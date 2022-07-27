Lowell D. Blackburn
Lowell D. Blackburn, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 26, at the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Blackburn Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harry Robert Burke
Harry Robert Burke, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dorthy Mae Crum
Dorothy Mae Crum, 86, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, formerly of White Lake, Michigan, died July 19, 2022.
Loving wife of the late Cornial Harry Crum and dear mother of the late Bobby C. Crum, Larry E. (Ruth) Crum and Alice F. (John) Anderson.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; by her siblings: Rose Bies, James Foley, Wilma Foley, Mary Picklesimer, Brenda Harris, Glenda Floey, Randall Foley and Judy Foley.
Predeceased by her siblings: Estie Foley, Ellen Foley, Lemuel Foley, Samuel Foley, Norman Woodrow Foley, Mary Foley, Charles Foley, Lula Foley, Phyllis Foley and Willa Dean Stumbo.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 29, with an instate time of 9 a.m. at the Rochester First Church of the Nazarene, 1799 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, Michigan.
The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, Michigan.
Interment will follow in the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online guest book, www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home of Rochester, Michigan.
Yvonne Dingus
Yvonne Goble Dingus, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hunter Hammond
Hunter Blake Hammond, 17, of Allen, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
He was born May 13, 2005, the "miracle baby" son of Breck and Heather Wallen Hammond. Because of congenital health issues, doctors did not expect Hunter to live but he proved them wrong over and over again. He enjoyed a full and joyful life, winning the hearts of everyone who knew him regardless of age or circumstance. He was kind, thoughtful and a pleasure to be around. He had awesome dance moves, won friendly competitions and was crowned "king" of his 8th grade prom. He loved to break all the "trach rules" by swimming, boating on the lake, and especially loved riding roller coasters at Dollywood. He was so proud of getting his driver's license and showing off his new F.J. Cruiser. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and would have been a senior at Betsy Layne High School this fall.
In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by three brothers: Byron, Kevin and Ethan; his grandparents: Ronnie and Susan Wallen, Mike (Joan) Hammond, Benie Lynn Hammond and Arnold Wheeler all of Stanville.
Survivors also include his great-grandmothers: Betty Porter of Pikeville and Peggy Wallen of Stanville; and his great-grandfather, Ben Fannin of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was dearly loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, his church family and countless friends.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Calvary Baptist Church of Betsy Layne.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at the church.
Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery on Porter Hill in Stanville.
Serving as Pallbearers are Hunter's brothers Byron, Kevin and Ethan, cousin Anthony Wallen, friends Quintin Adkins, Drake Potter, Noah Iricks, Max Hunt, Colin Lester, Connor Wright, Keylan Mills, Caden Thacker, Bradyn(Bull) Hunter, Kyle Watkins, Lance Hall, Cooper Justice, Tanner Skeens, Aaron Scott, Josh Conley Riley Newsome and Boston Hamilton. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin, Kentucky.
Helen Hill
Helen Hill, 65, of Melvin, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 25, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Burke Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Lou Howard
Mary Lou Howard, 69, of Hueysville, died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Delmar Kendrick
Delmar Kendrick, 90, of Harold, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lola Mullins
Lola Mullins, 92, of Kite, died Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wilburn Hall Cemetery, Arnold Fork, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Lee Ray
Robert “Bob” Lee Ray, 84, of Shelby Township, Michigan, formerly of Virgie, died January 30, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1937, to the late Willie and Bessie Marie Tackett Ray. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by three brothers: Willie Ray Jr. of Michigan, Harley Ray of Virgie, Gifford Dale Ray of Virgie; two sisters: Millie (Floyd) Goode of Alabama, Mary Wright of Little Creek; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held July 29, 2022 at the Ray Family Cemetery on Monkeytown Road with Greg White officiating.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., July 29, at the Ray Family Cemetery, Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Delet Foster Tackett
Delet Foster Tackett, 87, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, July 22, 2022, in Bowling Green. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Danny Tackett officiating.
Burial will follow in the Jack Osborne Cemetery, Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lonnie Jerald Tackett
Lonnie Jerald Tackett, 76 of Indian Creek Road, Virgie, died Monday, July 25, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Kyle Gene Wolford
Kyle Gene Wolford, 70, of Hager Hill, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.