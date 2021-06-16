Kermit Lee Akers
Kermit Lee Akers, 48, of Grethel, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 14, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Joe Reynolds Cemetery, Beaver.
Emma Lou Allen
Emma Lou Allen, 62, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 12, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Kensley Brooke Bradley
Kensley Brooke Bradley, three-month-old daughter of Clyde Bradley and McKayla Blevins of Hueysville, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 14, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Duncan Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Lida Margaret Howard
"Grandmother" Born, Lida Margaret Spradlin, on November 23, 1938, to Joe Alex Spradlin and Margaret Mayo Spradlin At eight years old she was stricken with Polio and was forced to go alone to a treatment center in Milton, WV. While there she showed the hard work, toughness, and determination that she would continue to show throughout her life as she not only survived Polio, but went on to become the "Best Dancer at Prestonsburg High School". She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, The Prestonsburg Woman's Club, Highland Folk Festival Board Member and served on Prestonsburg City Council Lida was a Prestonsburg High School Cheerleader and also a proud "Class of ‘57" graduate. Affectionately known as “Grandmother” to all that knew and loved her. To her grandchildren she was more than just a grandmother. She was their caretaker, their confidant, biggest cheerleader and best friend. She was known for her devotion to her family, and for her love of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds. She retired after a long career at Kentucky Power Company. There are few things that are certain in life. But one thing that was certain for sure was that on Friday’s you could find her at the Beauty shop getting her hair and nails done, and at 1 p.m. during the weekdays you better not call because she was watching Days of Our Lives. Her front door was always open no matter who you were or where you were from, and there was always a pot of coffee ready to be shared. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret Spradlin, husband Donnie Howard, and daughter Karen Vaughn. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Vickey Elliott of Prestonsburg; one brother, Joe Mayo Spradlin (Sarah) of Lexington; two grandsons: Kalen Harris (Angie) of Lexington, and Jody Harris (Amanda) of Lexington; and two granddaughters: Rachael Vaughn (Nathan) of Prestonsburg, and Danielle Harris (Michael) of Erie, Pennyslvania. Lida also left behind nine great grandchildren and numerous friends and family members who will greatly miss her. May her coffee never be cold again. Family have chosen the loving and professional staff of Carter Funeral Home to oversee this last act of love and respect. Visitation was held Tuesday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Rob Music presiding. Family will receive visitors prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, family have requested that gifts of sympathy and love be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Prestonsburg, 1430 N. Lake Dr. Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Fairley Jones
Fairley Jones, 75, of Grethel, died Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Tyra Renee Jones
Tyra Renee Jones, 33, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital.
She was born February 7, 1988, in Pike County, to Ricky Jones of Long Fork and Christina Jones (Dewayne Johnson) of Long Fork. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Brenda Ryan. Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Frederick Murphy; one daughter, Shanna Aaron White of Long Fork; one son, Ryder James Jones of Long Fork; one sister, Kayla Leighann Jones of Little Robinson; her maternal grandfather, Gary Ryan; her paternal grandparents, James and Willa Jones; one uncle, Richard Dean Jones; two aunts: Melinda Jones, Katrina Spicy Miller; two nieces: Victoria Miller, Isabella Miller; one nephew, Parker Dawson Jones; and her cousin: Bethany Bearden. Funeral services were held Monday, June 16, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Hall and Jones Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bill Henry Justice
Bill Henry Justice, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Compton Family Cemetery, Spurlock.
Teresa Little
Teresa Little, 52, of Little Robinson Creek, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on December 11, 1968, to the late Toy and Thelma Thacker Chaney. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Little; three sons: Cory Johnson of Pikeville, Cody Chaney of Caney, Ryker Dalton Chaney of Little Robinson; three daughters: Kristen Chaney of Little Robinson, Jaelynn Chaney of Little Robinson, Maya Little of Caney; one sister, Ruth (Bruce) Hopkins of Virgie; six grandchildren: Rayden Darrell Chaney, Carson Wayne Chaney, Kinlee Elizabeth Little, Kameron Coyen Little, Kayden Cole Little and Paisley Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Rissie Branham Cemetery at Caney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Steve Mullins
Steve Mullins, 56, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 10, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Price.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery.
Carlos E. Neeley
Carlos E. Neeley, 84, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg.
Mr. Neeley was born on Feb. 7, 1937, and was a teacher for the Floyd County Board of Education for many years. He taught Civics but was known mainly for his love and teaching of Art at Prestonsburg High School. He touched many lives not only through teaching but for his kind manner wherever he went. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Marie Hackworth Neeley; a sister, Carol Jean Neeley; a brother, Douglas Neeley, who passed away at age 11 before the other children were born; and his wife, Norma Jean Slone Neeley. He is survived by his son, Charles E. (Lorrie) Neeley, and a host of family and loved ones. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, June 18, and at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at the Community United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at the church with Pastor Raymond Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Jarvey Newsome
Jarvey Newsome, 63, of Caney Creek, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Robbie Newsome
Robbie Newsome, 38, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 29, 1982, to David and Susie Osborne Newsome. Other than his parents he is survived by one daughter, Hayley (Christian Wright) Ashley of Marshalls Branch; one sister, Alisha (Macky) Adkins of Greasy Creek; one grandchild, Parker Wright; and one special niece, Brianna (Jordan)Robinette of Virgie. Visitation and memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at the Valley Grace Free Will Baptist Church with Randy May officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Alka Jean Pitts
Alka Jean Crider Pitts, of Georgetown, died Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin, with funeral services following at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Bernice Prater
Bernice Prater, 91, of David, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 11, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Clarence Ray Robinson
Clarence Ray Robinson, 74, of Langley, died Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery, Langley.
