Anthony Case
Anthony Case, 66, of Garrett, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Tim Case officiating. Burial followed at Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ricky Frasure
Ricky Gene Frasure, 59, of East Point, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Samons officiating. Burial will follow at the Arvil Crum Family Cemetery, Martin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 28.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Everett Hackworth
Charles Everett Hackworth, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at the Hackworth-Little Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lowie Hall
Lowie Hall, 63, of Kite, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Kite.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, with Jamie Hughes and Wesley Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Harrison Hall Cemetery in Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home Chapel in Hindman.
Thomas Hamilton
Thomas Richard Hamilton, 86, of Penny Road, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, May 16, 1937, to the late Freeman and Josephine Stepp Hamilton.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Sue Newsome Hamilton; four brothers, Arthur Hamilton, Edgar Hamilton, Robert Hamilton (Ella) and Jay Hamilton (Victoria); two sisters, Loraine Lester and Edna Hamilton (Willie.)
Thomas is survived by two daughters, Patricia Sue Patterson (Ron) and Ginger Case (Kalip); two granddaughters, Sharon Gibson (John) and Kayla Sue Johnson (Dave); six great-grandchildren, Jondra Blake Gibson, Jakeb Case, Lucas Holiway, Gabriella Kelley (Chad), Miles Johnson and Bella Johnson; and one great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Yvonne Kelley.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Verline Janke
Verline Janke, 82, of Beaver, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at River of Life Church, Grethel, with River of Life Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery, Grethel.
Visitation will continue all day Wednesday, June 28, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlie Johnson
Charlie Johnson, 65, of Jonancy, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1958, to the late Raymond and Irene Pugh Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie Johnson and Paul Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Skeens Johnson; two daughters, Kaitlin Johnson, of the home, and Meagan Sloan, of Winchester; two brothers, Steven Johnson, of Jonancy, and Bruce Johnson, of Jonancy; two sisters, Janet LaRocca, of Stanville, and Ann Compton, of Virgie; and two grandchildren, Olivia Rapier and Stacey Rapier.
A memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with a service beginning at 7 p.m., with Morgan Chapman officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Leander Johnson Jr.
Leander “Popeye” Johnson Jr., 69, of Huntington, Ind., formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, June 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 25, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville. Burial followed at Johnson Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Cheryl Prater
Cheryl Ann Belcher Prater, 66, of Shelby Gap, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Highlands ARH.
She was born June 10, 1957, to the late “Buster” and Rosa Belle Cantrell Belcher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Prater; two brothers, Clinton Belcher and Levi Belcher; and three sisters, Colleen, Kansas and Wilma Kay.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas Reed Wright Jr. (Teressa), of Salyersville, and Christopher Neil Wright (Shelly), of Huntington, W.Va.; one special son, Jacob Wright, of Salyersville; the father of her children, Douglas Wright, of Caney; one sister, Arizona Clark, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Belcher Family Cemetery, Shelby Gap.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Charlie Lou Rice
Charlie Lou Rice, 77, of Auxier, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 25, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier. Burial followed at the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Amber Nicole Spradlin
Amber Nicole Spradlin, 38, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
David Stewart
David "Dave" Layne Stewart, 62, of McDowell, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday June 29, 2023, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donna Sturgill
Donna Sue Sturgill, 77, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne, with Barry Clark officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas Everett Stephens
Thomas Everett Stephens, 83, of Ivel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glen D. Tuttle
Glenn D. Tuttle “Old Man”, died Monday, June 19, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin. Burial followed at the family cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lucille Wallen
Lucille Wallen, 74, of Dana, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Kenneth Childers officiating. Burial followed at Fred Conn Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
