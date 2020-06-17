Janice Marie
Frazier Mullins
Janice Marie Frazier Mullins passed away June 8, 2020.
Born October 28, 1934, in Glo, she is survived by her husband, Rev. Blake Mullins; daughters Jennifer (Marlin) Miller and Sandy Pollard, Patty (George) Milgrim, and son Jon (Rebecca) Mullins; grandchildren: Jeremy (Irish) Bostwick, Katie (Keith) Crane (and special friend Stephen Fincher), Shelby (Dylan) Pilgrim, AnneMarie Miller, Jill (Jeremy) Ralston, Joel (Katie) Pollard, Chris(Ashley) Pollard, Aaron(Ellie) Milgrim, Andrew(Danielle) Milgrim, Nathaniel(Amanda) Milgrim, Priscilla Milgrim and Samuel Blake Mullins; 19 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at, www.martin-hightower.com.
Ralph Bradley Wells
Ralph Bradley Wells (affectionately know to many as Papoo), 80, of Prestonsburg, passed from this life on June 13, 2020.
He was born on February 29, 1940 in Odds, Johnson County, to the late Eugene and Alma Wells.
Following high school, Ralph attended EKU for two years before entering the military for three years. Upon discharge, he came home and began a career in the coal mines that lasted nearly 40 years.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara, as well as his children: Gina Porter and her husband, Jimmy, Bradley Wells and his wife, Paula: his grandchildren :Rachael (Austin) Mckinney, Blake Tarver, Evan Wells, Ella Wells, Owen Wells, Alison Porter, Casey Tarver and Cody Martin; his sister Elaine Andrusia; as well as a host of special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Joyce O’Conner, Gwen Alexander, Gail Pfeifer, and Evelyn (Susie) Wells.
As well as being a member of the military, he was also a member of the Zebulon Masonic Lodge 273 and the Oleika Temple, Lexington Chapter of the Shriners. He worked for over 50 years at Pontiki Coal company as the Maintenance Supervisor.
He was known for his quick wit and sly sense of humor as well as his intense love for his family and friends. Although he came to the Lord later in life, he knew that the end of his life was not the true end, but a beautiful new beginning. We will see him again.
Celebration of Life services were held Tuesday, June 16 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family have requested that expressions of love and sympathy take form as donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Basil E. Branham
Basil E. Branham, 58, of Martin, died Thursday, June 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Elliot Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnie Mae Hall
Johnie Mae Hall, 85, of Ravenna, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rita Faye Hamilton
Rita Faye Hamilton, 59, of Banner, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Meade Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lee Roy Hart
Lee Roy Hart, 74, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Penhook, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Wesley
Jakobson
John Wesley Jakobson, 41, of Palm Coast, Florida, died April 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home.
Arnold R. Lawson
Arnold R. Lawson, 81, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lawson Family Cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Herman Marshall
Herman Marshall, 85, of Wayland, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, June 13, at Marshall Noble Cemetery, Little Buckhorn Road, Clayhole.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ted Samons
Ted Samons, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Samons-Prater Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Chester Ralph
York, Sr.
Chester Ralph York, Sr., 77, of East Point, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
