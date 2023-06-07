Donald Chaffin Sr.
Donald Chaffin Sr., 84, of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hale Cemetery, Stephens Branch of Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl Charles
Earl David Charles, 63, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
He was born January 10, 1960, in Pike County to Lola Molnar of Mooresburg, Tennessee, and the Late Robert Charles. He was a coal miner for 30 plus years. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Clarence “Coonie’’ and Truly Charles; one daughter, Bicey Adkins; one sister, Vickie Lynn Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Charles; three daughters; Amanda (Jody) Johnson of Virgie, Vicey Adams of Mooresburg, Tennessee, Jessica Adams of Pikeville; two sons: David Lee Charles of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ermel Wolford of Pikeville; two brothers: Phillip (Cookie) Charles of Mooresburg, Tennessee, Robbie (Michelle) Charles of Shelbiana; stepmother, Jeanette Tucker Charles of Pikeville; ten grandchildren: Braxton Johnson, Bryson Johnson, Franceska Charles, Tabitha, Kayden, Jaxton, Xavier, Arabella Doyle, Timmy Adkins, Harley Coleman; and a host of family, friends and loved ones who will miss him. Funeral services were held Monday, June 5, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jim Hubbard officiating.
Burial followed in the Charles Cemetery at Frozen Creek of Raccoon.
Visitation will be at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home on Monday, June 5, 2023 Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tommy Collins
Tommy James Collins, 80, of Drift, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stewart Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elder Jerry Manns
Elder Jerry Manns, 74, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Manns Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathadean Mitchell
Kathadean Howard “Diane” Mitchell, 65, of Hueysville, died Friday, May 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Eugene Tackett
Eugene Tackett, 57, of Allen, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Visitation will be held all day, Wednesday, June 7, at the Pilgrim’s Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 8, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Watson
Robert Lee Watson, 87, of Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the Open Door Baptist Church, David, with funeral services following at 4 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Justin Wolford
Justin James Wolford, 33, of Phelps, died May 31, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on March 30, 1990, to Ronnie Coleman and Retha Marie Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Gail Estep. Other than his parents he is survived by one son, Kadin James Wolford of Hurley, Virginia; one sister, Chelsea (Brian) Norman of Hardy; his special aunts and uncles: James (Connie) Wolford, Mark (Robin) Wolford, Angie (Anthony) Stiltner, Tonya (Jason) Lester; his grandfather, James Earnest Wolford; one niece, Laikyn Norman and two nephews: Raylin Norman and Grayson Norman. Funeral services were held Monday June 5, at the Kelsa Freewill Baptist Church with Ronnie Hurley and Brother Paul officiating.
Burial followed in the Coleman Family Cemetery at Paw Paw.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
