Shelia Branham
Shelia Branham, 64, of Weaverville North Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jessica Lynn Daniels
Jessica Lynn Daniels, 37, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joyce Aileen Hale
Joyce Aileen Hale, 89, of Canton, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Raleigh Shepherd Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tammy Jo Harbison
Tammy Jo Harbison, 56, of Drift, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bailey Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Douglas Johnson, Jr.
Gary Douglas Johnson, Jr., 27, of Wheelwright, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 20, at the Calvary Hope Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Will Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Velma Marie Medlock
Velma Marie Medlock, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 25, at Jenny Wiley Spillway, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Chester Osborne
Chester Osborne, 64, of Virgie, died Tuesday June 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born November 25, 195, to the late Adam and Lilly Pearl Caudill Osborne. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: James Osborne, Stevie Osborne, Ralph Osborne, Vernon Osborne; and one sister, Edna Ruth Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kilgore Osborne of Virgie; three brothers: Stanley Osborne of Elwood, Paul Osborne of Pikeville, Homer Osborne of Beefhide; and one sister, Susie Newsome. Funeral services were held Friday, June 17, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Thomas Reid officiating.
Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hall and Jones Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Julian Blake Robinson
Julian Blake Robinson, two-month-old son of Austin Robinson and Jasmine Robinson of Richmond, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Beside his parents, he is also survived by one brother, Sebastian Robinson; one sister, Anya Robinson; paternal grandmother, Cheron Robinson; paternal great-grandmothers: Edie Alvin, Rita Robinson; maternal grandparents: Jessica Purvis, Nell McClanahan; maternal great-grandparents: Arnold Ray Purvis, Terri Walters; four aunts: Sierra Robinson, Sydney Compton, Zoey McClanahan, Kimberlyn McClanahan; and one uncle, Gage Purvis. Funeral services were held Monday, June 20, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie with Johnnie Alvin officiating.
Burial followed in the Brown Cemetery, Dorton Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Lynn Stephens
Judy Lynn Hamilton Stephens, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Tibbs
Charles Tibbs, 77, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 20, at the Green Meadows Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.