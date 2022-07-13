Rachel Bentley
Racheal Bishop Bentley, 37, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on December 9, 1984, to the late Billie “Tiny” Bishop Brown. She is survived by two sons: Gavin Bryce Cole Bentley, Greyson Von Kade Little; two daughters: Alyssa Grace Bentley, Delilah Noelle Bentley. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randall Good officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses. Hall & Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Justin Kent Bryant
Justin Kent Bryant, 40, of Pike County, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John W. Childers
John W. Childers, age 91, of Willard, Ohio, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Willows at Willard.
He was born on November 25, 1930, in Garrett, to the late Jay and Ellen (Chaffins) Childers.
Known by his family as Oscar, he was a Korean War veteran who received two Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal during his time in the service. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. John retired from AMF Bowling in Shelby and went on to achieve his GED during his retirement.
In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball team supporter. During the Christmas season, John was very involved in decorating his house with lights and even won an award for his display.
John is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Edna (Hicks) Childers of Willard; two daughters: Karen Montgomery of Raleigh, North Carolina and Kim (Bob) Reed of Willard; two sons: Gordon (Sue) Childers and Gary “Bugsy” Childers; five grandsons; one great grandson and three great granddaughters; and one great-great grandson.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
Visitation was held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with his funeral service to following at 12 p.m. with Rev. James Pomerich officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements were under the direction of Secor Funeral Home of Willard, Ohio.
Kellie Renee Combs
Kellie Renee Combs, 42, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sandra Leigh Combs
Sandra Leigh Dobson Combs, 74, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mae Duff
Mae Duff, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, July 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12, at the Rock Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, Prater Fork, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joe Edd Halbert
Joe Edd Halbert, 86, of Shepardsville, Indiana, died at 2:03 p.m., July 8, 2022, in Clinton Gardens.
He was born May 13, 1936, in Martin, to James Ervin “Bucky” Halbert and Mary Ellen Allen Halbert.
He was an army veteran having served in Germany, a union bricklayer, a member of the Eagles #887, One-Half Century Club, American Legion Post #140, and the Izaak Walton League.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Halbert; one brother, Clayborn Eugene Halbert; and two sisters: Mary Jacqueline Wolverton and Myrtle Elizabeth Parsons.
He is survived by three daughters: Joetta and Tom Maher of Saint-Mary of the Woods, Indana, Fronda Halbert Fisher of Avon, Indiana, and Jamie Halbert, also of Saint-Mary of the Woods; one granddaughter, Morgan and Luke Hollin of Plainfield, Indiana; one brother, John Henry and Sue Halbert of Kentucky; one sister, Marietta “Lucy” Reynolds of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews, in Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Texas.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., July 16, at Frist Funeral Home, with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m., with Bob Roush officiating.
Military honors will be performed.
Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant View, Indiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frist Funeral Home of Clinton, Indiana.
Randy Hall
Randy Hall, 54, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 10, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Burke Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hassel Hamilton
Hassel Hamilton, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Thomas Hardwick
Thomas Bailey Hardwick, 85, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, July 8, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at the Porter Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Christine Slone Johnson
Christine Slone Johnson, 70, of Melvin, died Saturday, July 9. 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the Tilton Johnson Family Cemetery, Muddy Gut Hollow, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Lester Johnson
Raymond Lester Johnson, 80 of Southgate, Michigan, formerly of Pike County, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022.
He was born on May 5, 1942, to the late McKinley Johnson and Dixie Pearl Little Johnson Hall. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Dearl Johnson; one brother, Roger Johnson; two sisters: Freda Fleming, Ruby Kilgore; one nephew, Chad Johnson. He is survived by two daughters: Stacy Johnson of Canton, Michigan, Casey (Richard) Lambert of Dearborn Heights, Michigan; one brother, Roman Chester (Polly) Johnson of Virgie; two sisters: Patricia (John) Stewart of Raccoon, Betty Miller of Lebanon, Virginia; three grandchildren: Emma, Grace, Sam; nephews: Anthony Stewart, Brian Stewart; nieces: Sandy Tackett, Rita Hall, Mitzi Thacker. Funeral services were held Friday, July 8, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Melvin May officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rodge Dean Keathley
Rodge Dean Keathley, 87, of Harold, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Stanley Dean Meyers
Stanley Dean Meyers, 67, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Cooks Cemetery, Frozen, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Anthony Mullins
John Anthony “Tony” Mullins, 48, of Wheelwright, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Vanda Sue Mullins
Vanda Sue Mullins, 56, of Robinson Creek, died Monday July 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born August 27, 1965, to the late Atwood Wallace and Emma Younce Akers of Rutledge, Tennessee. Besides her mother she is survived by one daughter, Sarah Jessica Rose (Chad) Mullins Patrick of Rutledge, Tennessee; two sisters: Karen Denise (Jimmy) Rose of Lexington, Leigh Ann Hensley of Rutledge, Tennessee; two grandchildren: Emma Lea Rose and Kyla Elizabeth; three nephews: Jimmy Rose, Chris Hensley, Mikey Hensley; one niece, Shawna Birchfield; and a special pet, Sunshine. Funeral services were held Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Hall and Jones Funeral home with John Vance officiating.
Burial followed in the Ray Family Cemetery at Little Robinson Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rodney Newsome
Rodney Newsome, 67, of Beaver, died Thursday, July 7, 202.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Collett Family Cemetery, Stone Coal, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christine Nickles
Christine Nickles 91, of Dema, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Turner Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Francis Lorraine Pyles
Frances Lorraine Pyles, 74, of Belle Center, Indian Lake Shores, Ohio, died June 10, 2022.
