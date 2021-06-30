Mary Allen
Mary June Allen, 89, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Edna Baril
Edna Marie Brown Baril, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial followed in the Webb Brown Cemetery, Blue River.
Rodney Bates
Rodney Clyde Bee Bates, 46, of Garrett, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, Betsy Layne. Burial followed at Johnson Cemetery, (Stephens Branch), Martin.
Mildred Bellamy
Mildred Adkins Bellamy, 93, of Hueysville, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Hueysville.
“Jeffery Bear” Bentley
Jeffery “Jeffery Bear” Bentley, 59, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1962, to the late Marvin Lester Bentley and Rose Ann Johnson.
He was a disabled coal miner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Douglas “Hot Rod” Bentley and Darrell “Shorty” Bentley; and one granddaughter, Keisha Leann Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia “Amy” Johnson Bentley; two sons, Timmy Darrell Bentley (Morgan) and Jeffrey Shane Bentley (Teresa), both of Long Fork; one brother, Pete David Bentley (Elaine), of Long Fork; three sisters, Joetta Johnson (Earl), Debra Elswick (Rodney) and Sheryl Bryant (Terry), all of Long Fork; two grandchildren, Shelby LeighAnn Bentley and Quinlynn James Bentley; and special friends, Leon Dotson and Roy Lee Johnson, both of Long Fork.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart and Brad Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Bentley Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday, June 30, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572, to help cover funeral expenses.
This is a paid obituary.
“Boy” Brown
Ambers “Boy” Brown, 74 of Langley, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Evangeline Brown
Evangeline Judy Brown, 75, of Dorton, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 29, 1945, to the late James Franklin Tackett and Guthrie Bumgardner Anders.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Brown; one daughter, Parthenia Renee Kidder; and three brothers, James Franklin Tackett, Robert Baker and Freddie Charles Anders.
She is survived by her son, Leon O’Neil Brown, of Dorton; one brother, Rick Anders (Linda), of Dorton; one son in-law, Mark Kidder; two grandchildren, Caleb Kidder and Noel Kidder; and a host of other children whom she kept and thought of as her own grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dorton General Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Bumgardner Cemetery at Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
“Edgar” Bryant
Edd “Edgar” Bryant, 90 of Martin, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial followed at Bryant Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Anne Collett
Anne Irene Collett, 70 of Thousand Sticks, died Friday, June 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Stinnett Pentecostal Church, Stinnett. Burial followed at the Critt Morgan Cemetery, Stinnett.
David Collins
David Dewayne Collins, 48, of Pikeville, died June 22, 2021, in Benton, Ark., while providing for his family.
He was born April 12, 1973, to the late Willis David Collins and Joyce Jean Robinson, of Pikeville.
He was an over the road truck driver for Epes Transport.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Monroe Kendrick, Rettie Kendrick, Willis Collins and Clincie Collins; five uncles, Roger Kendrick, Johnny Kendrick, Bobby Kendrick, Paul Dean Kendrick and Clifford Kendrick; and his in-laws, Jackson and Magoline Damron.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kimberly Dawn Collins; one son, Brayden Huffman (Takeyla Fields); three daughters, Breanna Nicole Damron (Justin Tackett), Katelyn Nicole Ferran (Zach Fields) and Kayleigh Paige Huffman; four granddaughters, Maggie Dawn Tackett, Ivory Elise Ferran, Emilyn Grace Tackett and Ember Brooke Ferran; one sister, Peggy Jones; his aunts and uncles, Jesse Kendrick (Kathy), Ruby Perinne (Bob), Susie Coleman (Larry), Annette Kendrick and Jackie James (Brenda); his special father-in-law and mother in-law, Brad and Linda Dotson; a host of loving cousins; and his special truck driving friends, Charles “Chaz” and Crystal Reed and Jeremy and Tara Keene.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Mike Coleman of Unity Freewill Baptist Church and James Dotson officiating. His final resting spot is at the Kendrick Family Cemetery on Kendrick Fork of Upper Chloe. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandi lawson
Sandi Lee Lawson, 72, of Dana, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Frank Mathews
Frank A. Mathews, 85, of Beaver, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed at Mathews Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Sharon Mullins
Sharon Kaye Mullins, 68 of East Point, died Monday, June 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial followed at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Mark Patton
Mark Edward Patton, 52, of Morehead, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Memorial services will held at 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Martin.
“Pretty Belle” Scott
Isabell “Pretty Belle” Scott, 93, of Garrett, died Sunday, July 27, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin, and will continue all day Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Scott Family Cemetery, (Stone Coal) Garrett.
Ada Slone
Ada Ella Mae Slone, 77, of David, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial followed in the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Ronnie Slone
Ronnie Slone, 66, of Bulan, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at 125 Parks Branch Road, Hindman. Burial followed at the Trace Slone Cemetery, Pippa Passes.
“Foster” Tackett
James “Foster” Tackett, 74, of Grethel, died Monday, June 28, 2021.
Visitation will continue all day Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at the church. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Grethel.
Vanessa Tackett
Vanessa Tackett, 64, of McDowell, died Monday, June 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Diana Thornsberry
Diana Lynn Thornsberry, 72, of Hagerstown, Md., formerly of Kite, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at William Thornsberry Cemetery, Mullins Branch, Kite.
Jethro Ward
Jethro Ward, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin. Burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
“Don” Willis
Donald Lee “Don” Willis, 62, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.