Walter Meadows
Walter Meadows, 83, of Blue River, died at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, as his family sang him happy birthday at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was an honest, hardworking man; full of wit, wisdom, love and compassion. He loved to fish. He loved building, fixing and tinkering with things, and he deeply loved his wife Eula Mae, with whom he spent the last 57 years.
He was born May 26, 1937, to the late James and Lucy Meadows. His father died when he was a child and Lucy raised him and his siblings, the late William “Bill” (Juanita) Meadows and the late Ann Ruth (Willard) Hackworth, on her own, teaching them how to be strong Appalachians.
Walter lived a simple life, framed by two values he learned as a child: Never give up until the job is done and, no matter what, families stick together.
He met his wife, thanks to the late Belve Hackworth, who tricked him into thinking that a pretty girl named Eula wanted to meet him one day down by the schoolhouse; after which, of course, he told Eula that a handsome man named Walter said the same thing about her. It was love at first sight. They stayed together even after Walter tossed Eula, while they were dating, into a pond that used to be located near what’s now known as the Prestonsburg Village shopping center, and during his service in the U.S. Army and the Reserves from 1962 to 1966. He served in Company B, 20th Engineer Battalion, earning honors as a sharpshooter.
They married on May 4, 1963, starting out in a two-room cabin in the former town of Katy Friend. They moved to Indiana for a few years, but returned home, settling at Blue River, where they raised six children: Lois (the late Stoney) Slone, Mark (Tina) Meadows, Lydia (the late Paul) Pilkin, Danny (Esmeralda) Meadows, Mary (Edward Sazabo) Meadows and Annie (Brian) Click.
After studying at the former Mayo Vocational School, Walter worked as an electrician at the former Porter’s Industries in Allen and later operated a sawmill.
He was so proud of his family. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren: Brittney Rudder, Brandon Slone, Christy (Justin) Hackworth, James David (Amber) Spradlin, Tiffany (Dustin) Blair, Courtney Meadows, Sydney Meadows, Logan Meadows, Nathanuel Auxier, Michael Auxier, Daniel (Nikki) Sazabo, Andrew (Rose) Sazabo, Megan Click, Holly Click and Kelsie Click; as well as 12 great-grandchildren: Noah, Alyssa, Eli, Mandy, Katie, Cash, Hanna, Landen, Coalton, Logan, Mekenzie and Hadden.
He was also preceded in death by his stepfather Johnny Meadows; his great-granddaughter Alison Marie Hackworth; and his mother and father-in-law Ruby and Berlin Bradford, as well as other family members.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.
Burial followed in a family cemetery near the home he loved.
Arrangements were under direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Priscilla (Howard) Allen
Priscilla (Howard) Allen, 90, of Pyramid, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Howard Family Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Willard Clarence Craft
Willard Clarence Craft, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, with the funeral services following at 12 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Earl Dillon
John Earl Dillon, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Thrusday, May 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, at Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Buster Lee Eplin
Buster Lee Eplin, 69, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Emmitt Hamilton Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Hall
Raymond Hall, 76, of McDowell, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Kenneth Ray Lazar
Kenneth Ray Lazar, 80, of Auxier, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Auxier Freewill Baptist church, Auxier.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lena Page
Lena Page, 69, of McDowell, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bruce Salyers
Bruce Salyers, 70, of Eastern, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services were private due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Debra Lynn Slone
Debra Lynn Slone, 61, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
A.W. Stanley
A. W. Stanley, 50, of Bypro, died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Painter Harve Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.