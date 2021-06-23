Larry Thomas Adkins
Larry Thomas Adkins, 67, of Greasy Creek passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was born February 9, 1954, in Virgie to Geraldine Justice Adkins of Greasy Creek and the late Claymon Adkins. Larry was a retired coal miner and was currently working for Elite Security. Besides his father, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren: Joshua Evan Tanner and Ian Nathan Sesco. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Justice Adkins; two sons: Gary (Wendy) Adkins of Virgie, Larry Thomas (Shenoa) Adkins II of Greasy Creek; three daughters: Diane (Doug) Spears of Prestonsburg, Brooke (Jason) Sesco of Elkhorn City, Christina (Ernel) Cantrell of Feds Creek; one brother, Barry (Kathy) Adkins of Greasy Creek; three sisters: Alice (Harvella) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Sheila (Timothy) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Cora (Leonard Jr) Adkins of Greasy Creek; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Monday, June 21, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Harvella Adkins, Jason Adkins, Timmy Adkins, Roger Justice and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
William F. Bamer
William F. Bamer, 63, of Pinellas Park, Florida, formerly of Garrett and Langley, died June 14, 2018.
Graveside services were held Friday, June 18, at the Bailey Family Cemetery, Eastern.
Larry Clifton
Larry Ray Clifton, 65, of Coal Run, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on October 8, 1955, to the late Marion and Maxine Fuwell Clifton. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Huffman; three brothers: Danny Clifton, Jackie Clifton and Ruben Clifton; one sister, Mary Bentley; and one grandchild, Eric Clifton. He is survived by his companion, Brenda Hall; seven sons: Daniel Clifton of Beattyville, Jason Clifton of Florida, Rodney Yount of West Virginia, Justin Yount of Missouri, Jacob Hall of Eastern, James Hall of Printer, William Hall of Hurl; three daughters: Jacqueline Yount of Missouri, Pamela Hall of Printer, Jessica Hall of Pikeville; one brother, Jimmy Clifton of Beefhide; two sisters: Belva Blevins of Tram, Diana Miller of Long Fork; and nine grandchildren. Graveside services were held Saturday, June 19, at the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Blake Counts
Harold Blake Counts , 82, of Bypro, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Terri Lynne Diamond
Terri Lynne Howell Diamond, 51, of Wayne, Michigan, died December 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life services were held Monday, Jun e 21, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Kelvin Dell Dye
Kelvin Dell “Tiny” Dye, 45, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 17, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Calhoun Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
John Henry Jarrell
John Henry Jarrell, 60, of Paintsville, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at 355 Little Mud Lick Rd., Paintsville.
Richard Jones
Richard Jones, 51, of Virgie, went to his Heavenly home on June 15, 2021.
He was born on March 13, 1970, to James and Willa Jones of Virgie. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Dawson James Jones, maternal grandparents: Pharow and Spicy Younce; paternal grandparents: Johnny Jones and Rosie Hall; and one niece, Tyra Jones. Besides his parents, he is survived by his companion, Ranie Holbrook of Collins Highway; his daughter, Bethany (Timmy) Bearden of Robinson Creek; stepdaughter, Melissa “Charlie” (Arnulfo) Martinez-Hernandez of Georgia; one grandson, Brody Bearden; four step grandchildren: Erica, David, Rania, Alyvia; one brother, Ricky Jones of Virgie; one sister, Katrina (Ned) Miller of Virgie; three nieces: Kayla Jones of Robinson Creek, Isabella Miller and Victoria Miller, both of Virgie; one great-niece, Shanna White; two great-nephews: Ryder Jones and Parker Jones; two aunts: Mary Newsome of Robinson Creek, Sonja Bolden of Robinson Creek; one uncle, Paul Younce of Cynthiana; his first wife, Melinda Jones of Pikeville, along with a host of cousins and friends. Richard was a kindhearted man that would always give a helping hand to anyone in need. He adored his grandchildren. His mom always held a special place in his heart as he did in hers. In his eyes there was not anyone like his daughter Bethany. He loved his family and his friends. Richard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Emmett Lawson
Emmett Lawson, 82, of Dana, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 21, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Zelma Lois McDowell
Zelma Lois Givens McDowell, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 20, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the McDowell Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Janice Mae Megil
Janice Mae Hall Howell Megill, 87, of Treasure Island, Florida, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 25, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Bonnie L. Moore
Bonnie L. Moore, 78, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Garrett.
Betty Parsons
Betty Parsons, 88, of Virgie passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on August 5, 1932, to the late Ballard and Ora Compton Tackett. She was a homemaker and a charter member of the Virgie Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: J. Layne Tackett, Curtis Lee Tackett, Gary Randall Tackett, Stephen Austin Tackett; two sisters: Patricia Mulkey and Bobbi Lou Tackett; and one daughter-in-law, Debi Parsons. She is survived by her husband, James Homer Parsons; two sons: Jimmy (Karen) Parsons of Pikeville, Barry Parsons of Virgie; three daughters: Dottie (Raymond) Strawser of Lexington, Brenda (Stephen) McGough of Middlesboro, Benita Ojan of Virgie; one sister, Kitty Hardin (Johnny) Ray of Clayton, North Carolina; fifteen grandchildren: Trey, Marcia, Angela, Jamie, Karen, Shane, Christopher, Elizabeth, June, Sally, Ricky, Raymond, Hank, Challis and John. Along with sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Burl Mullins
Burl Mullins, 23, of Dorton, passed away November 30, 1950, in Korea.
He was born on December 19, 1926, to the late Love and Gustie Belcher Mullins. He was a WWII and Korean War Veteran. He was preceded in death by seven brothers: Dempsey Mullins, Chester Mullins, Everette Mullins, Malvie Mullins, Ezra Mullins, Delano Mullins, Spurl Mullins; and one deceased sister, Naomi McPeek. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, June 25, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday June 26, 2021, at the funeral home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
A private graveside service will follow at Osborne Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Alka Jean Crider Pitts
Alka Jean Pitts, age 84, of Georgetown, wife of John K. Pitts, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the Ashton Grove Senior Living Center, Georgetown.
She was born August 28, 1936, in German, KY, a daughter of the late Norman Crider and Venice Cline Reynolds. She was a retired School Teacher in both Kentucky and Ohio and attended the First United Methodist Church, Georgetown.
She is survived by her husband, John K. and one son: Frank Gordon (Holly) Grey, Jr, Ft. Worth, Texas; two daughters: Betty Grey, Lexington, Gina (Eric) Tuley, Plymouth, Michigan; two step children: David (Denise) Pitts, Georgetown, and Jayne Pitts (Grover) Hibberd, Georgetown; one brother, Henry "Tucker" Crider; one sister, Joyceleen "Joy" Hale; two grandchildren: Russell Dwyer and Erica Tuley; three step grandchildren; J.B. Pitts, Will Pitts and Teddi Tennett; and one great grandchild, A.J. Dwyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Reva Crider Terry.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Atina Jo Robinson
Atina Jo Robinson, 39, of Martin, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Oakley Robinson Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Derek Ray Stanley
Derek Ray Stanley, 41, of Banner, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jun 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Yates and Lawson Cemetery, Honaker.
Manuel Watson
Manuel Watson, 69, of Arkansas Creek, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced by Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.