Linda Bailey
Linda Gulley Bailey, 77, of Corbin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Born in Muses Mill, Ky. on August 17, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Gulley and the late Aline Hinton Gulley.
Linda was a 1966 graduate of the University of Kentucky and later received her Master’s from Morehead State University.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her favorite moments were spending time with family and friends. She also loved to travel and visited many places with her husband and family.
She had a special gift of lifting people up. Her unconditional love for her children has made them feel special all their lives.
Linda was known for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. Her husband said that by just being herself, she made him laugh on their very first date, and was still making him laugh on the evening before she died. Paul and Linda were married for 55 joyful years.
A faithful Christian and member of the Assembly of God Church in Martin, Ky., she was a beautiful soul who left a lasting legacy of love.
Linda is survived by her husband, Paul Bailey; her three children, Pete (Sheila) Bailey of Richmond, Paula Bailey of Prestonsburg, and Adam (Teddie) Bailey of Corbin; her four grandchildren, Cole Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Eli Bailey, and Rose Bailey; along with many extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Clifton and Aline, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Gulley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 15, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home, Flemingsburg, with Pastor Ray Davis, Rev. Jack Hinton, and Rev. Clint Stricklen officiating.
Linda was laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
Pallbearers included Ethan Bailey, Cole Bailey, Eli Bailey, Jamie Higgins, Gary Buzzard, and Mark Buzzard.
Arrangements were under the direction of Boone-Nickell, located at 150 West Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lona Fern Burke
Lona Fern Burke, 83 of Virgie, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her residence.
She was born December 18, 1939, at Marshalls Branch to the late Jeff and Rissie Burke Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Burke; one brother, Bob Johnson; one sister, Loma Johnson; one brother-in-law, Bennie Hall; one nephew in law, Jeffery Bentley. Fern is survived by one sister, Elanar Hall of Virgie; one sister-in-law, Ollie Johnson of Virgie; one niece, Amy Bentley of Virgie; one great nephew, Timothy Bentley of Virgie; two great great nieces: Shelby and Quinlynn Bentley of Virgie. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at the church with Greg White and others officiating.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Burke Family Cemetery at Marshalls Branch.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sam Casebolt Jr.
Sam Casebolt Jr., 67, of Little Robinson, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on June 16, 1956, to the late Sam Casebolt and Rebecca Younce Casebolt. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Sam Casebolt III; five sisters: Francis Little, Phyllis Holt, Joyce Compton, Loretta Adkins, Fannie Newsome; four brothers: Don Casebolt, Brack Casebolt, Danny Casebolt, Russell Casebolt. He is survived by one daughter, Katie Bentley of Winchester; one sister, Linda Kay Little Tackett of Robinson Creek; four grandchildren: Hallie Pollard, Will Bentley, Shelby Casebolt, Aubrey Casebolt. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Nathan Little and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sam Casebolt Cemetery, Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Cornela Conn
Cornela Smiley Conn, 89, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, June 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Akers Family Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Michael F. DeRossett
Michael F. DeRossett, 74, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 16, at Highlands Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Emma Emery
Emma Grace Newsome Emery, 71, of Harold, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Josephine Hall
Josephine Hall, 70, of Grethel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Joel Stumbo Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Amethyst Rose Jones
Amethyst Rose Jones, 38, of Floyd County, died Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 20, at the Jones Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Ricky James Jones
Ricky James Jones, 55, of Long Fork of Virgie, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on May 18, 1968, to James and Willa Jones of Virgie. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tyra Renee Jones; one brother, Richard Dean Jones; maternal grandparents, Pharow and Spicy Younce; paternal grandparents, Johnny Jones and Rosie Hall; along with one great-nephew; Dawson James Jones. Other than his parents he is survived by one daughter, Kayla Leighann (Chad) Jones of Virgie; two grandsons: Ryder and Parker Jones; two granddaughters: Shanna White and Addison Jones; one sister, Katrina (Ned) Miller of Virgie; three nieces: Bethany (Timmy) Bearden of Virgie, Isabella Miller of Virgie, Victoria Miller of Virgie; one great-nephew, Brody Bearden, who he loved and treated as a grandson; his ex-wife, Christina Jones of Virgie; two aunts: Mary Newsome and Sonja Bolden of Robinson Creek; and one uncle, Paul Younce of Cynthiana. Ricky was a kind and generous man. He loved his grandchildren with a passion, raising his grandson and granddaughter after his beloved daughter’s death. He was a devoted son helping to care for his precious mother and father. He loved his daughter Kayla and her children with his whole heart. Family was everything to Ricky. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Kelly Slone and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery at Robinson Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Martha Kidd
Martha Carol Kidd, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Brushy Bill Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Patrus Newsome
Patrus Newsome, 71, of Teaberry, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Thomas Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Gerald H. Osborne
Gerald H. Osborne, 57, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Osborne Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Russell Ousley
Russell Ousley, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ousley Family Cemetery, Jim Potter Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Dennis Price
Dennis Price, 77, of Drift, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 19, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Clyde Shepherd
Clyde Shepherd, 87, of Gunlock, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Inman-Coburn Cemetery, Rock Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Claude Slone Jr.
Claude Slone Jr., 79, of Whitesburg, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 19 , at the Lackey Freewill Baptist Church, Lackey.
Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Larry Delmas Stewart
Larry Delmas Stewart, 82, of McDowell, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com.