Deborah Trammell
Deborah Montel Trammell, 61, of Floyd County, died Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 12, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the family cemetery at Hall Hollow.
Clarence Charles Traum
Clarence Charles Traum, 91, of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born September 28, 1929 in Sioux City, Iowa. His parents were Clarence Albert Traum and Nora Ella Bartz.
Clarence’s college years included the University of Nebraska where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and Los Angeles State College. He received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
He served his country in Guam and the Marianas Islands, PFC Military Police Company in the United States Army, 1947-1948.
He started his career as a hospital administrator in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1961. He was a partner in Susquehanna American, a management company for health care facilities. In 1979 he became CEO of Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, he became president in 1987, and CEO of Consolidated Health Systems in Prestonsburg, in 1984. He retired from all duties in 1999, moving to Lake Barkley.
He was elected chairman of the Kentucky Hospital Association in 1987, and in 1996, was presented the Kentucky Hospital Association Award of Excellence. In 1994, he was Kentucky's delegate to the Board of American Hospital Association. He became a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives in 1960. The Kentucky Hospital Association honored him by naming an award for his work on PAC contribution. “The Clarence Traum Award” is given each year recognizing the facility and staff that most exceeds their PAC goal for the year and is the highest Circle of Friends award given by KHA.
Over the years he was involved with many community and civic organizations. His past time was given to photography and reading, along with a passion for cars and watches, German made.
Survived by spouse, Carolyn Hay Traum of Princeton, who he married in Pacific Palisades, California, January 11, 1981, and their daughter Nora Jane Traum of Canada. Three children from a previous marriage to Ann Carol Davies survive: Mark and wife Janet Fowler Traum of Colorado, Michael and wife Julie Fensteer Traum of Connecticut and Bradley Bloom and Tracy Traum of Connecticut. Four grandchildren survive: Lily Traum, Evan, Marisa, Travis, and wife Meghan Ledan Bloom.
He is also survived by one sister Doris Jean Traum Breglia, and one brother Charles Fredrick “Chuck” Traum both of Omaha Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life was held at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton, Saturday, June 12, 2021, with a private burial of the ashes.
The family request expressions of sympathy be given to your favorite charity or St. Matthew By The Lake Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3966 U.S. HWY 641 North Benton, KY 42025.
Arrangements were under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home of Princeton.
Charlene Walz
Charlene Walz, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, June 12, at the Ridgepoint Church, Prestonsbury.
Bessie Wilcox
Bessie Wilcox, 86, of East Point died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Highlands ARH following a brief illness.
Bessie was born July 21, 1934, in Fleming County. She is the daughter of the late Carl and Grace Helphinstine. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wilcox, Sr., one daughter, Brenda Cook, one grandson, Jeffery Nelson and one great granddaughter, Destiny Wilcox. Bessie was also preceded in death by four brothers: Omar, Eugene, Charles, and Floyd Helphinstine and six sisters: Velma Saunders, Odell Shelton, Christine Hurst, Lora Taylor, Vivian Taylor and Dorabelle Helphinstine.
Bessie and Donald were married on October 19, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2011. Bessie and Donald are survived by three sons: Randy Wilcox of Carlisle, Todd Wilcox of East Point and Donald Wilcox, Jr. and wife Dorita of East Point; three daughters: Pam Nelson and husband Fred of East Point, Debbi Wilcox LeMaster and husband Ken Lemaster of East Point and Stephanie Hill and husband Paul Hill of Staffordsville.
Also surviving are son-in-law, Tom Cook of East Point; eight grandchildren: Tom Cook II, Tim Cook, Kandi Cook Holbrook, Aliena Greene, Donald Wilcox III, Kevin Wilcox, Dakota Hill and Lukas Hill; fourteen great grandchildren, Jacob Cook, Madison Wilcox, Hunter Wilcox, Paislee Wilcox, Briston Greene, Branson Greene, Brody Greene, Ally Cook, Kalynn Holbrook, Isaiah Holbrook, Gareth Holbrook, Matthew Hill, Kodee Hill and Kinslee Hill: as well as five step-great grandchildren.
Bessie was a member of the East Point Church of Christ. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, and crafter. Bessie is remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a private visitation and funeral for the family.
The family respectfully requests no flowers of gifts, only that you remember Bessie with laughter and love. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
Bradley Dean Williams
Bradley Dean Williams, 36, of Grethel, died Saturday, June 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 12, at the River of Life Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Williams Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Benjamin Wright
Benjamin Wright, 68, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Prestonsburg Church of Christ, Lancer.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.