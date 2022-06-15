Betty Lou Allen
Betty Lou Allen, 82, of Harold, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed it the Salisbury Family Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobbie Jo Blackburn
Bobbie Jo Blackburn, 78, of Minnie, died Friday, June 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 13, at the Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Matthew Christopher Hall
Matthew Christopher Hall, 41, of Wayland, died Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 12, at the Lackey Freewill Baptist Church, Lacke3y.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Norman Hall
Norman “Bob” Hall, 85, of Teaberry, died Friday, June 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the J.W. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Louise Justice
Wanda Louise Justice, 61, of Allen, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Virginia Hicks Kizer
Virginia “Ginny” Ann Hicks Kizer, 38, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at University of Kentucky Medical Center surrounded by her family.
She was born July 27, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Billy Ray Hicks and Judy Carr Hicks. Ginny was an overwhelmingly loving, caring, and kind person to all she met and enjoyed nothing more than spending time and making memories with her family. She loved being a Mom to her kids, all of her many pets over the years, listening to music, cooking, and trips to the beach and the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Winston Carr of Prestonsburg; maternal grandmother, Loretta Carr of Prestonsburg; a paternal grandfather, Charles Hicks, paternal grandmother Ernestine Hicks, paternal great-grandfather, Joe Hicks; paternal great-grandmother, Osie Hicks.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Craig Kizer of Owensboro; two sons: Bryson Kizer and Logan Kizer of Owensboro; her mother, Judy Hicks and father, Billy Hicks of Prestonsburg; one brother, Billy Joe Hicks (Melinda) of Prestonsburg; one sister, Darcey Hall (Matt) of Prestonsburg; father-in law, Van Kizer (Jennifer) of Henderson; mother-in law, Cherilyn Kizer of Owensboro; brother-in law, Ryan Kizer (Kristen) of Owensboro; step brother-in-law, Quinn West of Lexington; nieces: Jolene Hicks and Madelyn Hall of Prestonsburg; nephews: Billy Hicks, Mason Hall, Dylan Hall of Prestonsburg, Max Kizer, Cooper Kizer of Owensboro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to all those that provided care to Ginny at Owensboro Health, Davita, and UK Healthcare.
Visitation was held Friday, June 9, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro.
Memorial services were held Saturday, June 10 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Health Foundation (Hospitality Suites), 2211 Mayfair Ave, #403 Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at, www.davisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory of Owensboro.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Lou Osborne
Anna Lou Osborne, 89, of Pikeville passed away Wednesday June 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born November 3, 1932, to the late John W. and Ellen Stewart Fleming. She was a member of the Marshall’s Branch Church of Christ. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Osborne; one son, William “Bill” Osborne; four brothers: Vernon Fleming, Roy Fleming, Hargis Fleming, Willard Fleming; one sister, Willa Fleming Fouts. She is survived by one son, Glen Osborne of Niota, Tennessee; two brothers: Robert Lee Fleming, Maxwell “Mack” Fleming; one sister, Wanda Fleming Stewart; and one grandson. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Haskel Salisbury
Haskel Salisbury, 68, of Hueysville3, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Willie Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Stapleton
James “Bobby” Stapleton, 76, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 18, 1946, to the late Herman and Dora Virginia Nichols Stapleton. He was retired after having worked for 42 years for the City of Pikeville. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Zella Spradlin Stapleton; two daughters: Rita Boyd, Marsha Stapleton; one brother, Roy Stapleton; three sisters: Betty Justice, Jeanette Collins, Darlene Barzee. He is survived by three daughters: Bobbie Stapleton of Pikeville, Patty May of Draffin, Sharlene Branham of Raccoon; one brother, Robert Stapleton; two sisters: Helen Stapleton, Sarah Nichols; nine grandchildren: Isaiah Hess, Cody Hess, Isabella Stapleton, Alisha May, Elizabeth May, Star Branham, Owen Branham, Austin Logsdon, Ethan Damron, Jessica Damron; and two great-grandchildren: Averie Logsdon, Adalyn Logsdon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Blake Layne officiating.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Dean Tackett
Phyllis Dean Tackett, 75, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 11, at the Calvary Hope Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kyle Patrick Webb
Kyle Patrick Webb, 23, of Thelma, died Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Webb Family Cemetery, Buffalo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joshua Dwayne Wright
Joshua Dwayne Wright, 29, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.