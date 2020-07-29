Terry Dean Clemons
Terry Clemons, 53, of Bevinsville passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 11, 1967, to the late Pearl and Opal Cook Clemons. He was a member of the Topmost Baptist Church.
Besides His parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall Ray “Boo” Isaac and Robert Clemons.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Clemons; two sons: Joshua Pearl Clemons, of Georgetown and Kerry Dean Augustus Clemons, of Bevinsville; three brothers: Jerry (Sandra) Clemons, of Somerset, Joel (Susan) Clemons, of Morristown, Tennessee, Gary (Kalanda) Isaac of Colorado; three sisters: Sandra Kay (Jerry) Clemons of Somerset, Carol (Paul) Boudle of Augusta, Georgia, and Karen Shoemate of Somerset.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Mark Cook officiating.
Burial followed at the Buckingham Cemetery, Buckingham. Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Condolences can be made online at, hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kayla Michelle Dingus
Kayla Michelle Dingus, 29, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harmon Johnson
Harmon Johnson, 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Monday, July 20, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, followed by Celebration of Life services at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Johnson-Hubbard Cemetery, Spurlock Road, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Little
Mary Little, 72, of Melvin, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Wheelwright United Methodist Church, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Louvina Samons
Louvina Samons, 75, of Martin, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Samons-Bradley Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joe Dean Smith
Joe Dean Smith, 69, of Martin, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Flannery Cemetery, Bucks Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Braxton Lacy Del Tackett
Braxton Lacy Del Tackett, 23, of Auxier, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Visitation will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Douglas Wells
James Douglas Wells, 81, of Florence, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 1, with the funeral service following at 5 p.m., at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, August 2, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
