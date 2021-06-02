Kathy Bates
Kathy Johnson Bates, 65, of Melvin, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29, at Wheelwright Methodist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Susan Elaine Bentley
Susan Elaine Bentley, 62, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on November 28, 1958, to the late James Monroe and Goldina Elswick Ray. She was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Clinard Bentley, and one sister-in-law, Lisa Pruitt. She is survived by her husband, Jody Bentley; one daughter, Charity (John) Collins of Elkhorn; one brother, Joe Ray of Varney; one sister, Emma Clark of Georgetown; mother-in-law, Willa Mae Bentley of Shelbiana; one sister-in-law, Wendy Bentley; one brother-in-law, Keith Bentley; two grandchildren: Johnathan Blake Collins, Sidney Grace Collins; two nieces, Kecia Maynard, Cindy Isom; five nephews: Chris Kendrick, Bobby Kendrick, Joe Adkins, Will Robertson and Chris Adkins. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Billy Compton officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dean Billiter
Dean “Deano” Billiter, 55, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence.
He was born February 3, 1966,to the late Henry and Lorraine Phillips Billiter. He was a member of Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church and a coal equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Sandie Billiter; two daughters: Misti Dawn (Robert) Hegedus of Pikeville, Brittany DeAnn (Matt) Vanover of Pikeville; four brothers: Terry (Carla) Billiter of Pikeville, Randy (Lana) Billiter of Payne Gap, Barry (Mary Ann) Billiter of Prestonsburg, Scottie Billiter of Payne Gap; four grandchildren: Skylorr, Kentley, Korbin and Makayla. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 30, at the Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church with Estill Reed and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Billiter Family Cemetery at Stone Coal.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Goldie Lou Cole
Goldie Lou Cole, 51, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Bill Collins
Bill Collins, 70, of Dana, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Blue Rose Cemetery, Big Branch, Honaker.
Ella Sue Hall
Ella Sue Stanley Hall, 64, of Lackey, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 1, at the Lackey Freewill Baptist Church, Lackey.
Burial followed in the Chandler Cemetery, Lackey.
Clotine Lewis
Clotine Lewis, 79, of Stanville, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Floyd County, Sept. 3, 1941, to the late Estill Marie Gunnells.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Gunnells and Johnny Gunnells.
She is survived by her son, Wendell Lewis Jr. (Janet), of Dana; her daughters, Edwina Belcher, of Pikeville, Judy Hale (Danny), of Oakwood, Ohio, Tabatha Burchett (Richard), of Stanville, and Anna Angus, of Mt. Washington; her grandchildren, Beverly Hunt (Ryan), Sean Bentley, Michael Bentley, Richard Brian Burchett Jr. (Christy), Joanna Marie Burchett, Tyler Lewis (Shania), Alexis Reed, Jace Angus and the late Brian Douglas Burchett; Her great-grandchildren, Landon Michael Hunt, Emma Marie Hunt, Audrey Lewis and one on the way; and her brothers and sister, Jerry Gunnells, Jackie Scalf and Bonnie Lynch.
She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Jim Orrison officiating. Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marjorie Lovely
Marjorie Rae Campbell Lovely, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 30, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Michael Ray Hunt
Michael Ray Hunt, 45, of Banner, died Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Thelma Mitchell
Thelma Hamilton Mitchell, 87, of Bevinsville, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 31, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Orville Moore
Orville Moore, 89, of Dema, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dave and Freda Gibson Cemetery, Raven.
Bonnie Sue Newsome
Bonnie Sue Newsome, 81, of Martin, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Arvil Crum Memorial Cemetery, Martin.
Orville Dee Ray
Orville Dee Ray, 76, of Little Robinson Creek died at his residence on Monday, May 24, 2021.
He was born on December 31, 1944, to the late Perry and Myrtle Simpkins Ray. He was a retired coal miner. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray; three sisters: Bessie Conway, Laura Hinkle, Judy Ray. He is survived by one son, Orville Brian (Melanie) Ray of Pikeville; one daughter, Deanna (Alvin) Oliver of Stanville; two friends he thought of as sons: Chris (Renee) Wright of Robinson Creek, Brian (Amber) McCown of Robinson Creek; two brothers: Jimmy (Judy) Ray of Henderson, Hollis (Melissa) Ray of Tampa, Flordia; two sisters: Emma Tackett of Morristown, Tennessee and Hattie Pack of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services were held Thursday May 27, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bethel Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery at Jonancy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Danielle Shepherd
Danielle Endicott Shepherd, 45, of Williamstown, formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29, at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, Gunlock.
Burial followed in the Brushy Bill Cemetery, Gunlock.
Lisa Stumbo
Lisa Stumbo, 57, of Martin, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 31, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Curt Hamilton Cemetery McDowell.