Robert Atkins
Robert Charles Atkins, 74, of Gastonia, North Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wilson Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Lana Chafin
Lana Burchett Chafin, 62, of Harold, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Emma.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
James Craft
James Tecumseh Craft was born July 31, 1929, in Prestonsburg, and departed this life Friday, March 3, 2023, in Casey, Illinois.
James was the son of Nicholas Jefferson Craft and Grace Arnet Craft.
James married Loretta Music in Prestonsburg in September of 1951. He and Loretta had no biological children together; however, Mary Francis Robinson (Merrel Robinson), Loretta’s biological daughter, became James’ daughter upon his marriage to Loretta. James is survived by his daughter, Mary Francis Robinson (Merrel); his two grandchildren, Brent Robinson (Donna Stein Robinson, deceased) and Chad Robinson (Melissa Sweasey Robinson); his three great-grandchildren, Cody Robinson, Rene’ Robinson Solomon (Buck Solomon), and Charlotte Robinson.
James served in the United States Navy and was a retired foreman from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Solid Rock Apostolic Church in Casey, Illinois, and loved traveling throughout the United States with his family, friends, or even on his own!
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside memorial service will be held in James’ honor on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the Music Family Cemetery in Auxier, Ky., where he was laid to rest beside his wife, Loretta Music Craft.
Immediately following the service, a memorial cookout will be held at the home of James’ niece, Jessica Music Gambill (Greg Gambill) at Pappy Jack Farm, 31 Thomas Street, Auxier, Kentucky. All friends and family are invited to attend the cookout to celebrate the life and memory of James T.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Dalton
John Dalton, 93, of Wayland, died Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Tangla DeHart
Tangla Gwen DeHart, 56, of Harold, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial will follow in the Phillips and Layne Cemetery, Kimper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Richard Hall
Richard Lee Hall, 58, of Dana, died Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16 at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Dean Hamilton
Aubrey Dean Hamilton, 69, of Teaberry, husband of Sharon Kay Mitchell Hamilton, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY.
He was born August 18, 1953 in Pikeville, a son of the late Homer and Wanda Mae Tackett Hamilton. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his daughter, Heather (Adam) Akers, Dana; one sister; Charolette Frasure, Grethel; and three granddaughters; Addison, Addalyn and Allyssa Akers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Audrey Hamilton and one sister, Glenda Joyce Hamilton Newsome.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Heiko Geise officiating.
Burial will follow in the Thomas Hamilton Cemetery, Andy Branch, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
This is a paid obituary.
LouAnn Hutchinson
LouAnn Elizabeth (Reis) Hutchinson, 81, of Covington, formerly of Martin, died Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 18, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Douglas Isaac
Douglas L. “Sluggo” Isaac, 62, of Melvin, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born August 20, 1960, to the late Russell Isaac and Elfriede Kohler Isaac of Wheelwright. Besides his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Isaac. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; two daughters: Monica (Josh) Tackett of Wheelwright, Samantha Isaac of Melvin; two brothers: Bobby Isaac of Wheelwright, John Edward Isaac of Price; and one granddaughter, Madilyn Tackett. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, at the Wheelwright Community Church with Bobby Isaac officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Johnson
Barbara Sue Fife Johnson, 81, of Bowling Green, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, July 10, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Canterbury Cemetery, Cow Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under t he direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Sarah King
Sarah Rebecca (Anderson) King, 84, of McDowell, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 14, at the Anderson Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Kristi Pack
Kristi Lynn Pack, 49, of McDowell, died Friday, July 14, 2023.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, July 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Frankie Scott
Frankie Scott, 64, of Weeksbury, died Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Donnie Shepherd
Donnie Joe Shepherd, 60, of Printer, died Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, at Hall Funeral Hoe, Martin.
Burial followed in the Case Cemetery, Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Rhonda Williams
Rhonda Lynn Hastings Williams, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, July 14, 2023.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.