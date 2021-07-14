Arinda Bryant Collins
Arinda Bryant Collins, 78, of Virgie, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 15, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Laura Burke
Laura Burke, 90, of Marshall Branch of Long Ford, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Maryland Conn Jr.
Maryland Conn Jr., 97, of Martin, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah May Fitch
Deborah May Fitch, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
George Archer Griffey
George Archer Griffey, 73, of East Point, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Randel Howell
William Randel Howell, 61, of West Liberty, die4d Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 13, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ada Carolynn Johnson
Ada Carolynn Johnson, 77, of Harold, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Memorial services were held Friday, July 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joy Dell Kendrick
Joy Dell Kendrick, 75, of Dwale, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Herman Little
Herman B. Little, 72, of Dorton, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, with his children by his bedside.
He was born on September 2, 1948, to the late Mary Delphia Little Mullins. He was a retired coal miner, a member of the Virgie Church of Christ and a Vietnam Veteran. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, James Ira Little and Molly Case Little; one daughter, Molly Little; four brothers: Carlos Mullins, Roy Lee Kinney, Jibb Colley, Joe Colley; one sister, Valdine Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Ann Spears Little; one son, Ben (Angel) Little of Pikeville; two step sons: Noah Newsome of Lexington, Billy Newsome of Pikeville; two daughters: Wendy (Chuck) Lowe of Pikeville, Jodi (Roy) Collins of Shelby Gap; three brothers: Amos Little of Coal Run, Dana Mullins of Caney, Bill Mullins of Michigan; two sisters: Delphaline Collier of Caney, Susie Little of Whitley County; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
James Arthur Newman
James Arthur Newman, 77, of Grethel, died Friday, July 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 13, at the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Kidd-Newman Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sydney Leo Richardson
Sydney Leo Richardson, 81, of Hager Hill, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Wanda Jo Rowe
Wanda Rowe, 79, of Caney Creek, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
She was born on March 22, 1942, to the late Joseph and Lily Mae Jones Osborne.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Joseph Osborne; eight sisters: Arizona Osborne, Connie Sue Vanover, Bonnie Little, Helen Phillips, Alka Lusher, Irene Walls, Clara Rowe, Lona Baker; two half-brothers: Lonnie Osborne and Mack Osborne.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Steve Rowe; two sons: Rodney (Crystal) Rowe of Little Creek, Lonnie Joe (Susan) Rowe of Penny Bottom; three daughters: Jeannie Rowe (James) Caldwell of Rangely, Colorado, Kimberley Ann (Mike) Brown of Little Robinson, Connie Suzette (David) Rose of Shelby Gap; one brother, Douglas McArthur Osborne of Dorton; three sisters: Nadine Osborne, Neva Bartley of Penny, Barbara Baker of Weatherford, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Jerry Damron, Teddy Honaker, Gayle Brown, Robert Osborne and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Randall Smith
Randall Smith, 60, of Harold, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 12, at the Freewill Pentecostal of Dwale Church.
Burial followed in the Daniels Family Cemetery, Stanville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlie Aidyn Tackett
Charlie Aidyn Tackett, 13, of Blaze Branch of Dorton, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 3, 2008, in Pikeville to Charlie (Renee) Tackett of Blaze Branch and Brittany Belcher Robinette of Georgetown. He was a student at Dorton Elementary School where he was a member of the boys basketball team. Aidyn loved to ride his motorcycle with his cousins and hunt and fish with his papaw Jeff, uncle Todd and his dad Charlie. Besides his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Jeff and Sabrina Tackett; maternal grandparents, Jody and Lisa Goodson; three brothers: Grayson Tackett, William Robinette, Alexander Robinette; two sisters: Shelby Casebolt, Aubrey Casebolt; special cousin that he loved like a brother, Hunter Tackett, special uncle and aunt, Todd and Stacy Tackett; uncle, Jesse Goodson; aunt, Allison (Chris) Dishman; and a host of cousins, friends and loved ones. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 12 at the Dorton Elementary Gymnasium with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Precious Memories Cemetery at Blaze Branch. Online condolences may be express at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.