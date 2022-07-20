Lewis Burke
Lewis “Ace” Burke, 84 of Georgetown, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at ARH in Hazard.
He was born in Weeksbury, November 29, 1937, to the late Robert “Jack’ and Millie Hall Burke. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of UMWA International. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Polly Walker Burke and his second wife, Kathy Jones Burke; and one brother, William “Bill” (Brenda) Burke. He is survived by one daughter; Marjorie (Steven) Johnson of Georgetown; three grandchildren: Rachel Johnson, Micaiah (Elijah) Gilbert, Ellen (Jeremiah) Dunn.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with a UMWA service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 24, at the funeral home with Bishop Gary Lamb officiating.
Burial will follow in the Walker Family Cemetery at Kermit, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ernest Jeffery Campbell
Ernest Jeffery Campbell, 44, of Nippa, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 14, at the Betsy Layne Fellowship Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Weddle H. Hicks
Weddle H. Hicks, 78, of Garrett, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 15, at the Stone Coal Old Regular Baptist Church, Garrett.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Matin.
Loretta Ann Howell
Loretta Ann Howell, 36, of McDowell, died Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Spewing Camp, McDowell.
Delmar Kendrick
Delmar Kendrick, 90,o f Harold, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deloris Knausz
Deloris King Knausz, 65, of Harold, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Anthony Mullins
John Anthony Mullins, 48, of Wheelwright, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gordon Neeley
Gordon Neeley, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnny Neeley Cemetery, Left Fork Abbott, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Imogene Wells Patton
Imogene Wells “Susie” Patton, 72, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed at Poplar Gove Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronda Lee Rogers
Ronda Lee Rogers, 55, of Harold, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tom Johnson Cemetery, Tom’s Ford, Jacks Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Michael Vance
On Friday, May 27, 2022, James Michael Vance, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly of Prestonsburg, loving uncle, brother, and veteran passed away at the age of 70.
Mike was born on July 25, 1951, in Pikeville. Mike served many years in the service. He became ill with MS and was honorably dismissed from the service. He went on to earn a postgraduate degree from the University of Kentucky with a Masters of Social Work.
Mike fought MS for many years and most would say he was a true fighter who never complained nor gave up. He had a passion for traveling to Ireland and also had a great passion for his hometown of Prestonsburg. Anyone who met Mike adored him and loved him. Mike was a firm believer in Christ and giving to others in need. He was a humble man that never asked for anything.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Vance, Sr. and his mother Marie Vance.
He is survived by his brothers: Joe Vance and Randy Horn; and his nieces Amanda Luberto, Sarah Lester, Dusty Horn Larkings and Stacy Oliver.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., July 23, at 157 South Front St Ave., Prestonsburg.
Donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA).
Graveside services will be held at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Cremation services were under the direction of the Crematon Society of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia.
Charles Edward Williams
Charles Edward Williams, 78, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.