Charles Henry Bowling
Charlie Bowling, 69, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
He was born August 28, 1952, to the late Beulah Roberts Adkins. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Timothy Adkins and Delaney Bowling. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Karen Johnson Bowling; two sons: Kevin (Tonya) Bowling of Pikeville, David (Angie) Bowling of Smyrna, Tennessee; four grandchildren: Kennedi (Drew) Charles, Karli Bowling, Emma Bowling, Eric Bowling; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Charlie was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and was a disabled veteran. Charlie faithfully served his Lord, Jesus Christ for almost 42 years and was a deacon at the Liberty United Baptist Church. His life and faithful witness were a wonderful testament to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family who he loved so dearly and enjoyed. Funeral services were held Monday, June 6, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Kevin Bowling and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Frank Hall
Frank “Frankie” Hall, 68, of Banner, died Monday, May 30, 2022.
Memorial services were held Friday, June 3, at the Salisbury United Methodist Church, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ripley Drew Hamilton
Ripley Drew Hamilton, two days old, died Friday, June 3, 2022.
He was born Wednesday, June 1, 20022, to Miles Payton Hamilton and Halee Jazmin Hicks, of Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Ousley Cemetery, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mae Martin
Mae Martin, 85, of Garrett, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ralph Martin Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clara Ratliff
Clara Steele Ratliff, 89, of Allen, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lucretia Roberts
Lucretia Roberts, 82, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Virgie, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Leconte Medical Center.
She was born November 22, 1939, to the late Oley and Mary Mullins Newsome. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Roberts; one daughter, Tammy Roberts; two sisters: Georgia Compton and Fayetta Blair. She is survived by one son, Orville Scott Roberts of Indiana; and a host of family, friends, and others that will dearly miss her. Visitqation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 12, at the funeral home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery at Jonancy.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mabel Tackett
Mabel Vesta Fleming Tackett, 87, of Long Fork, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born October 31, 1934, to the late George Fleming and the late Ida Fleming Brewer. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Tackett; one daughter, Donna Lorraine Slone; three brothers: Herman Fleming, Lloyd Fleming, Ben Brewer; and four sisters: Georgia Johnson, Bertha Patterson, Alpha Elswick, Verna Johnson. She is survived by four daughters: Deborah Cheryl Fleming of Virgie, Charlotte Lynn Collins of Bulan, Monica Christina (Mike) Stewart of Virgie, Sabrina Nichole Tackett of Virgie; two sisters: Dorothy Brewer Bryant of Cato, Arkansas, Hazel Meade of Jackhorn; two brothers: Albert Franklin Fleming of Durand, Michigan, Dave Fleming of Virgie; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several bonus grandchildren who she loved. Visitation will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 9, at the funeral home with Greg White and others officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Steven Yates
Steven Yates, 75, of Printer, died Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Yates Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.