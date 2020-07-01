Linda Lou Stratton Davis
Linda Lou (Stratton) Davis was born June 5, 1948, in Pikeville, Kentucky and passed away suddenly on Saturday June 27, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
She grew up in Betsy Lane, Kentucky the daughter of James Virgil (Red) Stratton and Carlene (Hensley) Stratton. She had 3 brothers, Johnnie, Jimmie, Billy Joe and one sister Janet Ruth. She attended Betsy Lane High School where she graduated in 1966.
She met the love of her life, Clarence Isaac Davis, and was married on July 3rd, 1965. At the time of her passing, they had been married for 55 years.
Linda and Clarence moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan in 1965. There they raised their three children, Clarissa Renea born in 1967, Carol Lynn born in 1970, and William David born in 1973.
Linda and Clarerence created a beautiful home on Stratford Court in Ypsilanti where they raised their family amongst beloved neighbors that became her extended family.
She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Ypsilanti where they laid the foundation for their children and fellowshipped with people who became a cornerstone to their life.
She enjoyed a long career as a secretary at Willow Run High School retiring in 1994. Linda took up golf. She and Clarence enjoyed spending time and vacations with their golf friends, traveling to many beautiful places.
In 2008 Clarence and Linda returned to Kentucky and made a home in East Point, where they lived at the time of her passing.
Throughout her life Linda was known as someone who made life beautiful. With her love for crafts, flowers, card making and soft gentle heart Linda made the life of everyone around her more beautiful.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Isaac Davis of East Point Kentucky: Her Daughters Clarissa Renea Davis of East Point, Carol Lynn (Todd) Osborne of Milan, Michigan, her son William (Katherine) Davis of Columbus, Brother Johnnie (Ann) of East Point, Sister-In-Law Pat of Ivel. Seven Grandchildren, T.J. (Emily), Stephanie (Jeff), Becky, Callie (Matt), Erin, Mollie & Annie Beth and Eight Great Grandchildren Trent, Mason, Tristan, Ryann, Tommy, Todd Michael, Tae and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Carlene Stratton, two brothers Jimmie & Billy Joe, and her sister Janet Ruth.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
