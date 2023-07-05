Betsy Brown

Betsy Ann Brown, 66, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 2, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.

Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery, Mare Creek, Stanville.

Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery, Mare Creek, Stanville.

Jason Crace

Jason C. Crace, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 2, at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Ernestine Fraley

Ernestine Baker Fraley, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg.

Graden Hunter

Granden Hunter, 69, of Topmost, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Tivis Johnson

Tivis Johnson, 75, of Wheelwright, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.

Burial followed in the Tilton Johnson Family Cemetery, Muddy Gut, Melvin.

Burial followed in the Tilton Johnson Family Cemetery, Muddy Gut, Melvin.

Phyllis Ousley

Phyllis Ann Ousley, 82, of Langley, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Langley.

Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Langley.

David Stewart

David Layne Stewart, 62, of McDowell, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Memorial visitation services were held Thursday, June 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

