James Allen

James William Allen, 80, of Frankfort, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, Frankfort.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 14, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory of Frankfort.

Obituary courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Benjamin Boyd

Benjamin Boyd, 68, of Dana, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.

Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Dana.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Johnny Floyd

Johnny Eugene Floyd, 51, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, July 3, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.

Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, McDowell.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Ellree Hyden

Ellree Hyden, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Timothy Justice

Timothy Joe Justice, 58, of Dwale, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Homer Osborne

Homer Osborne, 86, of Melvin, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Osborne Cemetery, Melvin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Phyllis Ousley

Phyllis Ann Ousley, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the family cemetery at Johns Branch, Langley.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Dorothy Scott-Shepherd

Dorothy Mae Scott-Shepherd, 60, of Gunlock, died Friday, July 7, 2023.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Nancy Stephens

Nancy L. Stephens, 80, of Ivel, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Zachary Stevens

Zachary Kelee Gaige Stevens, 24, of Melvin, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed at the Yates and Hunter Cemetery, Banner.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

David Stewart

David Layne Stewart, 62, of McDowell, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Memorial visitation services were held Thursday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

