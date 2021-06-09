Tereshia Brown
Tereshia Brown, 63, of Okeechobee, Florida, formerly of Robinson Creek, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Hospice of Okeechobee.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jackie Caudill
Jackie "Jack" Caudill, 93, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born August 28, 1927, in Edenborn, Pennsylvania, to the late Johnny and Maxie (Lawson) Caudill.
Jack is survived by his children: Jacqueline Crawford of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Elizabeth Collins and husband, David, of Minnie, and Ralph Caudill and wife, Beverly of Walnut Hill, Illinois; grandchildren: Joey Akers of McDowell, Tracy Blackman and husband, Chris of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Lisa Hamilton and husband, Rono of McDowell; great-grandchildren: Cody Blackmon of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Autumn Blackmon of New York, and Kelli Akers of Lexington; siblings: Dorothy Hand and husband, Fred of Eden, North Carolina, Mary Hamilton of London, and Maudie Osborne of Langley; and special friend, Ray Toland of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Caudill; special companion, Ruth Allen; daughter, Florence Caudill; siblings: John Caudill, Jr., Ed Caudill, Ralph Caudill, Audrey Caudill, Robert Caudill, Jimmy Caudill, Ben Caudill, and Dixie Caudill; and son-in-law, Larry Crawford.
Jack worked for many years as a coal miner and was a member of the Jefferson County Shrine Club. Jack was an avid golfer with seven holes in one and also loved spending time with his family and friends.
A visitation was held Friday, June 4, 2021, at Newell Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. A memorial service followed with Chaplain Jeff Stewart officiating. The Jefferson County Shrine Club did a walk-through.
Memorials may be made in Jack's honor to Shriner's Hospitals for Children.
Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.
Goldie Lou Cole
Goldie Lou Cole, 51, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, May 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 3, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Azzie Hall
Azzie Hall, 76, of Harold, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lee Alley Cemetery.
Juanita Howell
Juanita Howell, 65, of Harold, died Friday, June 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 8, at Lower Toler Church of Christ, Harold.
Burial followed in the Keathley Family Cemetery.
Graden Hurd
Graden Hurd, 84, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, and Warsaw, Indiana, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He was born in Ivel, and was the son of Isom and Worlie Hurd.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Christan Center in South Bend, Indiana. He volunteered in prison ministry and at nursing homes. He enjoyed playing guitar and Country Gospel Music. He recorded his own CDs and even recorded one with his daughter, Chrystal.
He is survived by his son, Rick Hurd (Sondra); his daughters, Chrystal Kreiger (Greg), Subrina Miller (Parrish) and Felisa Tennant (Leroy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Gary Hurd (Sandy) and Don Hurd (Cindy); and his sister, Mary Spencer (James.)
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine, Gordon, Lorenza, Shular, Esta and Joe Ed.
A celebration of his life was held at 11 a.m., Friday, June, 4, 2021, at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 3651 N. Detroit St., Warsaw, Indiana. Interment followed in Stratton Cemetery, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Covington Memorial Funeral Home of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The guestbook may be signed at www.covingtonmemorial.com.
Sabrina Lafferty
Sabrina Marie Lafferty, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Steve Mullins
Steve Mullins, 56, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Price.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery.
Timothy Pryor
Timothy Alan “Hippie Cat” Pryor, 60 of Virgie, died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his residence.
He was born February 4, 1961, to Myrtle Pryor and the late Howard Pryor. He was a coal truck driver and of the Baptist faith. Other than his mother he is survived by one son, Vincent Boomer Myers of Virgie; one stepson, Jimmie Myers of Virgie; the mother of his son, Judy Myers; one sister, Ramona Kennaday; three grandchildren: Savannah, Reva and Paul. Also he leaves behind other distant family members and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a future date and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kristen M. Smith
Kristen M. Smith, 33, of Martin, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Gerlene Stephens
Gerlene Thompson Stephens, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hubert-Castle Cemetery.
Pauline Vaughn
Pauline Vaughn, 86, of Dwale, died Friday, June 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dwale Community Cemetery, Dwale.