Geraldine Potter Anderson
Geraldine Potter Anderson died Sunday, June, 19 2022.
She was born on October 1, 1941, to Charlie Potter and Delphia Rogers Potter. “Jeri” spent 80 wonderful years spreading joy to any and all around her. She was a beloved wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a Christian. When she was just 17, Geraldine married her husband Ravin Anderson, the love of her life, on August 25, 1959. Together, they raised three children, Ravanna, Rocky, and Mark. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jeri. You would find her happiest planting flowers in her landscaping, watching the birds from her porch, or listening to Bluegrass Gospel music. She shared her love of caring for others by opening her door to feed whoever would join, and always having a fresh pot of coffee. Most of all, she loved long conversations with those who she held close to her heart, whether it be near or far. She is survived by her children: Ravanna (David) Surant, Ravin Rocky (Kathy) Anderson, Mark (Willa) Anderson; grandchildren: LeeAnn Anderson, Rachel (Neal) Supinski, Nikole (Jesse) Buzzard, Whitney Anderson, Chase Anderson, Ali (Jacob) Holt, Chanon (Lindsay) Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Chris Roberts, Fletcher Shryock, Hunter (Felicia) Shryock, Chandler (Ashley) Shryock, and Zac (Jackie) Surant; and many greatly loved great-grandchildren and family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ravin Anderson, parents, siblings, and in-laws. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 23, at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown, Ohio, with Rev. Mike Hurschberger officiating. Funeral services were also held Saturday, June 25, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Greg Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Potter Cemetery in Dorton.
Lola Jean Brown
Lola Jean brown, 70, of Livingston, Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, died Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Judy Gibson
Judy Gibson, 66, of Pikeville died Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the University of Louisville Medical Center.
She was born July 29, 1955, to the late Virgil and Geneva Robinson Epling. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Ray Epling. She is survived by her husband, James Virgil Gibson; two daughters: Jody LeAnn Collins of Lexington, Tina Michelle (Dan) Kirk of Pikeville; two sisters: Patty Sue (James Ricky) Belcher of Virgie, Karen Kay (Mike) Pruitt of Lexington; three grandchildren: Keisha Tiarra (Dakota) Burke of Pikeville, Krista LaShae (Micha) Hubbard of Florida, Preston Kirk of Pikeville; three great grandchildren: Aston Martin Hubbard, Bentley Bentayga Hubbard, Delaney Burke. Funeral services were held Monday, June 27, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with John George Blackburn officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Virgie.
Forrest Dean Hall
Forrest Dean Hall, 87, of Grethel, died Monday, June 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Glenda Healey
Glenda Healey, 71, of McDowell, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hal Cemetery, McDowell.
Angela Joyce Manns
Angela Joyce Wood Manns, 50, of Langley, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ratliff Cemetery, Langley.
Jerry J. Martin
Jerry J. Martin, 78, of Grethel, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Tommy May
Julian “Tommy” Thomas May, 88, of Allen, died Monday, June 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Leslie Roberts
Leslie Roberts, 53, of Virgie, died Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 9, 1969, to the late Bennie Roberts and Judy Damron Roberts of Sugarcamp. He was a member of the Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church. Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Lanna-Teen Roberts; three sons: Trey (Cassidy) Roberts of Virgie, Rusty (Hannah) Roberts of Pikeville, Chance Morrison of Virgie; two daughters: Laci Jade (Josiah) Roberts of Virgie, Lezlie Bonae “Baybo” (Ryan) Roberts of Virgie; one sister, Olivia Roberts; six grandchildren: Huxton, Kane, Emersyn, Remedi, Braxton, and Layton. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 25, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Cemetery, Longfork.
Keith Salyers
Walter Keith Salyers, 74, of Eastern, died Friday, June 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Eastern.
Geraldine Stewart
Geraldine Stewart, 83, of Virgie, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on July 25, 1938, to the late Bill and Lila Branham Mullins. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bill” Stewart; two sons: Randy Stewart, Kenny Stewart; two sisters: Billie Joyce Mullins, Allene Breeding. She is survived by two brothers: Ronnie Paul (Judy) Mullins of Myra, Ollie Jean (Vernon “Chirp”) Bartley of Caney; and one grandchild; Tranvilla Nicole Carr; and several great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held Monday, June 27, at the Bill Mullins Cemetery, Elswick Branch with Garret Tackett officiating.
Ruth Thacker
Ruth Thacker, 98, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on February 24, 1924, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Elkins Johnson. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Tilden Thacker; four sons: Edward, Henry, Ronnie, Jerry; two son-in-laws: Doug Coleman, Steve Nunemaker; eight brothers: her twin, Rubin, Malvery, Palmer, Elmer, Tucker, Jesse, Jonah, Adam; three sisters: Mary Mullins, Barbara Justice, Eunice Holman; three grandsons: Brian Mullins, Stevie Nunemaker and Brandon Nunemaker. She is survived by one son, Donald (Janet) Thacker of Shelby Gap; six daughters: Sharon (Dan) Mullins of Holt, Florida, Schyrl (Bill) Woody of Holt, Florida, Rosemary Nunemaker of Holt, Florida, Vonessa (Keith) Romans of Waco, Vonda (Donnie) Johnson of Gallopolis, Ohio, Ruth Ann Thacker of Beefhide; twenty-two grandchildren: forty-four great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her Yorkie, Max; along with a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 28, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Wade Estep officiating.
Burial will follow in the Henry Johnson Cemetery at Beefhide.
Larry Douglas Thompson
Larry Douglas Thompson, 75, of Allen, died Monday, June 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
