Emmaleigh Madison Jane Blakeman

Emmaleigh Madison Jane Blakeman, 24, of Allen, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Nettie Marie Hatfield Blair

Nettie Marie Hatfield Blair, 97, of Florida, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 18, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

James Edward Brown

James Edward Brown, 44, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Memorial services were held Saturday, July 18, at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Pikeville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Fayetta Cole

Fayetta Cole, 67, of Melvin, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, Wheelwright.

Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Melvin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Darwin Dean Kidd

Darwin Dean Kidd, 52, of Dana, died Monday, July 13, 2020.

Memorial services were held Saturday, July 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Brenda Sue Hall Newsome

Brenda Sue Hall Newsome, 71, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Hamilton Cemetery, Tackett Fork, Beaver.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Johnny Andrew Poe

Johnny Andrew Poe, 72, of Salyersville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Burlin Bradford Cemetery, Buckeye.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral of Martin.

Clifford Tackett

Clifford “P-Joe” Tackett, 87, of Melvin, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 18, at Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Eugene C. Weathers

Eugene C. Weathers, 77, of Winchester, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

