Martha Prater
Martha Jane “Pete” Prater, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 7:40 p.m., in Tippecanoe, Indiana. [First name]
Martha was born January 24, 1947, in Dwale, Kentucky to Woodrow and Anna Ray (Blair) Calhoun.
Martha graduated from Prestonsburg High School. She was a former resident of Prestonsburg, Kentucky moving to Lima, Ohio in 1964. She then moved to Warsaw, Indiana, in 1997. Martha enjoyed being a homemaker.
Martha is survived by son, David (Aggie) Prater of Tippecanoe, Indiana; three sisters, Debra (Richard) Kemper of North Webster, Indiana, Barbara (Cheyenne) Stewart of South Whitley, Indiana, Theresa Wilson of Warsaw, Indiana; a brother, James (Katrina) Calhoun of Warsaw, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Zachary Edward (Kimberly) Prater, Noah Allen Prater. [He/she]
She was preceded in death by both parents and 1 grandson, David Aaron Prater.
A visitation was held Monday, June 22, 2020, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Her funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Funeral Chapel with Pastors’ Kenneth Prater & William Whitaker officiating the service.
Interment will be at Mentone Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Warsaw Family Worship Center, 1250 Husky Trail, Warsaw, IN 46582.
To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to, www.mchattonsadlerfunralchaples.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Blackburn
James Adrian Blackburn, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Visitation will be continue Wednesday, June 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Amos Carroll
Amos Carroll, 94, of Harold, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burley Kidd Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Crisp
Donald Alton Crisp, 88, of Martin, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Crisp Cemetery, Bucks Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnnie Dixon
Johnnie Dixon, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harold Fraley
Harold Dean “Gouge” Fraley, 85, of Eastern, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Ann Goble Griffith
Doris Ann Goble Griffith, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Jakobson
John Wesley Jakobson, 41, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Floyd Ciounty, died Friday, April 3, 2020.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, June 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Myrtle Johnson
Myrtle Johnson, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Visitation will continue at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Mack Johnson Cemetery, Caney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kellard Lawson
Kellard Lawson, 75, of Edmonton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harvey Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
David Little
David L. Little, 85, of Wheelwright, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little-Hall Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Viola Osborne
Viola Mitchell Osborne, 77, of Coral Springs, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Memorial services were held Saturday, June 10, at Faith Independent Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ted Samons
Ted Samons, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Samons-Prater Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Connie Sweeney Slone
Connie Sweeney Slone, 57, of David, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
