Mary June Allen
Mary June (Frazier) Allen, 89, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, July 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Claude Lowell Blevins
Claude Lowell Blevins, 58, of McDowell, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Laura Burke
Laura Burke, 90, of Marshalls Branch of Long Fork died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence.
She was born August 7, 1930, to the late Dona and Dina Fouts Tackett. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hartman Burke; one son, Danny Burke; two brothers: Russell Tackett and Lindy Tackett; three sisters: Tillie Johnson, Mattie Tackett, and Susie Burke. She is survived by two sons: David (Ellen) Burke of Long Fork, Denver Burke of Elyria, Ohio; six daughters: Dianna (James) Adkins of Wayside, West Virginia, Darlene Burke of Long Fork, Debbie (Eddie) Hughes of Long Fork, Dorene (Edward) Bentley of Long Fork, Dancy (Nobel) Mullins of Long Fork, Criss (John) Burke of Long Fork; one sister, Irene Gabbard of Florence; fourteen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services were held Friday, July 16, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Hartman Burke Family Cemetery at Marshalls Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Larry Nathan Cochran
Larry Nathan Cochran, 61, of Hi Hat, died Friday, July 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Juanita Reed Crum
Juanita Reed Crum, 80, of Banner, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reed Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Chiquita Maria Dillon
Chiquita Maria Whitaker Dillon, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, July 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Irene Jones
Irene Jones, 80, of Dema, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 17, at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William David Lemaster
William David Lemaster, 63, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sharon Jean Smith
Sharon Jean Sturgill Smith, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Stewart
Johnny “Quickdraw” Stewart, 58 of Shelbiana, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 11, 1963, to the late Roy Edward and Miranda Calhoun Stewart. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimbo Stewart. He is survived by his wife; Teresa Yate; one son, Matthew Jordan (Danielle) Stewart of Caney Creek; one daughter, Breonna Lynn (Justin Keene) Stewart of Greasy Creek; three grandchildren: Lilly, Jacob and Haylee. Funeral services were held Monday, July 19, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church officiating.
Burial followed in the Yates Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sally M. Sturgill
Sally M. Sturgill, 86, of Dema, died Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sturgill Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Jane Webb
Mary Jane Webb, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Webb Cemetery, Van Lear.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.