters: Thurmond Paige, Blaine Paige, Olive Mosley and Bonnie Tackett.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memorial service were held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Shirley (Hall) Parsons
Shirley Hall Parsons, 72, of Printer, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 9, at the Harvey Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathleen Robinson
Kathleen Robinson, 75, of Ashland, died Friday, June 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Ousley Cemetery, Bull Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glen Salyer
Glen Salyer, 49, of Pikeville, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born February 15, 1974, to the late Jackie Salyer and Sharon Little Salyer of Sookey’s Creek. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Myra. Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Sally Black Salyer; two daughters: Savannah (Dalton) Richardson of Sookey’s Creek, Sidney Salyer of the home; one sister, Adrienne (Todd) Adkins of Louisville. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 8, at the Faith Baptist Church at Myra with Dave Hammond officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lonnie Tackett
Lonnie Tackett, 74, of Dorton, died Wednesday June 7, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1949, to the late Toy and Frona Vanover Tackett. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the UMWA, D.A.V. and the V.F.W. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by seven brothers: Randall, Raymond, Russell, Walter, Jimmy, Obie, Marlow; four sisters: Sadie Rose, Doris Mullins, Patty Johnson, Lora Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Anderson Tackett; two sons: Lonnie Duran (Cheryl) Tackett of Dorton, Jamey Tackett of Dorton; one sister, Audrey Nunemaker of Tennessee; four grandchildren: Paige, Logan, Lance, Serenity; three great-grandchildren: Paislee, Kipling, Dutch. Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ray Tackett officiating.
Entombment followed in the Lonnie Tackett Family Cemetery at Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Parsie Clarence Tackett
Parsie Clarence Tackett, 86, of East Point, died Friday, June 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, at the Tackett residence, East Point.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, East Point.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joshua Lee Williams
Joshua Lee “Juicy” Williams, 37, of Grethel, died Monday, June 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
