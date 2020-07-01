Linda Lee Prater
Linda Lee Prater, 80, of Ashville, Ohio (formerly of Ewington, Ohio), passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
She was born April 17, 1940 in Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Hiawatha and Mary (Pridemore) Farley. Linda married Marcus Prater in 1959, in Wilkesville, Ohio, who survives. Together, they owned and managed the Marcy Store and Diner near Ashville for over twenty years.
Linda was a very compassionate person and drove a school bus for many years. She and Marcus were caretakers for the needy in their community – often opening their home to the less fortunate to assist anyone who needed care, food and a place to call home. Linda and Marcus are believers in Christ and worshipped at the Ewington Church of Christ in Christian Union, Ewington, Ohio.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Marcus and their children: Mark (Nancy) Prater, Bexley, Ohio; Bryan Scott (Susie Saling) Prater, Cumberland, Ohio and Kyle (Christy) Prater, Ashville, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Benjamin Prater, Grant Prater, Sara Prater, Heath Prater, Lacy Downing, Mackenzie Love and Miranda Prater as well as two great-grandchildren, Liliana and Simon. She will be especially missed by her sisters, Kathy and Dena and niece, Bobbie who were her caretakers, showing her love and devotion throughout her illness and final days.
Surviving are brothers and sisters Forrest “Hawk”, Doyle “Jack”, Brenda, Mary Jo, Kathy, Dena, Deborah and Avonda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Delmus and sisters Easter, Doris “Liz” and infant Rebecca.
Visitation for family and friends will be conducted 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, July 2, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, where visitors are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, in the John Wesley Prater Cemetery, Prater Fork Road, Hueysville, under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation consideration in Linda’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105
Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
George E. Hereford
Mr. George E. Hereford, 94, of Milton, Kentucky, entered this life on October 2, 1925, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
He was the son of the late Burr Patton, Sr. and Amanda May Auxier Hereford.
His family moved to Trimble County in 1932 and he attended school there. George was first united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Andrew and this union was blessed with a son, Larry. He owned and operated the City Coal Company in Madison for many years dealing in the mining of coal and providing coal and oil to his customers.
George was united in marriage on December 18, 1955, to Anna M. Bright at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Jefferson County. This marriage of nearly 65 years was blessed with a son, Kevin. George and Anna made their home on Ryker's Ridge for 42 years and built a new home on the family farm in Trimble County moving there in 2008. He had farmed most all of his life and had owned and operated the Trimble County Farm Supply Company for over 30 years retiring in 2015. George had also operated a logging and timber business for many years as well. George was known for his work ethic and that hard work was his hobby. He loved the time he could go fishing with his granddaughter, Victoria and enjoyed hunting earlier in life.
He was a member of the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton, Kentucky.
George died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:09 a.m., at the Hanover Health & Rehab Center in Hanover, Indiana. George will be missed by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Anna M. Bright Hereford of Milton, Kentucky; his loving sons, Kevin Hereford and his wife, Marva of Milton, Kentucky, Larry Hereford and his wife, Lounita of Milton, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Victoria Brittain and her husband, Trevor and Lance Hereford and his wife, Kelly; his great grandchildren, Hudson Brittain, Andrew Hereford, Danielle Hereford, and Abigail Hereford; his sister, June Hereford Nighbert and her husband, Bill of Madison, Indiana; his brothers in law, Allen Bright and his wife, Ruth Ann of Hanover, Indiana, Donnie Bright of Lakeside, California; his sister in law, Doris "Jeanie" Trester and her husband, Richard of Lewiston, Minnesota; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burr Patton Hereford, Sr., died March 23, 1976, his mother, Amanda May Auxier Hereford, died July 1, 1990, his brothers, James H. Hereford, died March 15, 1979, Jack A. Hereford, died March 28, 1991, Toby Hereford Sr. died February 19, 2000, Burr Hereford, Jr. died June 27, 2000; and Gene Hereford, died September 11, 2014, and his father in law and mother in law, John Bright, died Mary 16, 1991 and Clara Bright, died May 22, 2008.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 4 p.m., by Bro. Aaron Snelling and Pastor Mike Barnes at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, 92 Peck Pike in Milton, Kentucky.
Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Kentucky.
Friends may visit Sunday from 1- 4 p.m. at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, 92 Peck Pike in Milton, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, Macedonia Baptist Church or the donor's charity of choice. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover or at the church.
Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre of Madison and Hanover.
This is a paid obituary.
Verna Mae Conley
Verna Mae Conley, 53, of Wayland, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the William Handshoe Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pearlie Lou Hicks
Pearlie Lou Hicks, 73, of Hueysville, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Della Ree Hitchcock
Della Ree Hitchcock, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rose Malinda Humble
Rose Malinda Humble, 79, of Printer, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 30, at Faith Independent Church, Sugar Loaf, Allen.
Burial followed in the Meade Cemetery, Spurlock, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William May
William “Bill” May died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 29, at the Community United Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Tommy Ryan
Tommy Ryan, 47, of Banner, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Floyd Skeans
Floyd Skeans, 77, of Paintsville, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Skeans Family Cemetery, Conley Fork, Spurlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Ray Taylor
Robert Ray Taylor, 77, of Tuscon Arizona, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Tussey
Donald “Don” Tussey, 85, of Blue River, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
