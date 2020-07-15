Curtis Ousley
Curtis Ousley, age 75, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Prestonsburg, husband of Brenda Horn Ousley, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born July 24, 1944, in David, a son of the late Dockie and Thelma Hale Ousley.
After graduating high school, Curtis married his high school sweetheart Brenda Horn Ousley on June 25, 1964. They recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Curtis joined the United States Air Force and moved to Tucson in September 1966, where he served four years. Curtis then served in the Air National Guard reaching the rank of Chief Master Sergeant until retiring in 2001.
Curtis loved his family, playing golf and riding his quad with friends. He was a loving husband, a wonderful brother, an amazing uncle and a great friend to all that knew him. He was loved by many.
In addition to his wife Brenda Horn Ousley, he is survived by one brother, Edward (Peggy) Ousley, of Prestonsburg; four sisters Jean (Charlie) Carr, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cassie (Oakie) Shepherd, of Langley, Lillie (Lewis) DeTurk, of Peru, Indiana, and his twin sister, Ruth (Gary) Harmon, of Warsaw, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Burnis, Paul, Willie and Gomer.
A graveside, military service is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peppi’s House Hospice, 2715 North Wyatt Drive Tucson, AZ 85712, or the Air National Guard Wall Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery of Tucson, Arizona.
This is a paid obituary
James Henry Porter
James Henry Porter was born on August 28, 1929, to Herman and Berniece Porter of Allen, in Floyd County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Faye Martin Porter, of Vernon Texas. The two were married for 61 years and lived in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Allen and finally Rogers, of Wolfe County.
They are survived by their three children: James David (and Linda) Porter, Janice Faye Porter and Brenda Grace (and Bryan) Cockerham. Their grandchildren are Jon (and April Ferrell) Porter, Daniel (and Thao) Porter, James Cockerham, Cynthia Morris and Rebecca Clay. The great grandchildren are: Morgan and Mallory Porter, Nick and Alexandria Grace Porter, Peyton James Clay and Olivia Grace Ebersole, Charles Howard Morris and Madeleine Grace Morris.
He has one remaining brother, Thomas Edison Porter (and wife Bonita) of Allen; brother Paul Porter (wife Martha Jane) and sister Katherine Grace Porter (and Olin) Elliott preceded them in death.
Remaining are many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family as well.
James Henry graduated and attended the University of Kentucky, served in the U.S. Air Force, built roads and bridges throughout Eastern Kentucky. He established Porter Construction, Porter Limestone, ran a concrete ad blacktopping service and finally Porter Parts House. The former Limestone quarry he established, now serves as a major tourism destination called “The Gorge Underground” near Natural Bridge State Park.
He was an entrepreneur using his mechanical and engineering skills in numerous applications. He had vision, fortitude and tenacity that is rare, but known to his forefathers as well.
He was born August 28, 1929 and died July 7, 2020. He will be missed.
Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday July 11, 2020, at Porter and Son Funeral Directors Chapel with Pastor McCoy Taylor officiating.
Burial followed in the Porter Family Cemetery at Glencarin, Rogers.
Pallbearers were: Jonathan Porter, Daniel Porter, Morgan Porter, Bryan Cockerham, Zac Ebersole, James Cockerham, Frank Porter and Scott Porter.
Arrangements were entrusted to Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family urges you to make donations to the Campton Baptist Church, PO Box 925, Campton, Ky. or the James Henry Porter Scholarship fund for uprising mechanics or engineers from Eastern Kentucky.
Donations can be mailed to Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc., 1 Bert Combs Drive, Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653.
This is a paid obituary
John Billips
John Billips, 92, of Allen, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kenneth Bradford
Kenneth Bradford, 66, of Ivel, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ally Davis
Ally Davis, 21, of Banner, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Memorial services were held Saturday, July 11, at the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kay Alice Hale
Kay Alice Hale, 58, of Blue River, died Friday, July 10, 2020.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 18, at the First United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Willene Hall
Willene Hall, 90, of Lexington, formerly of Bevinsville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Cook Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Susie Kelly
Susie Kelly, 64, of Martin, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Memorial services were held Sunday, June 12, at the Old Tyme Baptist Church, Frogtown, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Culla Belle Newman
Culla Belle Hamilton Newman, 82, of Grethel, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery, Newman Branch, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Palmer Powers
Palmer Powers, 91, of Auxier, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Raymond Shepherd
Michael Raymond Shepherd, 47, of Van Lear, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bartley Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Jerome Stumbo
Larry Jerome Stumbo, 77, of McDowell, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Claude Vanderpool
Claude Vanderpool, 59, of Hazard, formerly of Hueysville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Raleigh Shepherd Family Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Palmer Gordon Woods
Palmer Gordon Woods, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Goble Cemetery, Cow Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
