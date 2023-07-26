MaKenna Reese Barnett
MaKenna Reese Barnett, 13, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
She was born August 27, 2009, in Whitesburg, to Sheena Mullins Brown and the late Gregory Kyle Barnett. She was a student at Prestonsburg High School and 2023 graduate of Adams Middle School.
She is survived by maternal grandparents: Raymond David “Moon” Mullins of Prestonsburg, and Monette Dobson Wright of Michigan; paternal grandfather, Gregory Barnett of Hazard.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother,Teresa Humble. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky and after 12 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Prestonsburg High School.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Prestonsburg High School Gymnasium, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow at Barnett Family Cemetery, Dickerson Fork Road, Hazard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Obituary courtesy of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times.
Sarah Mae Bevins
Sarah Mae Bevins, 81, of Harold, died Friday, July 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wilburn Parsons Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Jerry Lee Blackburn
Jerry Lee Blackburn, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, July 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Alex Blankenship
Alex Blankenship, 46, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Funeral services are incomplete and under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Minnie Conley
Minnie Conley, 99, of Hippo, died Friday, July 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Prater Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Kevin Ashland Davis
Kevin Ashland Eugene “Bacon” Davis, 51, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the F.D. Davis Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Edith Green
Edith Green, 93, of Hueysville, died Friday, July 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Green Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Janither Hall
Janither Hall, 69, of Osborne Fork of Indian Creek, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Funeral services are incomplete and under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Phyllis Johnson
Phyllis Johnson, 76, of Shelby Gap, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Whitesburg ARH.
She was born on August 1, 1946, to the late Arsley and Hazel Bentley Johnson. She was a homemaker. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters: Pandora Johnson, Zella Faye Johnson, Bettie June Johnson, Odell Stewart, Maewood Johnson, Willow Johnson Bumgardner Makarweicz; and brothers: Gary Douglas Johnson, Dewis Johnson, Milo Johnson. She is survived by two brothers: Ricky (Angela) Johnson of Shelby Gap, Arsley (Wanda) Johnson Jr. of Virige; one sister, Deremia (the late Bill) Osborne of Lexington; along with a host of loving, family, friends, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held Monday, July 24, at the Pleasant Johnson Cemetery at Virgie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ethel Mae Kiser
Ethel Mae Kiser, 72, of Caney, died at Pikeville Medical Center on July 20, 2023, with her loved ones by her side.
She was born to the late G.C. and Thelma (Mercer) McCown June 1, 1951, in Virgie.
She was married to Ellis Reed Kiser on March 6, 1976. They Spent 47 amazing years together where their love for each other only grew stronger each day.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Ellis Reed Kiser; two children: Letha (Leo) Damron Lindsey of Church Hill, Tennessee, Rebecca (Brenda) Kiser Lewis of Dana; three sisters: Glema Cox of Greer, South Carolina, Pamela (Russell) Osborne of Melvin, Malissa McCown of Caney; one brother, Grover (Ursula) McCown of Rockhouse Road; seven grandkids: Tayler (Fred) Murphy, Heather Roberts, Roger Roberts, Haley Lindsey, Logan McCown, Alyssa McCown and James Ellis Kiser-Lewis; two great-grandkids: Jaylyn Noel Roberts and Ryder James Jones; along with a host of loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents G.C. and Thelma McCown; one brother, Terry Lee (Brenda) McCown; and two sisters: Sharon Grace McCown and Malinda Newsome.
Ethel worked for the Pike County Board of Education as a cook at Shelby Valley High School until 2001 when she took early retirement due to health issues. She was the type of mother that you could always talk to about anything. She was always there for you, never judging, but always loving. She was always by your side cheering you on and being your biggest fan and supporter. Not only was she the best mom and wife, but she was also the funniest, outgoing, and loving mamaw to all her grandbabies. She always made sure they all knew how much she truly loved them.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Kiser Family Cemetery at Kiser Lane.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Julia Lawson
Julia V. (Boyd) Lawson, 86, of Edmonton, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 22, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Harvey Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Kendra Jade Moreno
Kendra Jade Moreno, 16, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
She was born March 24, 2007, in Calhoun County, Michigan, to Tiffany Hopson Fannin and Jonathan Martinez.
She was a student at Prestonsburg High School and a member of the Prestonsburg High School Volleyball, Softball and Basketball Teams.
Along with her parents she is survived by her brother, Jonathan C. Martinez of Wittensville; four sisters: Carlie Moreno of Prestonsburg, Jerrika Fannin of Prestonsburg, Marissa Moreno and Alliceea Moreno; grandparents: Geisella Sue Rodebaugh (David Hall) of Brunswick, Ohio, Pat (Jimmy) Goble of Prestonsburg and Cathy Smith.
She was preceded in death by her Uncle: Zachary Aaron Hopson; grandfather, Jerry Wayne Hopson.
She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, and after 12 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Prestonsburg High School.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 28, at the Prestonsburg High School Gymnasium, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow at Fannin Family Cemetery, Cliffside, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Obituary courtesy of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times.
Roger Wayne Mullins
Roger Wayne Mullins, 67, of Jonancy, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on June 30, 1956, to the late Carlos and Mary Ann Mullins. He was a member of the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim Igo.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Tackett Mullins; three sons: Lincoln (Stephanie) Bentley of Jenkins, Brandon Shane (Priscilla) Ison of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, B.J. (Julie) Hall of Lincoln, Colorado; three daughters: Rebecca Slone of Jonancy, Lena Bevins of Jonancy, Danielle Slone of Jonancy; two brothers: Tim (Sarah) Mullins of Dorton, Shawn (Sabrina) Mullins of Wise, Virginia; twelve grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and his church family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, at the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, Indian Creek Road, Virgie, with Free Will ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Booker Wright Cemetery, Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Harry Allen Skeens
Harry Allen Skeens, 60, of Allen, died Friday, July 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Endicott.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Christine Vanderpool
Christine Vanderpool, 83, of Williamsport, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, July 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Roger Jackson Webb
Roger Jackson Webb, 17, of Lexington, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born July 3, 2006, in Louisville, to Robert Webb of Taylorsville and Saundra Kay Slone of Lexington,
Along with his parents, he is survived by one sister, Marie Webb of Taylorsville, maternal grandmother, Connie Slone; paternal grandmother, May June Webb; a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Webb.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Bobby Baldridge officiating.
Burial followed in the Slone Cemetery, Buckeye, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Obituary courtesy of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times.