Beloved wife of Leonard L. Pyles Jr., she was born November 10,1947 in Martin (Floyd Co.), Kentucky to Blaine and Mae (Nitchie) Salisbury. The Salisbury Family moved to St. Mary’s in 1955 drawn to the area for her father's employment. Frances' siblings include three brothers, Tony Salisbury (deceased and wife Darlene also deceased), Kenneth Dale (Nancy) Salisbury and Danny (Valerie) Salisbury both of St. Mary’s, Ohio.
Frances married Gary Wehnes in 1966, and had two children: Christina (Mark) Miley and their children Carter and Nolan of Aurora and Michael (Katherine) Wehnes and their children, Raeh, Parker, Kameron, Markus, and Anika of St. Mary’s, Ohio. She married Leonard Pyles in 1989, and happily welcomed three stepsons: Robin (Alice) Pyles of Cridersville and their sons Eric and Jonathan, Chris (Brenda) Pyles of St. Mary’s, and their son Nathan, Greg (Jessie) Pyles of Zanesfield and their children Mandy, Michael, Zachary, and Andy. Frances also has 12 great grandchildren and was close with her many aunts (especially her aunt Minnie), uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends whom she felt were like family.
A 1965 graduate of Memorial High School, Frances always gave credit to her business teacher, Onnolee Steva, for her guidance which led to her first job with the FBI in Washington, D.C. Next she worked for the American Insurance Association in Washington, D.C. and then for the law office of C. Calvert Lancaster in Oxon Hill, Maryland. She lived in Maryland until 1973 when she and her husband returned to St. Mary’s so their children could grow up in the small town environment their parents enjoyed.
Upon returning to Ohio, she was hired by the city of St. Mary’s as utility clerk, then promoted to administration, as a secretary/assistant to the Director of Public Service and finally to Industrial/Community Development Manager until her retirement in 1999. She felt fortunate to work with the Japanese companies and was active with the community's friendship with Japan, helping with the first visit of the Working Youth Goodwill Mission (1977) to the sister city relationship with Hokudan-cho/Awaji City. Making many international friends, one Japanese family that became like family was Kenji and Sachiko Fujimoto and daughter, Akari. Frances referred to Sachiko as her Japanese sister.
Frances served the city for over 25 years as well as serving on numerous committees including Heritage Days/Summerfest, Community Improvement Corp., St. Marys Sister Cities, Memorial Park–Bridge, Canal Boat, Clock Tower, New Year's Eve Celebrations, V.F.W. Baton and Drum Corps, as a charter member of Business and Professional Women's Organization, and many others. During her time as development manager, she participated in trade shows and reverse investment missions to Canada, Germany, Belgium, England, France, and Japan and during this time AAP, Setex, Murotech, Nakano, and GSW broke ground in St. Mary’s.
During her employment with the city, she obtained a real estate license and worked part-time with Owen Hall Realty. She also obtained an associates degree in accounting from Wright State University and also served as St. Marys Clerk of Council. After retiring from the city, she worked for Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd., first as a volunteer English teacher in Tonosho-machi, Chiba, Japan and then as the Ohio manager of their company T.G. Finetech. Being semi-retired, Frances also worked part-time doing administrative consulting for Roeder Cartage Co. of Lima from 2002 to present.
Frances enjoyed her work, but she especially enjoyed her family particularly her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Her remains will be buried in Hunter, in the Nitchie-Salisbury Family Cemetery where a graveside service will be held for immediate family at a time when weather forebears a bright sunny day with easy access to the mountain top where the cemetery is located.
Frances' family knows how important the City of St. Mary’s and Memorial High School were to her, so her children have created a scholarship in her name for students who have shown a passion for helping others, contributing to their communities, or sharing their talents abroad. Contributions may be made to Frances L. Pyles Spirit of St. Mary’s Scholarship through the St. Mary’s Community Foundation by sending a check to SMCF, Frances L. Pyles Spirit of St. Mary’s Scholarship, 206 East Spring St., St. Mary’s, OH 45885.
Arrangements were under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of St. Mary's, Ohio.
Helen Ray
Helen Ray, 85, of Little Robinson, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Michelle Faye Smith
Michelle Faye Smith, 36, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, July 10, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
David C. Spradlin
David C. Spradlin “Pops”, 64, of Harold, died Friday, July 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 11, at the Lower Toler Freewill Baptist Church, Toler Creek, Harold.
Burial followed in the Rogers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Joyce Wilkinson
Brenda Joyce Prater Wilkinson, 78, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at the Landmark Christian Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Alma Faye Younce
Alma Faye Younce, 72, of Virgie, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on June 10, 1950, to the late Jay and Rosa Roberts Hall. She was a member of the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Arthur Younce; six brothers: Hayes Jones, Claude Hall, Elster Hall, Willis Hall, Jay Lee Hall, Clifford Hall; three sisters: Madge Hall, Beatrice Damron, Inis Hamilton. She is survived by one son, Mickey (Melissa) Younce of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Sherry (Kevin Robinson) Younce of Little Robinson; one brother, James (Willa) Jones of Virgie; one sister, Lexie Little of Caney; three grandchildren: Charley (Howard Spears) Spears, Mackenzie Robinson, Madison Younce; one great-grandchild, Josiah Spears. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 10, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
