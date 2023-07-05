Betsy Brown
Betsy Ann Brown, 66, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 2, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery, Mare Creek, Stanville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Jason Crace
Jason C. Crace, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 2, at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
On The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Ernestine Fraley
Ernestine Baker Fraley, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Graden Hunter
Granden Hunter, 69, of Topmost, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Tivis Johnson
Tivis Johnson, 75, of Wheelwright, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Tilton Johnson Family Cemetery, Muddy Gut, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Phyllis Ousley
Phyllis Ann Ousley, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfunerlahome.com
David Stewart
David Layne Stewart, 62, of McDowell, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Memorial visitation services were held Thursday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com