James Allen
James William Allen, 80, of Frankfort, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, Frankfort.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 14, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory of Frankfort.
Obituary courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Benjamin Boyd
Benjamin Boyd, 68, of Dana, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Johnny Floyd
Johnny Eugene Floyd, 51, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Ellree Hyden
Ellree Hyden, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Timothy Justice
Timothy Joe Justice, 58, of Dwale, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Homer Osborne
Homer Osborne, 86, of Melvin, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Osborne Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Phyllis Ousley
Phyllis Ann Ousley, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery at Johns Branch, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Dorothy Scott-Shepherd
Dorothy Mae Scott-Shepherd, 60, of Gunlock, died Friday, July 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Nancy Stephens
Nancy L. Stephens, 80, of Ivel, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Zachary Stevens
Zachary Kelee Gaige Stevens, 24, of Melvin, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at the Yates and Hunter Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
David Stewart
David Layne Stewart, 62, of McDowell, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Memorial visitation services were held Thursday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com.